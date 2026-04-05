We are very pleased to welcome guest author Brian Henry back to Canadian Zionist Forum. Brian is here with news and views on the disturbing rise in antisemitism in Toronto, across Canada, and world-wide, and the disappointing response of Canada’s leaders.

This is what antizionism looks like. Within the space of a week, three Toronto synagogues were shot up. In the same week, antizionist gangsters also shot up the Old Avenue Restaurant in Thornhill, owned by Esther Bakinka, a well-known Jewish activist. Their message couldn’t be clearer: speak against Jew-haters at your peril.

But it’s 2026. Here in Canada, shooting up a Jewish business because it’s a Jewish business, isn’t sensational enough to make the mainstream news. Only the Jewish press reported that the Old Avenue Restaurant and also YEDI, another Jewish business, were both hit the same night as Temple Emanu‑El. (Story here).

Image: Bullet holes at Temple Emanu-el, Old Avenue Restarurant and YEDi in Toronto — Source: Brian Henry

Such outrages aren’t new. Since Hamas started its war against Israel on October 7, 2023, antizionists have shot up a Jewish girl’s elementary school here in Toronto three times (See details here) and a Jewish school in Montreal twice (Read about it here).

Beyond that, numerous synagogues and Jewish businesses have been vandalized or suffered arson attacks. In fact, antizionists vandalized the Old Avenue Restaurant once before in January 2024 at its Toronto location, which is the one I go to sometimes (Read more here).

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As always, what starts with the Jews doesn’t stay with the Jews. A couple weeks ago, gangsters fired 17 shots at the Saliwan Boxing Gym in Thornhill – an Iranian-owned business where Toronto-area Iranians gather to plan anti-regime rallies (Details here).

A pair of antizionist gangsters also recently fired shots at the American Consulate on University Avenue in downtown Toronto. That’s an attack the police are taking seriously. As for the other attacks, not so much. After all, this has been going on now for two and a half years. And what’s been done?

Not much.

Yet day by day, a mass casualty terror attack grows more and more likely. Recently, in Michigan, a man armed with a rifle and a car full of explosives rammed into a synagogue with 100 children inside. Fortunately, synagogue security shot him before he was able to murder anyone.

And no one has forgotten the attack on a Hanukkah celebration this past January at Bondi Beach, with 15 murdered and 40 injured – in Australia, a peaceable country much like Canada.

We’ve also seen ISIS-inspired terrorists sexually assault and attempt to abduct Jewish women in two separate incidents this past May and June in the Toronto area (Story here), and Canada’s Integrated Threat Assessment Centre has been warning for the past year that a terror attack against the Jewish community “remains a realistic possibility” (Read more here).

Yeah, we didn’t actually need an official government agency to tell us that.

In response, the Carney government has added $10 million to the Canada Community Security Program. Ten million sounds substantial, but Canada has hundreds of synagogues, schools and other Jewish institutions that need protecting. Not to mention the thousands of Iranian, Muslim, and Sikh institutions that also have a claim on this cash.

This small allotment of money will buy a few more security cameras, walls and gates, bollards, steel doors, and reinforced windows. But you know what? The Bais Chaya Mushka Girls School already had all that and it didn’t stop the antizionists from shooting it up three times.

Plus, while security hardware is pricey enough, the real expense is salaries for guards. Beth Tzedek, a synagogue I know well, already spends $400,000 a year on security. With the rise in antizionist gangsterism, it will spend more (Story here).

What about businesses? No grant money has been set aside for the Old Avenue Restaurant nor for our friends at the Saliwan Gym. Nor for the many other Jewish and Iranian businesses at risk.

Image: Saliwan Gym shot up in Toronto — Source: Brian Henry

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And what about my friend who doesn’t wear her Jewish star anymore? Will the feds supply her with an armed escort so she can walk her dogs and go about her life assured that she won’t be harassed, sexually assaulted, or kidnapped?

What about Jewish households with mezuzahs on their doorposts who don’t want to see them stolen, as happened at some 120 apartments in December (More here) or families who have taken their mezuzahs down, not wishing to be so visibly Jewish? Will our government assign a Mountie to every Jewish home in Canada?

If the feds are simply going to play defense, they need to up the budget to $10 billion, not $10 million. Even then, it’s a losing strategy.

I suppose I need to repeat the obvious: The police policy of hands-off antizionist protesters has encouraged them to express their hatred ever more violently. Blame for this lies with our police chiefs who give the orders, but also with our mayors, our premiers and our prime minister.

None of them has said, “Enough! Enforce the law." Arrest people who block streets (here) and highways (here), who block ambulances (here), who block entrances to synagogues, and hospitals (here), who block Jewish community centres and seniors’ homes (here).”

Stop the intimidation. Every week, antizionist protesters dressed up as terrorists and with their faces covered gather at the corner of Bathurst and Sheppard in Toronto. Why there? There’s no Israeli or American consulate at the corner, no MP’s constituency office, no political presence of any kind. But it is the heart of Toronto’s Jewish community, so that’s where antizionists choose to gather – to intimidate and to demonstrate their Jew-hatred.

Image: Antisemitic signs held by demonstrators at Bathurst and Sheppard in Toronto — Source: Brian Henry

The police do make some arrests – 154 of them since Oct 7, 2023. A third of those cases are still pending, but out of the 96 cases that have been resolved, in 94 cases nothing happened! The charges were dropped or stayed, or the accused received absolute discharges (Read about it here).

No wonder the police make so few arrests. Our courts have decided that antizionist thuggery shouldn’t have consequences.

But beyond the obvious and urgent need to advocate for enforcement of the law, we need our leaders to speak out against incitement. Sure, Mark Carney posts a Tweet when someone shoots up a synagogue. But worldwide, we face the largest and the most organized anti-Jewish propaganda program since the Nazi era.

Undoubtedly, this program of vilification against Israel and Jews has succeeded. Just look around – this is the reason thugs are shooting at synagogues.

About this, Mark Carney has said Not. One. Word.

Jews in Canada aren’t leaving yet (mostly), but we’re counting our passports. I’ve got a golden ticket: dual American citizenship. We hear Alaska’s friendly to Jews (and our dogs would love it). Most other states are good candidates, too.

But some people I know just have dual British citizenship, and unfortunately, the anti-Jewish hatred is even worse in the UK. Two days ago, on March 23, antizionists torched four ambulances in north London belonging to Hatzolet, a Jewish volunteer service (Read the story here). In October, two Jews were killed in a terrorist attack on a synagogue in Manchester, capping a record-high year for anti-Jewish incidents in the UK (Details here). And for visible Jews, central London has become a dangerous no-go area.

But there’s also Israel. Yes, the Ayatollahs and all the terrorist organizations they fund, arm and train are doing their best to wipe the Jews off the map, but in Israel (a) the Ayatollahs are losing and (b) the Israeli government is fighting to protect us.

Not so here. Do you see Carney spending any political capital to come to our defense? Nope, me neither.

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