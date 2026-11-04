Results of the Count

Israelis on October 27 in very large numbers. Participation reached over 77% of eligible voters. In a totally unprecedented development, participation by Arabs was 80%. The final vote count has been published, with official results to be certified today, Wednesday Nov 4. A number of challenges to the results have been considered by the Central Election Committee but none have been deemed serious enough to delay the certification of the numbers or to have altered the outcome of the election.

The largest block in the new Knesset consists of the parties of the outgoing government, led by the Likud party of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with 27 seats. The other parties in the government block are two ultraorthodox parties, Shas, led by Aryeh Deri (7 seats) and United Torah Judaism (6 seats), and two right wing nationalist parties: Jewish Power (7 seats), led by Itamar Ben Gvir, and Religious Zionism (6 seats) under Betzalel Smotrich. Altogether this group won 53 seats out of the Knesset total of 120.

Image: Government Block Leaders: Left to Right Yitzchak Goldknopf (UTJ), Itamar Ben Gvir (Jewish Power), Betzalel Smotrick (Religious Zionism), Aryeh Deri (Shas), Benjamin Netanyahu (Likud) Source: Ynet News

The second largest block of seats belongs to the Zionist opposition, consisting of Yashar (21 seats), led by Gadi Eisenkot, Yachad (12 seats), led by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, Democrats (8 seats), led by Yair Golan, and Yisrael Beiteinu (7 seats) led by Avigdor Lieberman. This block won 48 seats all together.

Image: Leaders of the Change Block: Left to Right: Avigdor Lieberman, Yair Golan, Gadi Eisenkot, Yair Lapid, Naftali Bennett — Source: Times of Israel

Israeli Arab voters turned out in record numbers giving 8 seats to Ra’am, led by Mansour Abbas, and 11 to the Joint List, led by Yousef Jabareen, for a total of 19 seats won by the predominantly Arab parties.

Image: Ra’am leader Mansour Abbas — Source: itongadol.com

Share

What We Know

The polls were wrong!

Throughout the campaign the majority of polls put the Zionist opposition ahead of the government block. The exceptions were polls commissioned by the pro-government channel 14 and the multilingual i24. In particular, Likud did much better than the polls predicted. Their 27 seats matched the forecast of the i24 poll exactly. Most other polls put them between 18 and 22, a spectacular miss.

The Ultraorthodox Did Badly

Although the Likud result was much better than expected they still lost five seats and the far right parties lost 1. Additional losses on the government side came from a sharp decline in the ultraorthodox vote. Shas dropped from 11 seats to 6. United Torah Judaism was steady at 7, leaving the ultra-orthodox with 13 seats. United Torah Judaism replaced their leadership, and the status of Arie Deri is in question.

The Opposition Disappointed

Going into the election it was expected that Yashar, Gadi Eisenkot’s new party, which was formed only a few months before the election, would get the largest number of seats and that the change block, consisting of Yashar, Yachad, Yisrael Beiteinu and the Democrats would get more seats than the government. Instead Yashar ended up six seats behind Likud and the four parties together had five seats less than the parties of the outgoing government.

The Yachad party is a coalition of former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who also launched a new party this year, and Yesh Atid, an established party, led by Yair Lapid, which placed second in the 2022 election with 24 seats. Yachad ended up with 11 seats this time around, a disappointment compared to polling a few months back. Bennett started his career as a leader of the settler movement, but today leads a party which is socially liberal. As was true of parties Bennett has led in the past, there are several members on the Yachad list who are religiously observant.

The third component of the change block is the Democrats. The Democrats were formed by a merger of Labor, the successor to the party of Ben Gurion, which dates back to the beginning of the State, and MERETZ a left of center party which is critical of Israeli security policy and advocates for territorial compromise and the two state solution. The Democrats recruited prominent figures from the protest movement which arose in response to the previous government’s efforts to reduce the power of the Israeli courts. While polls had the Democrats at 10 seats, they finished with 8. In the previous election, Labour had refused to run with MERETZ and ended up with four seats, while MERETZ narrowly failed to clear the threshold and got none. So this result was an improvement for the group.

