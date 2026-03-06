Canadian Zionist Forum

Canadian Zionist Forum

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Klein, Agnes V. (HC/SC)'s avatar
Klein, Agnes V. (HC/SC)
Mar 6

An excellent recounting! And, unfortunately, a necessary war.

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Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
Mar 6

I agree with everything you wrote except this:

"On the third day of the war, Marco Rubio, who has been identified with the internationalist wing of the Trump administration seemed to suggest that Israel had pushed the Americans into the war by initiating an attack, while the administration was still trying to resolve the war diplomatically."

Rubio suggested no such thing. Instead Trump's media detractors took a single sentence of a longer statement of Rubio's entirely out of context for the purpose of harming the war effort.

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