Decades from now, the year just past will stand out for the many dramatic developments and turning points we have seen. Here I will touch on a few of the developments in Israeli affairs some implications for the year to come.

Trump and Netanyahu

January Ceasefire

The most important development in the world in 2025 was the inauguration of Donald Trump for his second term as the US President. Trump’s impact was felt everywhere, as the norms both of American domestic policy and of international relations were upended. I wrote in my previous article about some of the consequences of the end of the American led international order.

In January the impending inauguration of Donald Trump seems to have played a role in clinching an American sponsored ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which came into force on January 19. 33 living hostages were released during this period in return for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli custody. Fighting resumed on March 18, when Hamas refused to release any more hostages without Israeli agreement to a permanent truce.

Share

12 Day War

On June 13, Israel began a long-planned and long-anticipated strike against the Iranian nuclear program, and other military assets of the Iranian regime. The previous year, Israeli action was constrained by the Biden Administration after an attack on Israel by Iranian ballistic missiles in April of 2024. A subsequent Iranian attack on Israel in October of 2024 was answered, on October 26, with a limited Israeli strike on Iranian air defenses and missile production facilities.

During the twelve day conflict with Iran in June 2025, the Israeli Airforce enjoyed undisputed control of the air over western Iran, damaging Iranian facilities dedicated to their nuclear program as well as their ballistic missile production facilities and launchers. Israel also targeted Iranian nuclear scientists and senior military leaders. Iran responded with wave after wave of ballistic missile attacks on Israeli cities and military bases. Israeli air defense intercepted the majority of the missiles, with help from the US and other regional powers, but the 60 missiles that got through damaged some Israeli military assets and killed Israelis in their homes. Twenty eight Israelis were killed by Iranian missiles during the 12 days of war.

On the final day of the war, the United States joined the conflict and dropped its largest bombs on a deeply buried Iranian nuclear development site which was beyond the reach of any munitions possessed by Israel. Announcing that the Iranian nuclear program had been “totally obliterated”, President Trump called for an end to the fighting and within a few hours Israel and Iran complied.

Share Canadian Zionist Forum

October Ceasefire and Hostage Release

Fighting in Gaza resumed in March, as Israel tried to pressure Hamas to agree to a new ceasefire on its terms. Global outcry increased as Israel maintained a blockade on food for 7 weeks after the resumption of the fighting. While Hamas hoarded food, some people in Gaza went hungry. There was international outrage and unsubstantiated claims of famine in Gaza. In May Israel allowed the resumption of food aid, but the global pressure on Israel continued.

Canada, the United Kingdom, and France announced their intention to recognize the “State of Palestine” at the United Nations General Assembly session in September. Hamas responded by hardening its position at the negotiating table and ceasefire negotiations mediated by the United States, Egypt and Qatar fell apart as a result. In August, Israel announced that if Hamas did not agree to a new ceasefire and the release of the remaining hostages, the IDF would conquer and destroy Gaza City, to which residents had returned during the winter ceasefire.

In September, as the three western powers recognized Palestine, Israel began preparations for its operation in Gaza. Hamas returned to the table and with an enormous amount of American pressure, a new ceasefire was agreed. Under its terms, all remaining Israeli hostages, living and dead were to be returned within 72 hours. On October 10, the ceasefire came into effect, followed by the release of all living hostages. The bodies of the dead were slower to come out and there is still one murdered hostage, Ran Gvili, whose body has not been returned as of the last day of 2025.

Image: Murdered Israeli, Ran Gvili, last Oct 7 hostage still held in Gaza — Src: Jwire.com.au

As the year ended, Netanyahu met Trump in Mar a Lago. After the meeting, the two seemed to be in close alignment on next steps in Gaza, including the necessity to disarm Hamas, preferably voluntarily, but by force if necessary. The two leaders also seemed to agree that any attempt by Iran to rebuild its military capabilities should be prevented by force. As this is being written, several days of political unrest in Iran have raised questions about the stability of the regime there.

Image: Benjamin Netanyahu meets Donald Trump on December 29 — src: fox26houston.com

I wrote at greater length about the October ceasefire agreement and the accompanying UN Security Council resolution in this article linked just below.

Political Developments in Israel

Judicial Reform

During the past year, the Israel government has proceeded with many controversial measures, driven by the political considerations related to holding the ruling coalition together. The Knesset is in the last year of its current term, with new elections due no later than October of 2026.

The government again advanced measures to remove constraints put on its actions by the Israeli judicial system. This included attempting to fire the Attorney General, a measure which has been blocked by the Supreme Court. The Justice minister engaged in a battle with the Supreme Court over the choice of the next Chief Justice. To put pressure on the court, the minister has refused to convene the judicial appointments committee, leaving retiring judges unreplaced.