The fourth party in the Change block is Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu, (Israel is our Home) which is a secular nationalist party. While Lieberman once merged his party with Likud, he has become a staunch opponent of Benjamin Netanyahu. In particular he opposes the previous government’s efforts to legislate a draft exemption for the ultraorthodox. This is a sentiment that is widely supported in Israeli society after 3 years of war, and is a position shared by all the parties of the change block. Lieberman is the most nationalist member of the change camp and is opposed to any role in government for Arab parties or the ultraorthodox.

The Arab Parties Did Very Well

Ra’am, the party of Mansour Abbas had its best result ever, winning eight seats, an increase of 3. Ra’am, which draws much of its support from Bedouin communities in the south of Israel, added Yoav Segalovitz, a former member of Yesh Atid, and a former Chief of the Israeli Police, in the number two position on their list, the first time a Jew has run for the party. This reflects the priority that Ra’am expressed the last time it was in government about the need for better policing in Arab towns, which are affected by a high level of violent crime. If Ra’am were to join the next government, it is likely that Segalovitz would become Police Minister.

The Joint List, which is a coalition of three parties won 11 seats. The three parties are Hadash, Ta’al and Balad. Hadash is a coalition built around the Israel Communist Party. Hadash is led by Yousef Jabareen who is also the overall leader of the Joint List. They favour a two state solution between Israel and the Palestinians, but are opposed to Israel as a Jewish state.

Ta’al is a secular nationalist party, led by Ahmed Tibi. Like Hadash, they advocate Israeli withdrawal from all of the territory captured in 1967, and are opposed to Zionism.

Balad is an Arab nationalist party, which has historically taken the most extreme positions. Members have traveled to Syria and Lebanon and expressed support for Hezbollah. A Balad MK participated in a convoy that challenged the Israeli blockade of Gaza. Sami Abu-Shehadah, leader of Balad was barred from running in the current election because of remarks he had made that were seen as supporting the October 7 massacre by Hamas.

Of the 11 members of the joint list who are slated to enter the Knesset, 5 are members of Hadash while Ta’al and Balad have three each.

Share Canadian Zionist Forum

Forming a Government

While we know how many seats were won by each party list, the shape of the next Israeli government is still very much in doubt. The Israeli press are full of speculative articles and opinion pieces on how a governing coalition can or should be put together. This is complicated by promises made by the various factions going into the election.

It is up to the Israeli President to consult with the parties and to choose the person most likely to be able to gather a majority and form a government. This process will start on November 4 with the release of the official results. However the jockeying for advantage has been going on since the shape of the final results became clear.

Prime Minister Netanyahu has been saying that as the leader of the largest party, he should be given the mandate to form a government. He has also said that no government should be formed that relies on the support of the Arab parties. Both of these positions are to his advantage. The government bloc won 53 seats, five more than the change bloc and the Arab parties support for the change bloc would give them a majority.

The members of the change block have all said going into the election that Netanyahu must be replaced as Prime Minister. If they adhere to this position, and the Arab parties are disqualified, this would leave Netanyahu with no way to assemble a majority. Furthermore, the ultra-orthodox parties have stated publicly that their support of a new government led by Netanyahu is not guaranteed. Without the ultraorthodox, Netanyahu would have 40 votes rather than 53. However on November 2, Shas announced that they would support Netanyahu as the next Prime Minister. United Torah Judaism has not yet expressed its preference publicly, but their policy demanding a draft exemption for ultra-orthodox youth runs counter to the positions of all the parties in the change bloc. It is possible that they will abstain.

If the President were to decide that Netanyahu does not have a path to a majority, he could give the mandate to the leader of another party, most likely Gadi Eisenkot. Eisenkot has secured the support of all four parties in the change block. In addition the Joint List has also indicated that it will support Eisenkot. This would give Eisenkot 59 votes. The remaining seats belong to Ra’am which has previously served in an Israeli government and wants to do so again.

