The Story of Hevel (Abel)

Last week Jews began the annual cycle of Torah readings with Bereishit (In the Beginning), which is the first weekly portion of the Torah. In the course of a few chapters, the Cosmos is created, and the World is formed. The Earth is seeded with plants and animals, fish and birds, and the first human beings are fashioned, placed in an idyllic place called Eden. These humans are Adam and Hava (Eve). In short order they disobey God, lose their innocence, and are punished by expulsion from Eden into the world beyond, where they must work to survive.

Once they are expelled, Hava gives birth to two sons. The first is Kayin (Cain) and the second is Hevel (Abel). Kayin becomes a farmer and Hevel a shepherd. Kayin brings an offering to God, taken from his crops “the fruits of the Earth”. Hevel also brings an offering “from the first born of his flock and their fat”. God accepts Hevel’s offering, but not that of Kayin. We don’t know why, though the rabbis have speculated that Kayin’s offering was not of the best or that he had an ulterior motive of some kind for bringing it.

Whatever the reason for God’s favour toward his younger brother, Kayin becomes distraught and enraged. God notices that Kayin is jealous of his brother, suggests that good behaviour may lead to better outcomes, and warns him to control himself. In spite of this, Kayin comes to Hevel in the field and kills him.

The story goes on to describe Kayin’s conversation with God and the punishment imposed on him for murdering his brother, but we hear no more about Hevel, the second man born into the world. All we know is that Hevel raises sheep, brings a desirable offering, and is favoured by God. As an indirect result of God’s favour he is murdered by his brother.

We learn very early in our sacred writings that in this world that God created, bad things can happen to good people. Although Hevel’s story is over, his name reappears in the Tanach as the noun hevel, a word for a puff of mist, breath or nothingness. In Kohelet (Eclesiastes), it appears as a synonym for meaninglessness. Hevel hevalim (Vanity of vanities). Does Hevel’s name suggest that his brief life had no meaning? Or is it there to remind us that even the most significant life is no more than a passing breeze in the eyes of the Eternal God?

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Vivian Silver

This past week we also marked the third anniversary in the Gregorian Calendar of the invasion of Israel by Hamas. On that day, over 1000 Israelis including men, women and children were brutally murdered. Many of them were cruelly tortured before they were killed. Two hundred and fifty more were taken into captivity, where they were subjected to torture and abuse.

Eight of those killed on October 7, 2023 were Canadians. Their names appear in the graphic below, which was circulated on Facebook to mark the anniversary of their murders.

The oldest of the murdered Canadians was Vivian Silver. (Facts about her life presented here are taken from the Wikipedia article linked to her name in the previous sentence.)

Vivian Silver was 74 when she died. She was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba and first came to Israel in 1968 as an undergraduate. She studied English and Psychology at the Hebrew University; returning to Canada in 1972 for graduate work. While studying in Canada she was involved in the North American Jewish Students Network. In 1972 she was director of the Jewish Students Press Service, writing articles about Israeli-Palestinian relations. She co-founded a branch of the Student Zionist Alliance (SZA) at the University of Manitoba, and attended a national conference of the SZA in Montreal. In 1973 she helped organize the first national conference of Jewish women. She made Aliyah in 1974, joining Kibbutz Gezer, through the Habonin-Dror movement.

At the Kibbutz she sought work that was typically done by men and resisted pressure to conform to established gender norms. She served as the secretary of the Kibbutz and later as the Chair of the community. In 1981 she founded the Department to Advance Gender Equality within the United Kibbutz Movement, going on to do other work to advance women’s rights more broadly in Israel.

In 1990, Vivian Silver moved to Kibbutz Be’eri along with her husband and two children. While living there she built relationships with Israeli Bedouin as well as the Palestinian Arabs living nearby in Gaza. In 1998 she became the director of the Negev Institute on Strategies for Peace and Development. In 1999 she co-founded the Arab-Jewish Centre for Equality, Empowerment and Cooperation. Even after the closure of the Gaza border following Israel’s withdrawal in 2006 and the Hamas takeover of Gaza in a 2007 coup d’Etat, she continued to work for mutual understanding and peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Image: Vivian Silver — Source Thirdnarrative.org

In 2014, Vivian Silver retired from her work with the many social justice and peace groups that she had helped to build. That same year she founded Women Wage Peace, described as an interfaith grassroots organization. She volunteered with Road to Recovery, a group which transported patients from Gaza to Israeli hospitals for medical treatment before October 7, 2023.

On October 4, 2023 Vivian Silver was in Jerusalem to participate in a rally for peace which she had helped to organize. Four days later she was murdered at her home in Kibbutz Be’eri by Hamas terrorists who invaded and overran the Kibbutz.

While the kibbutz was under attack, Vivian Silver texted friends about what was happening and gave an interview to a radio station from her house where she was hiding. She described the terrorists roaming through the Kibbutz and said that the attack confirmed the importance of establishing peace.

In the days after the invasion it was initially believed that she had been abducted to Gaza, but following several weeks of investigation it was established that she had been burned to death in her home.

Her funeral was held on Nov 14, 2023. She received tributes from the many organizations that she had helped build as well as from Canada’s Foreign Minister, Melanie Jolie and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

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The Death of the Righteous

Vivian Silver lived an exemplary life. While generations of her ancestors had prayed for Jewish return, and the redemption of the Jewish homeland, she was privileged to actualize that dream. Throughout her life she dedicated herself to making the world a better place, for women, for Israelis and even for Israel’s enemies. She never wavered in her belief in a better future even in the moments before she was murdered.

After living that exemplary life she was cruelly killed by the very people she had tried tirelessly to build peace with. Indeed, her presence close to the Gaza frontier was integral to the peace-building and humanitarian work that she continued to pursue until the day that she died.

As in the case of Hevel, we might ask God why such a righteous person would come to such a horrible end. Indeed as in Hevel’s case it seems that the righteous deeds that she devoted her life to were the very thing that led indirectly to her death.

None of us would consider Vivian Silver’s life to be hevel (meaningless), even though the rewards of the righteous in this world are sometimes bitter indeed. After the murder of Hevel, Kayin tells God that the punishment he has been given is “too great to bear". God comforts him and promises to protect him.

Kayin was a murderer. His punishment conforms to our sense of justice. The fate of Hevel and Vivian Silver seems to defy justice, and that makes it hard for us to bear.

On the same terrible day, in Nir Oz, Kfir Bibas was also taken captive. Kfir Bibas was nine months old and had recently learned to crawl. His four year old brother Arial and his mother Shiri were also taken to Gaza. According to Israeli experts they were murdered and mutilated by their captors in November of 2023.

Image: Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas before Hamas captured and murdered them. Source: Times of Israel

Image: This picture is circulating on Facebook and is said to be the last picture to show the face of Kfir Bibas, taken the evening before Nir Oz was invaded by Hamas

What can we make of the life of Kfir Bibas? He had barely begun living before he was brutally murdered. Nothing he did can conceivably be seen as contributing to his fate. The only feeling I have to share is anguish.

I will finish these thoughts with the words of Leonard Cohen, may his memory be for a blessing. If you want to listen to the song, you can click on the title below. Leonard Cohen expresses both our despair and our hope as we each try to make our way in this broken world. The world is diminished without him and I pray that he is in a better place.

Message David Roytenberg

If It Be Your Will Song by Leonard Cohen If it be your will

That I speak no more

And my voice be still

As it was before I will speak no more

I shall abide until

I am spoken for

If it be your will If it be your will

That a voice be true

From this broken hill

I will sing to you From this broken hill

All your praises they shall ring

If it be your will

To let me sing From this broken hill

All your praises they shall ring If it be your will

To let me sing If it be your will

If there is a choice

Let the rivers fill

Let the hills rejoice Let your mercy spill

On all these burning hearts in hell

If it be your will

To make us well And to draw us near

And bind us tight

All your children here

In their rags of light In our rags of light

All dressed to kill

And end this night

If it be your will

If it be your will

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