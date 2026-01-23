Editor’s Note

Over the first few weeks of 2026, the news has been full of speculation and rumor, upheaval and violence. Trying to make sense of it and to understand what is happening, and what will happen next, always a challenge, has been particularly difficult. There’s no lack of dramatic and heartbreaking developments, but it has been hard to understand where matters are headed. During this period, we have been following events and sharing articles by people who seem to know what they are talking about, but we haven’t written here since our New Years eve survey of the dramatic events of 2025.

Today we will touch on a few of those events, but understanding where things are headed remains challenging. Our aim is to weigh in here whenever we think we can make ourselves useful, but the world is in a period of rapid change and much of what we have taken for granted in the decades past may well be in the process of changing beyond recognition. We will continue to try to understand when it becomes necessary to discard old assumptions and reckon with a the reality of a changed world.

Iran

The year ended with the rise of nation-wide protests in Iran. During 2025, we have seen that the proxy forces created by Iran, in their decades of trying to destroy Israel, have suffered catastrophic losses, leaving them greatly weakened. Hamas has been devastated, although the survivors remain in control of half of Gaza. Hezbollah has been routed and Israel has kept up the pressure in southern Lebanon to ensure that they are unable to rebuild. Their vast arsenal of missiles and battle-hardened units that were long thought of as a sword of Damocles hanging over Israel, have been largely destroyed.

The collapse of the Assad regime in Syria has deprived Hezbollah of their customary supply routes and the pro-Iranian militia in Iraq and Yemen have been quiet since Iran itself was battered by Israel and the United States in the Twelve Day War.

With all these setbacks for the Iranian regime, the outbreak of unrest in Iran itself seemed like a hopeful signal that the Islamic Republic might be tottering. The world’s media seemed at first to ignore the Iranian protests, but as the demonstrations grew larger, and spread everywhere, and as the country came to a standstill, the story was reported widely. The regime seemed to hesitate at first in resorting to its customary violent repression of any dissent.

Some looked to Israel and the United States to intervene in support of what they called a revolution. Reza Pahlavi, son of the former Iranian Shah, demonstrated that the people would answer his call and come into the streets in greater numbers at a time designated by him. This was followed by US President Trump, who called on the people to take over the institutions controlled by the regime, and promised that “Help is on the way”.

When the regime began to crack down it reportedly came with unprecedented brutality. Trump warned the regime that violence would bring a US intervention, but as of this writing no US military action against Iran has occurred. The US continues to assemble forces in the region, and foreign personnel have been evacuated, but American intentions remain unclear, as reports of tens of thousands of deaths and hundreds of thousands of injuries have emerged from behind the internet blackout imposed by the Ayatollahs.

Image: Mass Demonstration in Iran on January 19 — source Sky News

As this is being written, the streets, which were controlled for several weeks by Iranian demonstrators are back in the hands of government forces which committed mass violence against the Iranian people. The Iranian economy remains at a standstill and a way out of the crisis remains unclear.

Gaza

The start of 2026 has also brought an American announcement of the launch of phase II of the Gaza peace plan. This is happening in spite of the fact that the body of Ran Gvili, the last Israeli hostage, has not yet been returned. Under the plan his body was to have been returned within 72 hours of the end of hostilities in October.

Nevertheless, the US has proceeded with announcements about forming a number of organizational bodies meant to take over governance of Gaza during phase II. The second phase is also supposed to bring the disarmament of Hamas and a “permanent” end to the war, including eventual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

The Gaza Technocratic Administration (GTA) was unveiled, along with the Gaza Executive Board (GEB) which is meant to oversee it. The GTA is made up of Palestinians with no affiliation to Hamas or the Palestinian Authority (PA), but many of them have played a role in PA governance in the past. The GEB is led by former Bulgarian Foreign Minister Nikolay Mladenov.

Image: Gaza Executive Board Chair Nikolay Mladenov source: Wikipedia

The GTA is meant to control a new Palestinian police force that will be responsible for order in Gaza and is slated to take over that role from Hamas. The force has already begun to train in Egypt, awaits deployment to Gaza. Hamas has sent mixed messages about their willingness to cede power, and they have been defiant on giving up their arms. The question of who will compel Hamas to give up power and who will enforce disarmament of the terrorist forces in Gaza, remains a central obstacle to the implementation of the Gaza peace plan, one on which many observers expect it to founder.