Eisenkot has said that he will form a government with any party that supports Israel as a Jewish state, will support national service for all Israelis, and agrees that Hamas is a terrorist organization which must be removed from power in Gaza. Ra’am’s leader has said that the conditions are not an obstacle to their participation, but Avigdor Liberman has said he will not support a government which relies on Arab support.

Promises Will Be Broken or there will be no Government

This past Shabbat, we had a speaker at our synagogue who said that the most likely outcome of the coalition building process is failure to form a government and new elections. This is because if everyone keeps their promises there is no path to a majority.

The change block have all indicated that they would not support Netanyahu for another term as Prime Minister. The Arab parties likewise strongly oppose his continuing in office. This means that Netanyahu should be unable to put together a majority given the results.

If the Eisenkot is given the mandate, he must find 13 additional seats to go with the 48 the change bloc won in the election. All of the change block parties are adamantly against a draft exemption for Haredim, which would seem to rule out the defection of the ultraorthodox parties. One way around this could be that the Haredim and the change block agree on an alternative form of national service that would apply to the youth from the Haredi community. However the 11 seats of the Haredi block alone would not be enough to give the opposition a majority.

The Arab parties have 19 seats, and their support would in theory give Eisenkot a 7 seat majority. However Lieberman’s adamant opposition to including the Arab parties makes this number imaginary. Without Lieberman, the change block and the Arabs together have only 60 seats.

So if everyone sticks to their guns, there will be no new government and Israel will face new elections in the Spring, with no guarantee that the deadlock will be resolved. But this too would break a promise of sorts, as the change block has said that removing Netanyahu from power promptly is their top priority. If Israel goes to new elections, Netanyahu and the existing ministers will stay on for many more months in a caretaker role.

The Argument from Israeli Democracy

The discussion up until now has been about what is likely to happen. But what outcome would be best for the State, for Zionism and for the flourishing of the Jewish people?

Many of the people I interact with say that relying on Arab votes for a government is a threat to Israeli security and even to the Jewish character of the state. Extremists say that the result is evidence that Arabs shouldn’t have the vote, or shouldn’t be allowed to serve in the Knesset. This has never been the Israeli way.

The Israeli Declaration of Independence envisions equal rights for all Israelis regardless of religion or ethnicity. In the early days of the state there were Arab lists affiliated with the dominant Labor party, although the government never relied on their support for a majority.

Much ink has been spilled on the tensions between being a Jewish and a Democratic state. Israel’s substantial Jewish majority helps the two objectives to coexist. In the past, low turnout among Arab voters also ensured that their power in the Knesset was limited.

Image: Joint List leader Yousef Jabareen — Source: Bangkok Post

In this past election, Arab turnout was historically high, higher even than the Jewish turnout, which was itself higher than it has been in past elections. To some nationalists this is seen as potentially disastrous. But it also represents a triumph of Israeli Democracy. Israel’s Arab minority is now fully engaged in Israeli electoral politics. When it comes to elections, Israel is truly a state of all its citizens.

My opinion is that this is a good thing. Although the policies of the parties of the Joint List are hostile to the Zionist project, Israel’s history has shown that people hostile to Zionism can nevertheless safely participate in Israeli democracy and even in government. For many years Shas and UTJ were both formally antizionist. This did not stop them from joining government or supporting it from the outside. While Shas is now nominally Zionist they demand a broad exemption for Ultraorthodox youth, which is not in Israel’s best interests, in my opinion.

A similar argument can be made regarding the Joint List. While they may be hostile to Zionism, they are willing to support an Eisenkot government for their own reasons. The outgoing government included Jewish Power leader Ben Gvir in the role of Police Minister, and Ben Gvir’s hostile rhetoric has alarmed and angered Israel’s Arab population. His tenure as police minister has been marked by an upsurge of violent crime in Arab towns. The replacement of Ben Gvir by Segalowitz would be seen as a great improvement by Arab voters. In my opinion this is also in the best interests of the State and of the Zionist project.

