Dread and Anticipation

For many of us, the weeks leading up to this new war were filled with a feeling of dread mixed with anticipation. We remembered the hard moments of the Twelve Day War launched by Israel against Iran in 2024, which ended with a devastating American strike on the Iranian underground nuclear enrichment site at Natanz. That war exposed the weakness of Iran’s air defenses, and set back the Iranian nuclear weapons program, but it also showed that Iranian missiles can kill Israelis in their homes, and can reach anywhere in the country. (See Casualties of the Twelve-Day War - Wikipedia).

The negotiations held in the weeks before the war between the US and Iran were perplexing, given Iran’s public position that they would not concede on any of the issues being raised by the US. The American negotiators’ focus, at times, on nuclear weapons alone was concerning. Israelis and their supporters have vivid memories of the JCPOA agreement President Obama signed with Iran, which did nothing to limit Iranian proxies or ballistic missiles. In the end the Iranians seem to have worn out the patience of the American negotiators, as they stuck to a hard line on every issue.

Image: Oman's Foreign Affairs Minister Badr al-Busaidi, right, is shown Thursday with White House special envoys Steve Witkoff, centre, and Jared Kushner, left. Oman is mediating the talks between the U.S. and Iran in Geneva, Switzerland. Source: CBC/Foreign Ministry of Oman/The Associated Press

When the attack on Iran began, many were delighted to learn that the Iranian dictator, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed in the first minutes of the war, along with many other senior leaders of the Islamic Republic. As of this sixth day of war, we mourn the deaths of 11 Israelis, killed by missiles from Iran. News reports today mentioned 1000 wounded. My Israeli sister wrote that they went to the bomb shelter four times on the fourth day of the war, disrupting nap time for both of her young granddaughters.

Image: Satellite view shows destruction caused by the attack in Teheran which killed Iranian Supreme leader Ali Khamenei. Source: ABC/Satellite Image 2025 Vantor

Israel and the United States launched the war on Saturday morning, February 28. The fighting quickly expanded to involve a large number of countries in the region, as Iran lashed out against its neighbours. The exact timing of the initial attack was reportedly determined by precise intelligence on the location of Ayatollah Khamenei and other Iranian leaders. Since then, politicians and commentators have competed to steer the narrative on the war, some in support and some against the decision by the United States and Israel to initiate hostilities.

A Rorschach Test

The framing of the war often reveals more about the entrenched positions of those offering their opinions, than about the case for or against the war, in my opinion. The media outlets and political commentators who spent the past 30 months condemning Israel for defending itself have generally come out against the new war with Iran. Those who supported Israel generally also support the new war. Especially disturbing for North American Jews is the effort by commentators and politicians to put the blame on Israel for an initially unpopular American war. In some cases these comments have come from unexpected sources, which makes it all the more worrisome.

California governor Gavin Newsom, seen as a potential Democratic presidential nominee in 2028 has been critical of Netanyahu and the way the Gaza war was conducted, but has called himself a strong supporter of Israel in the past. He has avoided the kind of anti-Israel rhetoric favoured by the left wing of the Democratic party. Since the start of the latest war against Iran his tone has changed. He has mused about possibly needing to end American support for Israel. In one viral video he is discusses “Israeli bombs, our bombs, being used to kill children.” See more about Newsom in this article from Times of Israel: California Governor Newsom says Netanyahu taking Israel down path that could lead US to rethink military support

On the third day of the war, Marco Rubio, who has been identified with the internationalist wing of the Trump administration seemed to suggest that Israel had pushed the Americans into the war by initiating an attack, while the administration was still trying to resolve the war diplomatically.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday said there was an “imminent threat” because the U.S. believed Israel would attack Iran, which would prompt the country to retaliate against the United States.

The next day President Trump rejected this version of events, saying that on the contrary, he may have forced Israel’s hand. It was disappointing to see the Secretary of State implying that Israel was to blame for drawing the US into the war.

Some of the isolationists in the Republican camp have taken an overtly antisemitic turn in recent months. Tucker Carlson, who has taken to platforming antisemites, denounced the attack on Iran as “disgusting and evil.” The unease in parts of the MAGA movement is described in this article from NBC: Trump's MAGA base wrestles with Iran strikes launched by an 'America First' president.

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Canadian Government Supports the War

Canada’s Prime Minister put out a statement supporting the attack on Iran, while criticizing the way it was done:

