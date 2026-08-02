2023: Judicial Reform and Nationwide Protests

While internal Israeli politics have not been a focus of this blog, I’ve not hidden my personal opinion that Israel would be better off with a different Prime Minister and a different ruling coalition. While I’ve been supportive of Israel’s conduct of the war on the various fronts, I recognize that on domestic policy, the government has been highly divisive. It has put loyalty over competence in filling key roles related to national security. It has pursued policies that are detrimental to state security and public order in its maneuvers to hold the current far right coalition together.

The 37th Israeli government, which was formed on December 29, 2022, will have achieved the rare distinction of serving out its full four year term when the next election is held on October 27 of this year. The average lifespan of an Israeli government since 1948, has been two years.

During the tenure of the outgoing government, Israeli society was deeply divided over legislation that changes the balance of power between the elected government and the Israeli courts. The measures, described by the government and its supporters as a reform of the judiciary, triggered a large protest movement. The opponents of the plan describe it as a judicial coup. In the spring of 2023, when the protest movement threatened to undermine army service by reservists, opposition from then Defense Minister Yoav Gallant delayed the passage of the contentious legislation.

Nevertheless, the government advanced parts of the reform plan. Three years ago, the second article published on this blog was about the passage of the Reasonableness Bill, a measure narrowing the power of the Israeli courts. You can follow the link in the previous sentence to read it. In that article, I discussed the possibility that Israelis who oppose the measure might have to wait until after the next election to undo what the government had done. I also wrote about the need to curb the anger and mutual mistrust between supporters and opponents of the government’s plan, which seemed to threaten the unity of the state.

As it turned out the Supreme Court struck down the measure, controversially invalidating a basic law for the first time, a topic I also wrote about here at the time.

Readers who have followed Canadian Zionist Forum from the beginning may remember another early article which described my own participation in one of the protests against the government’s legislative plans, in August of 2023. You can read that article by clicking on the image just below.

Quick Update from Israel David Roytenberg · August 28, 2023 I’ve been in Israel since Thursday for the marriage of my nephew. On Saturday night after Shabbat, I attended the 34th weekly demonstration in Jerusalem in opposition to the government’s proposed changes to the laws governing the judiciary in Israel. Read full story

As we all know, the invasion from Gaza, and two years of war that followed, diverted the attention of both the government and its opponents from constitutional controversy, but since the Gaza ceasefire, the government has again advanced these measures. The cabinet has been in a standoff with the supreme court over its refusal to accept the government’s preferred choice for Chief Justice. The government has left the Knesset judicial committee without a quorum, blocking the appointments of judges to fill a growing number of vacancies.

In recent weeks, as the current Knesset raced toward dissolution, the government additional parts of the reform package into law. One of these measures reduces the power of the Attorney General, who has, until now functioned as an independent check on government actions. The law stipulates that the Attorney General’s opinions are merely advisory and that the government can ignore them if it wants to. The supreme court will likely strike this measure down. In response, the government has threatened to ignore the court, which could create a constitutional crisis for the state.

In order to muster the votes for the measure affecting the Attorney General, the government also passed a law exempting ultra-orthodox men who have not reported for compulsory military service from enforcement of the laws against them. This measure is very unpopular, due to the heavy burden of military service on the rest of the Israeli population who do serve. The supreme court has already declared it invalid. Lawless behaviour by members of the ultraorthodox community has added to the sense of crisis.

Share

With its legislative program complete, the government will face the electorate on October 27. In this article we will look at some of the larger factions vying to replace the current government, as well as the prospects of Likud, which leads the outgoing coalition.

The 2021 Government: A Glimpse of the Future?

The election for the 25th Knesset, which produced the outgoing Israeli government followed a period of instability in which two consecutive Knessets had failed to agree on a government, leading twice to new elections. In 2021, the 24th Knesset came close to failing at this as well, which would have led to yet another election. After much haggling, a government was formed with the support of a bare majority: 61 of 120 Members of Knesset.

That 2021 government was notable in a number of ways. It was the first since 2009 to be led by someone other than Benjamin Netanyahu. As the leader of the largest faction in the Knesset (30 seats) Netanyahu was given the first chance to form a coalition, but many parties were unwilling to join another government led by him. Netanyahu failed to form a coalition in the 21 days aloted to him. The mandate was then passed to Yair Lapid, leader of Yesh Atid (There is a Future) which had won 17 seats.