Israel

Israel has been shaken by the death of a young Haredi demonstrator, run over by a bus that was caught up in the protests. Haredim have taken to the streets to protest army efforts to enforce draft notices.

A spike in violent crime in Arab towns has prompted unrest demanding government action to curtail it. The issue drove the four principal Israeli Arab parties to announce today that they will form a single block to run in the Israeli elections, which are scheduled to be held this year.

Political maneuvering ahead of the elections took place against a backdrop of unpopular government actions, aimed at shoring up the coalition. Attempts to advance a draft law which would exempt most Haredim from military service, have proceeded in the face of resistance from within the coalition, and from some members of the ultra-orthodox parties who consider the measure insufficient.

The government has created a commission of inquiry into the failures of October 7. This commission is under government control, in spite of the norm from past wars that such a commission should be independent of the government.

The coalition also advanced a law to repeal the provisions in the criminal code under which Benjamin Netanyahu has been on trial for a number of years.

The government continues to clash with the Attorney General and the High Court over actions that the AG and the court claim are beyond its power. The government has also advanced measures to fire the AG, measures that have been blocked by the High Court. The Justice Minister refuses to fill vacancies on the court until the court accepts changes to the appointment process, which the court has also deemed unlawful.

Polling shows that if an election were held now, the present governing coalition would not be able to form a majority. The most likely leader of the opposition side is Naftali Bennett, who is returning to politics at the head of a new party. Negotiations are ongoing between Bennett and other opposition leaders, Lapid, Gantz, and Eisenkott to unite the centrist opposition to Netanyahu in time for the election.

Europe

Donald Trump also unveiled the leadership of the Board of Peace which is meant to oversee the Gaza Executive Board and bear ultimate responsibility for the success of the Gaza peace plan. Under the provisions of the Security Council Resolution passed in the fall, Trump is personally in charge of the Board of Peace which has a mandate to implement the Gaza Peace Plan for two years beginning last fall.

Trump’s efforts to recruit world leaders to join the Board of Peace were disrupted by a crisis that boiled up when he again raised a demand for US sovereignty over Greenland. European leaders who criticized Trump’s move as unjustified and a threat to NATO, have declined to join the Board of Peace. Canada which also once again faced suggestions from the President that it should become part of the United States, was disinvited from the board, after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney gave a tough speech stating that the old global order has gone away and sharply criticizing the US demand for sovereignty over Greenland.

Image: Canadian PM Mark Carney at Davos: The Old World Order is not Coming Back — Source: Yahoo News

This leaves the Board of Peace with leadership tilted toward authoritarian and undemocratic states, including Russia and Belarus. Powers aligned with the Muslim brotherhood, including Turkey and Qatar also joined. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed dissatisfaction with the presence of representatives of Turkey and Qatar on the Gaza Executive Board, but continued to defend the peace plan, and accepted the invitation to join the Board of Peace.

Looking Forward

As the Americans press for further progress on the Gaza Peace Plan, Israel continues to skirmish with Hamas along the line of control in Gaza as well as using air strikes to target their leadership. Trump has warned that if Hamas does not fulfill its promise to disarm they will be “blown away”. Meanwhile Israel is under pressure to open the Rafah crossing which would come under the control of the new Palestinian Technocratic Administration.

Still to be announced is the composition of the International Stabilization Force (ISF), as well as its mandate. It has been difficult for the US to secure promises of troops for the ISF and there has been resistance by potential contributors to any role for the ISF in disarming Hamas.

Phase II of the peace plan also calls for phased Israeli withdrawals from Gaza, but these are conditioned on Hamas disarmament. Whether this will ultimately derail the implementation of phase II remains to be seen.

Israel has moved to cut off cooperation with organizations in Gaza implicated in helping Hamas with the October 7 attacks, as well as during the war. At the top of the list is UNRWA, whose headquarters in Jerusalem has been demolished in recent days. A number of other organizations have also been banned from Israel and from areas in Gaza controlled by Israel, including Doctors without Borders.

The possibility that the US may yet intervene in Iran and the pitfalls threatening the fragile truce in Gaza continue to fuel uncertainty about whether there is more war ahead in 2026. At Canadian Zionist forum we will work hard to keep you up date on developments as they occur.

