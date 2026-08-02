Canadian Zionist Forum

Canadian Zionist Forum

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Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
Aug 3

I agree with you that it is time for Israel to be led by a less divisive leader. I don't know who that should be. If Likud were led by someone else and it won the most seats, it would easily form a center right coalition that would include most of the present opposition and could exclude the radical parties in the current coalition. The main difference most of these people have with Likud is that it is run by Bibi.

I agree with Netanyahu on the principal of judicial reform but he is going about it the wrong way. Given the moribund destruction of the Israeli left (Labor is slated to win 3 seats as you note), the Judiciary is the last Bastion of leftist power in Israel. This is why the leftists want it to stay just as it is with the court able to invalidate any law it doesn't like.

But the way to reform it isn't passing legislation in the Knesset which is by definition a partisan act of limited scope. Israel desperately needs a real constitution. And the Constitution needs to set forth the basic powers of the judicial system including the extent of its jurisdiction over cases, the need for standing by someone bringing a suit and some standard of review other than "reasonableness" or the current "We think its wrong."

I would like to see an Israeli party rise that supports this. I think it would get a lot of support.

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