Canadian Zionist Forum

Canadian Zionist Forum

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Freedom Lover
Oct 11

I lack even a semblance of the grace of Vivian Silver. I see no way to make peace with those who have been rendered insane by evil demons. The only thing to do is rise up and kill them first. May all the righteous victims rest in God's presence

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