When not writing here, this editor wears other hats. One of those hats is Chair of Adult Education at the main Conservative Synagogue here in Ottawa. This article is about a program organized by that committee. As is always the case with articles at the Canadian Zionist Forum, the opinions expressed are solely those of the author(s). They are not written on behalf of the synagogue, the committee, or any other organization. To emphasize this, the article below dispenses with the usual practice of using the “editorial we.”

An Era of Heightened Polarization

Which Jewish voices should be heard in Jewish spaces? There have always been lines synagogues won’t cross. Many do interfaith work with non-Jews, but wouldn’t invite a non-Jew into the synagogue to proselytize. They debate politics, but typically do not endorse political parties at election time.

On questions relating to Israel and antisemitism, defining the lines is emotional and more difficult. The very act of defining antisemitism in order to help non-Jewish authorities identify it has become enmeshed in controversy. As the international climate related to Israel has become more hostile, the intersection between Israel programming and antisemitism programming has grown.

Four years ago our Ottawa synagogue held an evening of discussion with Artur Wilczynski, who represented Canada at the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA). Artur was there to talk about the IHRA working definition of antisemitism, which he played a role in writing and to compare it to other proposed definitions. Around the same time, the committee invited David Hirsh (author of Contemporary Left Antisemitism), to discuss the campaign to discredit the IHRA working definition, by claiming that it is a tool to silence critics of Israel. Most disappointing to this author was that the charge against IHRA here in Canada was being led by Jews who identified as pro-Palestinian.

Sadly, as the Canadian Senate held hearings this week on antisemitism, which has greatly worsened in the past two years, the witnesses (including Artur, still making the case for the IHRA definition) were still preoccupied with this misguided and distracting debate on definitions, rather than on how to address the crisis of insecurity and violence affecting Canadian Jews.

Broadening the Conversation

When it comes to Israel’s wars, the choice of speakers can be similarly fraught. At my synagogue, the speakers who came during the war tended to focus on building solidarity and pushing back against the biased stories presented in the media. For example, the synagogue twice invited Professor Brian W. Cox, an expert on the laws of war, who refuted claims that Israel is committing war crimes or genocide. David Hirsh appeared again to address the way reaction to the war was fueling antisemitism in western society.

This past week the synagogue hosted a more critical voice: former Canadian ambassador to Israel, Jon Allen. Allen has appeared regularly as a commentator on Canadian news coverage of the war, invariably as a harsh critic of the way Israel has conducted itself. He has a highly skeptical view of the motives of Israel’s government. While denouncing Hamas, and acknowledging an Israeli right of self-defense, he says that Israel has committed crimes in Gaza.

Image: Former Canadian Ambassador to Israel, Jon Allen — source: stratfordtoday.ca

Those who are regular readers will know that I have been critical of Israeli actions from time to time, but by and large my writing has focused on the atrocious behaviour of the enemy, and on trying to make the case for Israel’s conduct in the face of relentless and unreasonable international condemnation.

Nevertheless, I am open to broadening the conversation. Here is why I support welcoming Jon Allen and others like him into our Jewish spaces:

He expresses the views of a significant minority within the Jewish community, both in Canada and in Israel. While I was in Israel in October I encountered Israelis who believe, as he does, that the government has prolonged the war for political reasons. Likewise there are members of my congregation who believe Israel has lost its way in the conduct of the war. While I don’t agree with these people I recognize that these views come from a place of love for the state and people of Israel. As such they are legitimate Zionist voices and shouldn’t be silenced because others in the community think they are wrong. Both before and after the war, our enemies have tried to divide us. The rhetoric, both from the Israeli government and its far left critics, and from extreme right wingers here in Canada as well as the extreme left, treats the opposing side, not just as wrong, but as evil. This division serves the aims of the enemies of the Jewish people by weakening our solidarity, even as forces who desire our destruction are empowered both here in Canada and globally. Therefore respectful conversation between lovers of Israel, on the left and on the right, is an act of Zionist resistance against those who would rather see Jews and those who support them hating each other.

I believe simultaneously that much of what Jon Allen says is misguided, and that he should not be denied the right to speak in Jewish spaces. Rather he should speak, and those who disagree should answer. Those who disagree should speak respectfully with members of the community whose views are closer to his. Within the community, vigorous debate embodies an important Jewish value, as long as the arguments stem from a love of Israel (Ahavat Yisrael).