Coalition negotiations under the Lapid mandate went down to the last hour, when the looming prospect of yet another election convinced a diverse array of factions to compromise and band together. In order to secure agreement, Lapid agreed to allow another man, Naftali Bennett to become Prime Minister. Bennet was the head of the Yamina (Rightward) bloc, which had won only 7 seats.

Another notable thing about the 36th government was that it included Ra’am, an independent Arab party. It was the first time an Israeli government had included such a party, and it could not have been formed without them. The leader of that party, Mansour Abbas expressed his acceptance of the fact that Arabs are a minority in Israel and agreed to support the government’s program in return for attention to the priorities of the Israeli Arab community. Those priorities included improvements in law enforcement and infrastructure. This example of an Arab party participating in government suggested that Arab Israeli politics was normalizing, and accepting the advantages of working within the system.

Another notable aspect of the 36th government is that it included no religious parties. This allowed it to pass some sensible reforms, including the creation of independent bodies to oversee kosher food, and progress on providing more equal treatment to Jewish religious movements outside of the entrenched Orthodox and Ultra-orthodox streams. These issues are important to North American Jews, where many identify with Conservative and Reform Judaism.

Presiding over the COVID pandemic, Bennett’s accomplishments as Prime Minister included establishing diplomatic relations with Morocco and the United Arab Emirates. Under US auspices, Bennett made an unsuccessful attempt to mediate between Russia and Ukraine after the the Russian invasion in February of 2022.

The 36th government only lasted a year, but it is of interest to us, because it provides a template for a possible successor government to the present coalition, depending on the results of the upcoming elections.

The 2026 Elections: Who are the Players?

While the present government has succeeded in serving out its full term, and passing significant legislation, it goes into the election with some strong disadvantages. The controversy over the judicial reform leaves the country as divided as ever. Moreover, the divisions over the government’s record also extend to views on the conduct of the war in Gaza, as well as Israel’s new occupation of southern Lebanon. The unresolved conflict with Iran, now in the hands of the Americans also hangs over the electorate.

Share Canadian Zionist Forum

These divisions leave the country polarized in a way that is reminiscent of the United States. For some passionate supporters of the government, the opposition are not just wrong, but out of touch with the real Israel, representatives of a self-serving elite whose time has passed. For some opponents of the government, the Prime Minister is not just misguided, but a corrupt autocrat who has repeatedly harmed the state in pursuit of his own political advantage.

Looking at the polls in recent days, with the election three months away we can see that the electoral landscape has shifted. The Prime Minister’s position has weakened and new figures have emerged to challenge for the top job. Here is a survey of the larger parties in order of support in the current polls.

Yashar (Straight or Upright)

The most recent polls, dated July 29-30, 2026 are topped by a new party which was founded in September, 2025 by Gadi Eisenkot. Eisenkot is a former Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces who was elected to the previous Knesset as a member of the National Unity party. He served as a minister without portfolio when the opposition joined in a unity government, after the invasion of Israel from Gaza on October 7, 2023, and as a non-voting member of the war cabinet that was formed at the same time.

Yashar opposes the government of Benjamin Netanyahu and seeks to create an alternative coalition. Eisenkot has advocated policies to strengthen Israeli national unity. He advocates national service by all sectors of Israel’s population, including by those who have traditionally been exempted, such as the Haredim and the Arabs. He is also a strong supporter of “separation of powers” in Israeli governance, which makes him an opponent of the current government’s efforts to weaken the power of the judiciary. He supports Israel as a Jewish and Democratic State. Eisenkot wants his party to participate in a government coalition with parties who share these principles.

Image: Yashar Party Leader Gadi Eisenkot — Source ie.headtopics.com

Eisenkot had a distinguished military career. He grew up in Eilat. His parents were born in Morocco. In the latest polls Yashar came first with a projected representation of 23 seats in the Knesset.

In the most recent polls, the Likud party, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came second, with 20 or 22 seats projected. This result would represent a decline of ten or 12 seats from the result of the previous election. Unlike Yashar, which is a new party, Likud has been a part of the Israeli political scene for decades.

Message David Roytenberg

Likud first came to power in the 1970’s under the leadership of Menachem Begin, who had led Israel’s opposition since the founding of the state. Netanyahu became leader of Likud for the first time in 1993, serving until 1999, when Ariel Sharon became the leader. Netanyahu regained the Likud leadership in 2009, a role which he has held for the past 17 years.

Under Netanyahu, Likud has become closely identified with his leadership. There are a number of former Likud members who have left the party over the years due to differences with Netanyahu. Some of them have founded their own parties many of which sit on Israel’s nationalist right.

Netanyahu has served as leader of Likud for a total of 25 years, and as Prime Minister for twenty. Many have foretold his downfall, but he has defied expectations many times and stayed on top. One of the complaints of his critics is that he has put his own political survival ahead of the interests of the state. The divisive policies of the outgoing government are cited by them as evidence of this.

Image: Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the US Congress in 2024: By Office of Speaker Mike Johnson - X.com, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=150999602

Netanyahu first led Likud to power in 1996, losing the next election to Ehud Barak in 1999. He was succeeded as Likud leader by Ariel Sharon. Netanyahu returned as Likud leader in 2005 and Prime Minister in 2009, and held the top job until 2021 when Naftali Bennett took over. In 2022, he returned as Prime Minister, forming the outgoing government.

Yachad

The third place in the most recent polls is held by a newly formed party called Yachad, which means “together”. Yachad is led by Naftali Bennett, who was the Prime Minister in the short lived 2021 government. To understand Yachad, it is important to know more about the complex career of its leader.

Image: Official Portrait of Naftali Bennett as Prime Minister in 2021 — By Avi Ohayon / Government Press Office of Israel, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=109317713

Naftali Bennett

Following a successful career in business, and combat service as a reserve officer in the IDF, Naftali Bennett began his political career as Chief of Staff to Benjamin Netanyahu between 2006 and 2008. He then became leader of the Yesha Council, a body that represents the interests of Jews living in Judaea and Samaria. Working with Ayelet Shaked, he formed a movement called “My Israel” and then a group called “The Israelis.” Bennett and Shaked were interested promoting mutual understanding between religous and secular Israelis.

In 2012 Bennett became leader of Bayit Yehudi (Jewish Home). Jewish Home was the new name of the National Religious Party, which had represented religious Zionists in Israel for decades. Historically, the National Religious Party took a moderate position on foreign policy, but under Bennett it shifted to the right.

Under Bennett’s leadership Jewish Home won 12 seats in the 2013 Israeli election, and joined a government led by Benjamin Netanyahu. Bennet first served in that government as Minister of Economy and Minister of Religious Affairs. In 2015 he became Minister of Education.

In 2018, Bennett left Jewish Home to form the New Right party with Ayelet Shaked. This alliance aimed to appeal to both religious and secular Israelis. New Right failed to enter the Knesset in the inconclusive April 2019 election, but in September of 2019, Bennett returned to the Knesset at the head of a faction with three seats. When the September 2019 Knesset also failed to form a government, New Right again won three seats in March of 2020 as part of a slate led by Ayelet Shaked. Netanyahu appointed Bennett to be Minister of Defense in November of 2019, as part of the caretaker government he led during the period of instability. Bennett left the job in May of 2020 and joined the opposition.

In the 2021 election Bennett led his faction (now called Yamina) to win 7 seats. Six members of Yamina joined with Yesh Atid and a number of other parties to form the 36th Israeli government, in which Bennett served as Prime Minister.

The 2021 government is described in a section above. While narrowly succeeding in pushing Netanyahu out of office, its razor thin majority made it hard to pass legislation. In April of 2022, the resignation of a member of Bennett’s Yamina faction left the coalition with only 60 seats. A few weeks later a second Yamina member resigned. Bennett announced that he was dissolving the Knesset in the summer of 2022.

While he had succeeded in avoiding a fourth election and brought together factions from the Israeli centre and left, together with the Arab party, Ra’am, Bennett’s move lost him the support of the right wing voters that had been his traditional base. In the 2022 election, Bennett announced that he would not be running again for the Knesset. His Yamina faction failed to make it back into the Knesset as his supporters switched their support to other parties of the right.

Back from the Wilderness

As divisions over the war and the judicial reform divided Israelis, and dissatisfaction with the current government sharpened, Bennett emerged once again as a popular alternative to Netanyahu. Bennett announced his return to politics in 2024, saying that he would head a centrist political list. He formed a party called Bennett 2026 with former colleagues from the army, business and politics. The party constitution gives Bennett personal control over the party list, and guarantees his leadership until 2034. In government, Bennett would control the selection of ministers and Knesset committee chairs. This centralized control is a reaction to Bennett’s experience with the defection of colleagues when he led the government in 2021 and 2022.

Bennett had originally hoped to draw in Gadi Eisenkot to his group, but Eisenkot was critical of the tight control Bennett exercises over the party. In April of 2026, Bennett and Lapid announced the formation of Yachad. This was criticized by some right wing supporters who feel that Lapid is too liberal. While Bennett 2026 had been running close behind Likud in the polls until April, its support slipped after the announcement of the alliance with Yesh Atid. Eisenkot’s Yashar party recently overtook Likud in the polls and Yachad is now running third.

