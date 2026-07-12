Canadian Zionist Forum

Canadian Zionist Forum

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Freedom Lover
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Thank you for sharing all of this. I think Larry Derfner is out of his mind. Or more likely his hatred of Netanyahu has blinded him to reality. To argue that Israel was better off when terror groups dedicated to murdering its citizens controlled territory on its borders? That's insanity. And I have never heard ANYONE other than Larry Derfner say THAT.

I agree with the commenter who said the Palestinians don't deserve a state. This is a truth that isn't to be spoken. There is no stateless people in human history LESS deserving of a state than this murderous national movement whose only purpose is to destroy another country and replace it. Any rights the Palestinians had were forfeited long ago and its time we started saying it. They are not victims. They are perpetrators. Now if somehow giving them a state were good for Israel then fine. But for moral reasons? Never. And yes any Palestinian state will instantly welcome either Hamas or Isis or a similar group which will bring war and total and utter destruction. Its madness that people believe that it is a good idea.

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