What Jon Allen Said

In the rest of this article I will summarize Jon Allen’s remarks and identify points of agreement and the many points where I believe he gets it wrong. I am grateful to friends who have written to me in response to the Jon Allen event to address particular points. This article has benefitted from their input. What I attribute to Jon Allen here is based on the notes we took during the talk as well as during the Q&A, input from others who attended, and a few items from memory. It does not represent a complete transcript of what was said.

Jon Allen opened his talk by recognizing that he had been invited to speak in spite of objections from within the community. He acknowledged that those who opposed his coming had genuine concerns and he trusted that everyone present came to the conversation in good faith.

He began by talking about himself, stating that he is a Jew, and that he has a sister and a niece and nephew who live in an Israeli kibbutz. His wife, Clara is a Jewish woman with three cousins living in Israel, “one of them in a settlement”. He said that his father was a fervent Zionist who had witnessed the fate of the European Jews as a soldier in the second world war.

He stated that he too is a Zionist, but that he is “opposed to the Israeli occupation”, which he described as brutal (1). He acknowledged that as a Canadian Jew he does not send his children to fight in Israel’s wars.

Next he turned to the subject of empathy. He said that in light of the atrocities of October 7, it is hard for Jews to feel empathy for Palestinians, and he acknowledged that most Palestinians don’t feel empathy for Israelis. Both sides see the other as getting what they deserve.

He said that he is dismayed that Jewish clergy are silent in the face of what he called “Israeli atrocities” (2). He said he is distressed and concerned by the rise of antisemitism, but also concerned by the increase in “anti-Palestinian racism.” (3) He also said that antisemitism shelters behind “legitimate protest”. As examples of legitimate protest he mentioned “anti-war” (4) protests.

He stated that blame belongs on both sides. To support this, he said that, “Jews see all Palestinians as terrorists” (5), and accuse Jews like himself who criticize this, as being anti-Israel or self-hating. On the other side, people wrongly see Jews as having “outsized power”, an antisemitic idea.

He asserted that Progressive Jews want a liberal democratic Israel (6), and view the current government as the biggest obstacle to that goal and to peace. (7)

Allen acknowledged that achieving peace and defending liberal democracy is a challenge, due to polarization in Israel. He stated that Israelis are in deep trauma. Before the war, large numbers of Israelis were protesting the “judicial coup”. After October 7 the whole country faced rocket fire from Gaza, from Lebanon, and from the Houthis in Yemen. In addition to the massacre and mass displacement in the south, 60,000 Israelis were displaced in the north. One thousand members of the IDF have been killed and thousands injured, and a number have been lost to suicide. Everyone in Israel knows someone who was a victim of the October 7 attack.

On the other side he referred to Israel’s “indiscriminate murder of children”, (8) and that Gaza endured an 11 week siege after “Israel broke the ceasefire” (9) in March. He referred to the total demolition of cities and the destruction of hospitals. (2) Although he acknowledged that Hamas used hospitals for military purposes, he said it didn’t justify “destroying all of them”. He also stated that only 26% of Palestinians supported Hamas before the war. (10)

On the broader conflict, he said that both sides “operate only in their own lanes”, that is, that they are unaware of the other side’s perspective. Both Israelis and Palestinians see themselves as victims and both have legitimate historical reasons for these beliefs. Both peoples have experienced trauma. (11)

In spite of this bleak picture, Allen said that he has hope. He claims that the recognition of a Palestinian state by western countries like Canada can lead to progress towards a two state solution. (12) He asserted that Canada’s move does not reward terrorism, but rather empowers moderates on both sides. He said that when you ask the right questions you find reasons for optimism.

He cited a poll which says that 70% of Israelis support an agreement that would pair “full Israeli integration into the Middle East” with a Palestinian state. He states that the six final status issues discussed when Barak met Arafat in 2000 are “still on the table.” Neither side wants endless insecurity and war.

He then made the case that sometimes horrific events can lead to change. As an example he cited the fact that Anwar Sadat addressed the Knesset only four years after he launched the Yom Kippur War, and that Israel and Egypt signed a peace treaty two years after that. (13)

In response to a question suggesting that there was no Palestinian peace partner, Allen suggested that Israel under the present government is not a peace partner either, as PM Netanyahu is outspoken in his opposition to a Palestinian State. He claimed that Israel could prove to the world that it was in good faith by again offering Palestinians independence. If the Palestinians were to say “no” again, he claimed that the world would then see that, and support Israel. (14)

In concluding the evening Jon Allen called attention to Rozana, his charity dedicated to health diplomacy, which supports medical projects that are jointly run by Israelis and Palestinians to benefit both communities. In Canada, he works with Palestinians who support the two state solution and serve on the board. He proudly told us that none of the ongoing projects had been derailed by the war.

My Comments on Jon Allen’s Remarks

To reiterate, the summary above does not include all of Jon Allen’s remarks, and is based on my notes and best recollections as well as the comments of others. Those who have read this publication throughout the war will know that I disagree with much of what I’ve just described. Here are the main points of disagreement, with paragraph numbers referencing each argument inserted in the section above:

Being opposed to “the occupation” is not a coherent position on its own. One also has to articulate a viable alternative. Israel has attempted to end the occupation numerous times, beginning with the Oslo agreement, and continuing with the offer presented by Prime Minister Ehud Barak to Yasser Arafat in 2000. Prime Minister Ehud Olmert also made an offer to Mahmoud Abbas in 2008. Neither offer was accepted. The Olmert offer was not even acknowledged. Israel also pulled out of Gaza unilaterally in 2005, creating a de facto Palestinian state. None of these past Israeli initiatives to “end the occupation” have led to results that suggest Palestinian leaders are interested in peace. None have led to outcomes that suggest Israel should do something similar, expecting a different result. So, how can Israel end the occupation in a way that lets Israelis live in peace? Israel’s campaign in Gaza has been very destructive to the infrastructure there, and according to Hamas it has led to the deaths of 70,000 people. Neither of these claims, even if true, show that Israel has committed “atrocities”. Treating the claim of Israeli atrocities as self-evident, is certainly the way the story has been told in the Canadian news media, and it is the message you will get if you listen to New Democrat MPs and some Liberals. It is also the message aggressively delivered by the demonstrators who have appeared constantly in Canadian streets, including in Jewish neighbourhoods, throughout the war.

When a Jew or Zionist speaks as though “Israeli atrocities” are an established fact, it seems to us that they are lending aid and comfort to our enemies. If a lover of Israel believes in good faith that Israel is committing atrocities, they should offer evidence.

Jon Allen presents the razing of cities and the destruction of hospitals (follow the link for an article about hospitals in Gaza) as evidence, but we know that there is a reasonable counter-argument, which is that the hospitals and homes were all being used for military purposes, and were therefore legitimate targets. A member of my family who has spent many months fighting in Gaza told me recently that, “there are weapons in every house.” In my opinion, this counter-argument must be treated seriously if we are to discuss this claim in good faith.

