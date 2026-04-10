Canadian Zionist Forum

Canadian Zionist Forum

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Klein, Agnes V. (HC/SC)'s avatar
Klein, Agnes V. (HC/SC)
2d

Loved as usual your write-up about Matti Friedmann and his books. I just have a comment on the one about "From the Sky". The human foibles of the four of these persons, do not make them less meritorious nor less heroic. They were regular human beings... no one is perfect... and that is what endears most people to others... What they can achieve, despite their various personalities, situations, etc. etc...

Reply
Share
Jill P.'s avatar
Jill P.
20h

Thank you - I appreciate knowing about the author and his books that are worth the read.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Roytenberg · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture