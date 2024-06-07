Canadian Zionist Forum

Canadian Zionist Forum

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Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
Jun 7, 2024

It would be as if in the midst of WWII North American media printed the statements from Goebbels Propoganda ministry as fact and put allied statements in quotes. This is literally true. It's not an exaggeration. Hamas is equal to Goebbels. The Western media supports the 21st century Goebbels.

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Klein, Agnes V. (HC/SC)'s avatar
Klein, Agnes V. (HC/SC)
Jun 7, 2024

Some time ago, there was a comment from Times of Israel and it contained a clip from a captured Hamas prisoner who explained what Hamas does, every time there is a hit of some sort by Israel. They twist the story and woe betide anyone who even remotely dares to contradict the carefully drafted Hamas version...No more needs to be said...

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