Statement by Prime Minister Carney on the evolving situation in the Middle East March 3, 2026 Sydney, Australia “Canada has long seen Iran as the principal source of instability and terror in the Middle East. The regime and its proxies have murdered hundreds of Canadian civilians and caused untold suffering for millions of people in the Middle East and beyond. Despite more than two decades of negotiations and diplomatic efforts, Iran has not dismantled its nuclear program, nor halted its enrichment activities. Canada has long supported the imperative of neutralising this grave global threat. Canada stands with the Iranian people in their long and courageous struggle against the regime’s oppressive rule. Which is why we support efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to prevent its regime from further threatening international peace and security. Because Canada is actively taking on the world as it is, not passively waiting for a world we wish to be. We take this position with regret, because the current conflict is another example of the failure of the international order. Despite decades of United Nations Security Council resolutions, the tireless work of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and a succession of sanctions and diplomatic frameworks, Iran’s nuclear threat remains. And now the United States and Israel have acted without engaging the United Nations or consulting with allies, including Canada. So where to from here? With a rapidly spreading conflict and growing threats to civilian life. Canada reaffirms that international law binds all belligerents. We condemn the strikes carried out by Iran on civilians and civilian infrastructure across the Middle East. We implore all parties, including the United States and Israel, to respect the rules of international engagement. Canada calls for a rapid de-escalation of hostilities and is prepared to assist in achieving this goal. Resolution of this crisis requires commitment to a broader political solution. Diplomatic engagement is essential to avoid a wider and deeper conflict. Innocent civilians must be protected, and all parties must commit to finding enduring agreements to end both nuclear proliferation and terrorist extremism. Canada will continue to pursue this approach with like-minded countries and participants in conflict.”

If we examine the statement, we see that Canada’s government agrees with the concerns of the United States and Israel and acknowledges that diplomatic efforts to address them have failed. In spite of this, Carney criticizes the failure to consult with allies and the United Nations. Canada supports the goals of the war, but wants everyone to know that we have nothing to do with it, and thinks it should end as soon as possible. Nonetheless they put the onus squarely on Iran for failing to respond positively to many years of diplomacy.

Carney has paid a political price for taking the position he has. A Liberal MP spoke out against what he called “unilateral and illegal use of military force”: a Liberal MP criticizes Carney support for U.S. attack on Iran. Today Carney refused to rule out Canadian participation in the war if allies ask us for help. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said that Parliament should first approve any such participation.

This Canadian Press report includes a video from CTV news which is typical of the way the conflict is being reported in the Canadian mass media over the first few days of the war. The emphasis is on the harm to Iranian civilians and the risk of a wider war and not on the decades of Iranian misbehavior that have at last culminated in action by Israel and the United States to take down the regime. See Iran war: Canada supports U.S. strikes 'with regret': Carney.

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Europe and the Gulf

The British hesitated at first to help the United States with an attack on Iran, delaying access by the Americans to their base in Diego Garcia. British jets are now flying defensive missions intercepting Iranian missiles and drones over Jordan. France has deployed an aircraft carrier to the Mediterranean and is also shooting down drones. There have been two Iranian attacks on the British base in Cyprus, one by missile and one by drone, the first time Iranian Missiles have been used to attack a European country. A missile was launched on Thursday, March 5 against an American base in Turkey, and drones and missiles have caused damage in Azarbaijan.

Iran’s response to the Israeli and American attack has been to launch missiles at American assets throughout the region, striking Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Iraq. In addition, oil assets were targeted in Saudi Arabia. The Gulf states have responded forcefully, with Qatar reportedly attacking targets in Iran. Most of the Gulf States have denounced Iranian attacks on their territory. The UAE was reportedly threatening to freeze Iranian assets held in the country.

Some commentators expressed concern that the UAE and Qatar might soon run out of interceptors for their air defense missile systems.. Iran apparently calculated that attacks on neighbouring countries would prompt them to put pressure on the United States to stop the war. This strategy isn’t working, so far, and Qatar denied that there is any shortage of interceptors.

Israel

In Israel the impact has been severe, with the economy shut down and people spending hours a day in bomb shelters. Most of the parliamentary opposition came out in support of the war. See: Israeli opposition leaders rally behind government as Israel and US strike Iran in The Times of Israel. An exception was the Communist party which called the government “a full partner in American Imperialism”.

Image: Clockwise from bottom left; Israeli opposition leaders Benny Gantz, Avigdor Liberman, Yair Golan, and Yair Lapid supported the government’s decision to go to war against Iran

Israelis generally understand the threat posed by Iran’s nuclear program, and they have recent experience of the danger of Iranian ballistic missiles. The harmful impact of Iranian proxies has blighted the lives of Israelis for decades, culminating in the Iron Swords war. As of this writing in the evening of March 5, the number of drone and missile attacks on Israel has greatly diminished compared to the first day of the war. Nevertheless a cluster munition caused damage in the center of the country this afternoon.

On Monday, March 3, Israeli commentator Haviv Rettig Gur published a forceful refutation of the claim that the United States was fighting an Israeli war, arguing instead that the United States has compelling reasons of its own for attacking Iran now. You can listen to his explanation of his viewpoint here:

A Necessary War

For Israel, the necessity of bringing down the Iranian regime has been evident for many years. The Iranian proxy forces surrounded Israel, in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza, disrupting the political order in each of those places. Other elements brought violence and support for religious dictatorship to Yemen and Iraq.

As we know all too well, Hamas, an Iranian proxy, invaded Israel 30 months ago, committing crimes against humanity, kidnapping 251 and murdering 1200. This attack was immediately supported by Hezbollah, another Iranian proxy, driving tens of thousands of Israelis from their homes. Ballistic missiles also began flying at Israel from yet another Iranian proxy, the Houthis in Yemen.

None of this should be surprising, as the Islamic Republic has made plain throughout its history that the destruction of Israel was a core policy. For decades its actions matched its words. Despite this open enmity, when Israel retaliated against Iran, the UN, other international organizations, and so-called human rights groups were quick to accuse Israel of violating international law. If you watch Canadian news, you will hear many commentators spouting the same kind of rhetoric in response to the current campaign against the Iranian regime. Until the Iron Swords war, western governments generally acknowledged an Israeli right to defend itself from the Iranian sponsored forces arrayed against it. But Iran has played an important role in undermining recognition of Israel’s legitimacy in the west.

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Subversion of Human Rights Groups by an Enemy of Human Rights

For a quarter century, the campaign within the western human rights movement to isolate and demonize Israel has advanced steadily, capturing the support of the leadership of many left of center parties in North America and Europe. This campaign was launched at the Durban Human rights conference in 2001, where the Iranian role was crucial. The subversion of the global human rights movement by a regime which was itself guilty of massive human rights violations has led us to our present paradoxical situation in which antizionism has become the sine qua non for anyone who wants to be accepted within human rights circles.

A few weeks after the Iranian regime massacred thousands of its own people for daring to demonstrate for change, the issue occupying left wing politicians and media is whether the American and Israeli attack on Iran is legal under international law. As we saw above there is a Liberal MP in Canada stating publicly that the attack on Iran is illegal. The doctrine that there is a responsibility to protect people who are being attacked by their own government, articulated during the war against Serbia in the 1990’s seems to have fallen out of fashion. The notion that a regime that has repeatedly attacked Americans might have exposed itself to justified retaliation is likewise not much discussed. The idea that Israel, attacked from all sides for decades by Iranian proxies, might have legitimate grounds to strike back is not addressed by those who denounce the war.

For many of us watching the coverage of the war in Israel over the past two years, the Israeli case for war may seem obvious and the world’s indifference infuriating. That same world has recently witnessed the massive uprising of Iranians demanding freedom from their oppressors and the murderous retaliation committed against them by the regime which torments them. This movement seemed to catch the imagination of some who stayed silent when Israelis were the target. The mass killing of demonstrators drew widespread condemnation and demonstrators took to the streets, albeit in much smaller numbers that those who came out to support Hamas.

But the North American left can’t bring itself to support a decisive blow against those very same tormenters. Former Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris was scathing in her condemnation of the war: See Kamala Harris urges Congress to act to stop attacks on Iran. Human rights NGOs are conspicuous in their failure to support a campaign to unseat the Islamic Republic, a regime founded on the denial of women’s rights, gay rights and the civil and political rights of every Iranian.

America is also Justified in Attacking Iran

The Islamic Republic has been hostile to America from its foundation. The mission of the Iranian revolution from the very start has been formulated in terms of opposing America as “the Great Satan”. America was identified with cosmic evil by the founders of the Islamic Republic and that ideology has never changed.

This has not been limited to rhetoric. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) began its existence by holding hostages at the American embassy in Tehran in 1979. Iran’s Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah killed 241 American troops in Beirut, in October of 1983. In the first decade of this century, IRGC affiliates organized deadly assaults on US forces during the American occupation of Iraq.

Iran’s Houthi agents in Yemen have repeatedly attacked international shipping, including American warships. These are acts of war which justify an American response. Taken as a whole, the claim that the Israeli and American attack on Iran is in violation of international law seems ridiculous. If, by chance international law as it is currently constituted really does stand in the way of the present war against Iran, then the problem that needs fixing is with international law.

It should not be the function of international law to protect murderous and oppressive regimes from the just consequences of their own aggressive behaviour at home and abroad. This only serves to bring international law into disrepute.

Many Hard Days Lie Ahead

War should not be undertaken lightly and even when undertaken for a good purpose, it still causes untold misery and heartbreak. The days ahead will contain a full measure of both.

There are many ways in which matters could go wrong. The Iranian regime is still capable of doing immense harm to its own people and to the other peoples in the region. The war seems to be unpopular in the US and there’s a risk that the effort may be derailed before the Iranian regime is brought down. It’s also possible that the war may empower others with evil intent to take over in Iran, especially if Israel and the United States grow impatient with how long the war is taking and step back, leaving a power vacuum.

Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu are flawed leaders who have promoted division and unrest in their respective homelands. There are plenty of reasons to suspect their motives for going to war. In both countries there are many who can’t bring themselves to support anything that they do, for fear that it will strengthen them politically.

Nevertheless, the destruction of the Iranian regime is the just and logical consequence of the obscene actions committed in Israel beginning on October 7, 2023. The definitive removal of the Islamic regime in Iran would represent victory for Israel and the broader west against an enemy that has worked tirelessly to harm them. It would leave the world a better place, and a safer place for Israelis and Americans. It would also be an immense kindness to the long-suffering people of Iran.

For all these reasons I strongly support the present war against Iran and call on readers to do the same. Let us pray for the brave soldiers of the United States and Israel. Let us make our best efforts to support this just and necessary war and to challenge its critics here at home. May the Israeli and American warriors be crowned with victory and may they return to their families whole in body and spirit.

Please let me know your thoughts in the comments.

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