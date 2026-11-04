Canadian Zionist Forum

Canadian Zionist Forum

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Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
4d

I disagree. In this time of all times, with the war in Gaza far from over, the Mullah regime intact and enormous international pressure descending on Israel to make moves that will endanger its security and undo the gains that have been made, there is no conceivable way any Anti-Zionist party can be part of the government. It will indeed have a veto over any action the government might take to protect the country from Arab terrorists. This is untenable and I guarantee you a significant portion of Eisenkot's voters would repudiate him if he does this.

If Israeli Arabs want a place in government to help their sector with its specific problems it cannot attach itself to Palestinianism or Anti-Zionism. Period.

The necessary outcome is a broad coalition including all the center right parties with Netanyahu serving one last term to try to see the wars through to the end.

Eisenkot could demand the exclusion of the radical right wingers and the religious parties and the passage of the draft reform bill. I don't think it will happen but it should. New elections are better than a government in which the second largest party is anti-Zionist.

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1 reply by David Roytenberg
Klein, Agnes V. (HC/SC)'s avatar
Klein, Agnes V. (HC/SC)
4d

Still awaiting for clear minds to emerge from this election and form a stable government

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