Drafting Charedim

The enormous burden carried by Israel’s reservists over the course of over two years of war has made it difficult for the government to pass a law exempting members of the Charedi community from military service. This measure was promised to Shas and United Torah Judaism, the parties representing Israeli ultra-orthodox communities, in return for joining the government in 2021. With the government approaching the end of its term and the promise unfulfilled, these parties have threatened repeatedly to withdraw their support and bring on early elections.

To prevent this, the government is advancing a law, but it has been difficult for the Likud party to ensure support from their own members for this very unpopular measure. Religious Zionism, a community which has borne the brunt of the casualties in the present war, are also unhappy about it. With no law in place, the Supreme Court ruled almost a year ago that the army must begin drafting ultra-orthodox youth. Thousands of draft notices have been issued, but few of those notified have reported. Demonstrations against the draft by Charedim have been frequent and sometimes violent. The World Zionist Congress ended early because of the disruption expected from a large Charedi anti-draft demonstration held in Jerusalem on October 30.

Readers may remember that a resolution passed by the World Zionist Congress called for a system of military service that shared the burden fairly among Israeli communities.

Charedi anti-draft protesters block Israel’s Highway 4 on Dec 28 — Src: Times of Israel

State Commission of Inquiry

Another measure supported by the Congress was the creation of a state commission of inquiry into the failures that led to the catastrophe of October 7, 2023. This is a demand that has been expressed frequently over the months since the beginning of the war, but the government refused to establish such a commission, arguing that the war would first have to be won.

With a Gaza ceasefire in place since October, the government has proceeded to create a commission that will be under its supervision, rather than a State Commission that would be lead by a judge and be independent of the government. In response the opposition has denounced the government’s panel. With elections only a few months off, this is likely to be a factor in the upcoming campaign.

Share

Qatargate

In February of 2025, allegations were made that senior members of the Prime Minster’s staff and a Lieutenant Colonel in the reserves were in the pay of Qatar, tasked with promoting the interests of Qatar in Israel. The investigation was conducted by the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security agency. Shin Bet head Ronen Bar confirmed that the matter was being investigated.

In early March the names of the two Prime Ministerial aides became public and on March 30 they were arrested.

On March 5, the Shin Bet released a report on its internal investigation of the failures of October 7. The investigation found that the agency had failed in its mission in preventing the attack. The government seized on this and announced that Ronen Bar would be dismissed from his role. Israel’s Attorney General said that the government was in a conflict of interest because the Shin Bet was investigating Qatargate. The Supreme Court Ruled that the dismissal of Bar could not go ahead.

On April 28, Bar announced his resignation as of June 15, citing his failures over October 7. He also made a number of allegations of pressure by the Prime Minister on him for the Shin Bet to serve the government’s political interests.

As the year ended, new allegations linking the Qatargate affair directly to Netanyahu led Naftali Bennett and other opposition leaders to denounce the matter as a betrayal of the State of Israel. With Bennett running high in the polls, it seems likely that this issue will also be a factor in the upcoming election campaign.

Ceasefires

In Lebanon, an American deadline for the disarmament of Hezbollah arrives on December 31. The Lebanese government claims that that Hezbollah has been disarmed south of the Litani, but Israel points to heavy weapons, including missiles which remain further north. Since the ceasefire in Lebanon came into effect just over a year ago, Israel has repeatedly struck Hezbollah in response to efforts to rebuild their presence in the south. Meanwhile, the head of Hezbollah has stated publicly that they will not disarm. With the expiry of the American deadline, the US may give Israel the green light for a new operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

In Gaza, the first phase of the ceasefire, which was supposed to end weeks ago is not yet over, as long as the body of Ran Gvili has not been returned. There is much pressure to proceed to phase II, but many elements necessary for that are not yet in place. This includes the formation of an international stabilization force (ISF) and the clarification of its mandate, which has not yet been finalized. In addition, there are differences between Israel and the US over which nations should be part of the ISF including a possible Turkish role.

As with Hezbollah in Lebanon, the peace plan in Gaza calls for the disarmament of Hamas, and Hamas’ new leadership has not indicated a willingness to do this under the conditions called for in the twenty point peace plan. The question of who will disarm Hamas is thus at the heart of any progress to phase II.

With Iran as well, the Israeli government is concerned that the Iranian missile program still poses an existential threat to Israel and wants to be free to take action against Iran to eliminate this threat.

For all that, the ceasefires are holding on all three fronts, and Israel’s reservists are getting some needed time to reclaim their civilian lives.

If you value our work, why not consider upgrading to a paid subscription to Canadian Zionist Forum to mark the new year. A paid subscription costs only $10 (Canadian) per month or $100 per year. A founding subscription is $240. (HST will be added if you are in Canada.)

Paid and founding subscribers provided the resources which allowed us to report to you this year from the World Zionist Congress in Jerusalem. Paid subscribers can also post comments. We hope you will become one and join the conversation.

Leave a comment

If you would rather make a one time contribution you can buy me a coffee.

Canadian Zionist Forum would like to wish all of our readers health and prosperity in 2026. We are very grateful for your interest and support. Happy New Year!