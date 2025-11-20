Canadian Zionist Forum
Peace in our Time?
Will UNSC Resolution 2803 and the Trump Plan lead to Peace?
Nov 20
David Roytenberg
World Zionist Congress: Day 2
Notes from the Plenum: Part 2
Nov 9
David Roytenberg
World Zionist Congress: Day 2
Notes from the Plenum: Part 1
Nov 9
David Roytenberg
October 2025
World Zionist Congress, Day 1
Ceremony and Discussion
Oct 30
David Roytenberg
Greetings from Jerusalem
Reporting on the eve of the 39th World Zionist Congress
Oct 27
David Roytenberg
Hostages Home!
The Ceasefire Arrives but the Jew Hatred Continues
Oct 22
David Roytenberg
A Historic Day
Wishing You a Happy Thanksgiving and a Joyful Festival
Oct 13
David Roytenberg
Club Saw Discusses Palestine, Once Again
Antizionist Rhetoric and Selective Outrage is once again on Offer at Club Saw
Oct 10
Frederick Litwin
David Roytenberg
September 2025
"Because You Are Dust..."
Reflection on life and death, repentance and forgiveness
Sep 30
David Roytenberg
A Stupid, Wicked, and Cowardly Decision
Canada Recognizes the "State of Palestine"
Sep 22
David Roytenberg
Anti-Jewish Violence in Ottawa & Beyond
Jewish Institutions are Increasing Security as the Threat Grows
Sep 14
David Roytenberg
Israeli Lives Matter
Reflections on Life and Death on Day 704 of the War
Sep 9
David Roytenberg