In the two most recent polls, Yachad is slated to win 13 or 15 seats.

Yisrael Beiteinu (Israel is our Home)

The fourth place in the latest polls goes to Yisrael Beiteinu, led by veteran leader Avigdor Lieberman. Originally founded as a party to represent right wing Russian speaking Jews, the party has broadened its appeal over the years attracting support from Mizrachi Jews and also from the Druze. One of the party’s members of Knesset comes from the Druze community.

Yisrael Beiteinu supports a two state solution, dividing the land according to population. Unlike other parties, Yisrael Beiteinu advocates the transfer of areas of Israel dominated by an Arabic speaking population to a future Palestinian state in return for the retention of the settlement blocks which line the former 1967 border.

They take a hard line on military matters and have broken with Israeli governments in the past due to what they regarded as a premature end to fighting or other concessions.

In its early years, Yisrael Beiteinu supported Benjamin Netanyahu’s governments and once ran on a joint list with Likud. In recent years, the party has opposed the Netanyahu government due to disagreements over concessions to the Haredi parties. Lieberman formed part of the 36th Israeli government, led by Naftali Bennett, and says that he will no longer serve in any government led by Benjamin Netanyahu or which includes the Haredi parties.

In the two most recent polls, the party is forecast to gain 10 seats, which would be five less than in the previous Knesset.

Image: Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman — By Jim Mattis - 170307-D-GY869-147, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=56894777

Democrats

The fifth largest faction in recent polls is the Democrats, led by Yair Golan. The Democrats were formed in July of 2024 by the merger of the centre left Israeli Labour Party and the left wing Meretz party. Yair Golan was the leader of Labour before the merger. This merger was prompted in part by the failure of Meretz to get over the electoral threshold in the last election. The Labour party, which won 3.69% of the vote had refused to run in a joint slate with Meretz which won 3.16%, just short of the required 3.25%. Running jointly with Labour would have given Meretz three or four seats. Meretz' failure to cross the threshold meant that the votes of the 3.16% of the electorate that voted for them was wasted. This shifted the balance of the Knesset to the right after four closely fought elections and allowed the present government to be formed with a majority of 64.

Polls in the runup to this year’s election showed Meretz clearing the threshold and Labour falling short, which underlined the necessity for the merger. Running together the parties are drawing more support than they would have drawn separately.

The Democrats have embraced the leaders of the Israeli protest movement that marched against the judicial reform and several of their leaders will be included in the Democrats list for the upcoming lection.

The two latest polls project the representation of the Democrats in the next Knesset at 9 seats.

Image: Democrats leader Yair Golan — https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=156042615

Other Factions

Israel’s electoral landscape is divided among many parties and this article is already quite long. I will list here the latest support for the remaining parties, without further detail. I am planning a second article soon, to cover them in more detail

Here are the standings in the most recent polls for the other parties running in the upcoming election

United Torah Judaism (ultra-orthodox Ashkenazi) 8 seats

Shas (ultra-orthodox Sefardi) 7 or 8 seats

Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) (far right, Kahanist) 7 seats

Religious Zionism (far right, national religious) 5 or 6 seats

Joint List (Arab Parties: Hadash-Ta’al-Balad) 5 or 6 seats

Ra’am (Arab party, part of the Bennett government) 5 seats

Zionist Home (new party) 4 seats

Blue and White (led by Benny Gantz) one poll says 4 seats, others below threshold

I am proud to say that Canadian Zionist Forum has entered its fourth year of publication. I’d like to take this occasion to thank all of our readers, and in particular those who continue to support us with a paid subscription. The revenue from paid subscriptions goes back into paying for expenses related to expanding our coverage. In the past it took us to the World Zionist Congress and to the recent World Symposium Against Antizionism.

The next trip on our agenda is to Winnipeg to visit the controversial Naqba exhibition at the Canadian Museum of Human Rights. I will be reporting on the exhibit here after viewing it myself. If you enjoy reading our articles, please do consider upgrading to a paid subscription to help support more coverage of the issues affecting Canadian Jews and our connection to the state of Israel.

If you are a paid subscriber you can leave a comment.

Leave a comment

If you would rather make a one-time gift you can an buy me a coffee.

Canadian Zionist Forum sends best wishes and thanks to all our readers. We are very grateful for your interest and support. Please share this article with someone who might appreciate it.

Share