The present government has presided over a sharp deterioration of Israel’s standing on the world stage. While much of this deterioration has been driven by antisemitism and double standards, the present government has tolerated policies which give rhetorical ammunition to Israel’s enemies. The inclusion of Arabs in Israeli government would be a sharp rebuke to those who perpetuate the ridiculous claim that Israel is an Apartheid state. The more equal provision of police and other services would blunt the argument that Israel’s Arabs face discrimination by the state.

The current government’s handling of the situation in Judaea and Samaria has hurt Israel’s reputation while also undermining the interests of the State in my opinion. While the IDF has taken effective and necessary action in areas that had fallen under control of Arab terrorists (an effort that was undertaken while Gadi Eisenkot was IDF Chief of Stagg), the IDF and the police have tolerated lawlessness on the part of Jewish extremists. This has lowered respect for law enforcement among all sectors of the population, and attracted the scrutiny of the international community.

Gadi Eisenkot has vowed to restore the rule of law in the territories, which includes reining in Jewish extremists. This would be in Israel’s interest and also demonstrate that law enforcement is doing its job, whether the perpetrators are Jews or Arabs. This is a policy that Arab MKs inside or outside the government will support.

There are many people I talk to, who argue that a government which relies on Arab support would be unable to act if there is a situation calling for military action, thus endangering Israel’s security. However in the past Israel has formed a unity government in time of war. This is what happened after October 7. If an Eisenkot-led government backed by the Arab parties faced a similar crisis, they could invite Likud to join a unity government. This would ensure that war time decisions are controlled by a Zionist majority.

Therefore I don’t think the security argument justifies the position taken by the outgoing government and by many within the change block that including Arab MKs in the next Israeli government is too big a risk to be contemplated.

There is also an argument from simple fairness. During three years of war, Israeli Arabs kept the peace in spite of exhortations by Hamas to join the resistance. Arab doctors and nurses labored in Israeli hospitals along side Jews to treat the wounded of the war. Many Arabs were themselves killed by Hamas during the October 7 invasion and voluntary enlistment in the IDF by Israeli Arabs has continued during the war. Cooperation between Bedouin communities and the IDF have helped to promote enlistment. A participation rate of 60% by eligible Bedouin men is cited in a number of sources. Israeli Arabs who are engaged and identify as Israeli are feeling disrespected by the outgoing government. They are good enough to treat Israel’s wounded and serve in the IDF, but when they elect MKs, their choices are treated as radioactive.

The bottom line is that including Arab parties that seek to serve in the Israeli government should not be ruled out. The choices of Arab voters should count equally with those of Jewish voters. While this is a view that I know is controversial, I say it as someone for whom the wellbeing of the state and people of Israel is the most important priority. It is a risk worth taking to strengthen the solidarity of Arab citizens with the state of Israel.

Editor’s Note:

Many thanks to all of my subscribers (now 1130) for your ongoing interest and support for Canadian Zionist Forum. For over three years I have brought you news and perspective. My goal is to deepen understanding of Zionism, reporting on the latest developments affecting both the State of Israel and Canadian Jews, at this time of historic upheaval and change.

As it has been from our first issue, everything we publish is free to be read by all. I want as many as possible to have the chance to access what our contributors and I have to say. That said, creating this content is work, and I am very grateful to those of you who have chosen to support that work by taking out a paid subscription. The money you send goes back into expenses (mainly for travel) to strengthen the publication. Thanks to you I’ve reported from the World Zionist Congress in Jerusalem and from the Tafsik Conference on Antizionism in Toronto. This week I will be attending the launch of a new book by Casey Babb. The event will take place in Toronto, with a review to be published here soon.

If you appreciate this content, do please upgrade your subscription to paid if you are able.

If you are already a paid subscriber you can leave a comment. Please let me know what you think about this article and what else you would like to read about.

Leave a comment

If you would rather make a one-time gift you can an buy me a coffee.

Canadian Zionist Forum sends best wishes and thanks to all our readers. We are very grateful for your interest and support. Please share this article with someone who might appreciate it.

Share