Israel’s well publicized efforts to avoid civilian casualties, the low ratio of civilian to military casualties, and the Hamas strategy which is entirely based on sacrificing civilians to protect fighters, must be addressed, in order to have a reasonable conversation about claims of Israeli atrocities. Anti-Palestinian Racism is a relatively new idea that has been promoted aggressively as a weapon against Zionist discourse, and a way of redefining Zionist speech as racist speech. We have written about this a number of times. In March of 2024, Brian Henry contributed this article, which documented claims that anybody who objected to the targeting of Jews by “pro-Palestine” demonstrators was an anti-Palestinian racist. In June of 2024, we wrote about the adoption by the Toronto District School Board of a policy on anti-Palestinian racism The same board had earlier accused a Jewish member of anti-Palestinian racism for saying that Israelis made the desert bloom. Anti-Palestinian racism is a highly problematic idea and bringing it up requires engagement with the way the term is being used to anathematize the Israeli narrative. Calling yourself anti-war is like being “opposed to the occupation”. It isn’t a coherent position unless you explain what you think is the alternative. For example, lots of people who claimed to be “anti-war” in Syria were actually supporters of Bashar Assad’s genocidal campaign against his own people. What they actually opposed was Western intervention in support of the Syrian people. Similarly, some who oppose western support for Ukraine also call themselves anti-war. We are not a fan of this example. Some Jews do make this argument. But it’s not the logical basis for opposing further concessions to the Palestinians. The second intifada represents the failure of the gamble taken at Oslo. The electoral support in Israel for the peace camp collapsed as a result. It clearly doesn’t require that all Palestinians be terrorists in order to discredit the decision by Israel to invite the PLO to become the government in territory under Israeli control since 1967. I am in favour of a liberal democratic Israel. I have opposed the legal reform program advanced by the current government. Being against the legal reform doesn’t make you a self-hating Jew. The claim that the Netanyahu government is the biggest obstacle to peace begs the question of why Israelis keep voting for a PM who opposes the two state solution. As I said to Jon Allen after the talk, I believe that Israelis keep voting for Bibi because the Palestinian leadership hasn’t behaved over the past 25 years in a way that convinces the Israeli electorate that peace is on offer. Indeed, since before Oslo, any time there was a sign of progress, Hamas would take an action to derail it, and the PA would never convincingly distance itself from the atrocities for fear of losing popularity to Hamas. “Murder” implies intent. In other contexts he used the word killed, which does not assign blame by default. The claim that Israel is deliberately killing Palestinian children is consistently denied by the IDF, but that is mentioned as an afterthought, if at all, in many news reports, while people who are interviewed in Gaza always claim that Israel is guilty of murder. I have never seen any evidence that Israel is deliberately killing children and would be horrified and angry if I did. Like the endlessly repeated claim that Israel is committing genocide, this is a blood libel. When I saw the phrase “broke the ceasefire” in a wikipedia article about the Gaza war, I edited it to say that Israel “ended the ceasefire”. This change was reverted by another editor on the grounds that I didn’t have enough experience to edit controversial articles, but then restored by a third on the grounds that I was in the right. When Hamas stopped delivering hostages, Israel went back to war. Whether that constituted “breaking the ceasefire” is debatable. This is a much lower number than I have seen elsewhere There is some truth to this. It doesn’t change the fact that since 2000, Palestinian leaders have not shown willingness to make the compromises necessary for a viable peace. I strongly disagree. I wrote about it here: A Stupid, Wicked, and Cowardly Decision David Roytenberg · Sep 22 Today the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney announced that Canada would recognize a Palestinian state. The arguments against this move were laid out in this publication almost two years ago, when the New Democratic Party introduced a resolution in the Canadian Parliament which endorsed this idea. You can link to that article by clicking on the hea… Read full story This is a fair point. I would add that Anwar Sadat made a decision to change course, and then did what he had to do to persuade Israelis that he was serious. Menachem Begin did not want to give up all of the Sinai, or evacuate the Israelis who were living there, but in return for a credible offer of peace he did both of these things.

Perhaps if a new Palestinian leader announced that their renunciation of the right of return, and a desire to live next to Israelis in peace, and began advocating for that position with their own people that person could achieve something similar in a few years. The history of the past quarter century suggests to us that Palestinians rejection of an Israeli peace offer is unlikely to make the world more sympathetic to Israel. In our observation, the exact opposite has been the case. The world’s view of Israel has gotten steadily worse, in spite of numerous attempts to bring the sides together in which the Palestinians have consistently avoided serious engagement. To think that the next time would be different seems extraordinarily naive in my opinion.

In addition to the points discussed here, important issues and obstacles to peace were overlooked or not included. One such is the maintenance of an enormous population in Gaza with the status of refugees, even after living there for four generations. UNRWA, whose mandate has just been renewed for another three years helps to perpetuate the problem, along with educating young Palestinians to believe that Israel’s existence is illegitimate. These are important obstacles to the two state solution.

Another issue that was not addressed was corruption and bias at the UN and UNRWA in particular. The UN mission is to promote peace. During the war, it was shown that members of Hamas have infiltrated UNRWA and that UNRWA employees participated in the atrocities of October 2023. Hostages were transported in UNRWA vehicles and held in UNRWA facilities. UN officials including the special rapporteur for Palestine made false and inflammatory statements about Israel’s actions in Gaza.

In response to a question about UNRWA schools promoting hatred of Israel and perpetuating the conflict, Jon Allen said that Israeli schools have maps that do not distinguish between Israel and the occupied territories. However Israelis do learn in their history classes about the borders after 1948, and that everyone who serves in the army must understand which areas are under Israeli governance and which are off limits.

Next Steps

Jon Allen does good work promoting cooperation between Israelis and Palestinians on medical projects. His charity brings Palestinians who support the two state solution together with Israelis in initiatives that provide benefits to both Israelis and Palestinians. I am pleased that he wants a better future for both Israelis and Palestinians, even as I find his analysis of the conflict between them mostly unconvincing.

I look forward to writing articles about future speakers whose opinions differ from those of Jon Allen. While I found Jon Allen’s remarks eye-opening mostly because his arguments are unpersuasive, I remain convinced that bringing him to speak in the synagogue is the right thing to do. I look forward to ongoing conversations about the issues raised as a result of his visit and believe that respectful debate enriches our community and all participants, whether or not anyone’s opinion is changed in the process.

