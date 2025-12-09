Canadian Zionist Forum

Allan Levine
Once again David, sincere thanks for getting down these comprehensive notes. Your attention to detail does not go unappreciated. If I had any point to stress, it would be that at all times the nefariousness of anti-Zionist rhetoric dismisses or ignores the deeds and immersive vitriol embedded in Palestinian culture in general and Gazan culture in particular. "Well, the Jews deserve it, they were so mean to them." It takes one back to the York Massacre. But I digress.

Klein, Agnes V. (HC/SC)
I agree with your comments entirely. A debate would have been preferable.

What I found the most disturbing, is that the talk was devoid of the complete context. And you did point that out as well in your talk.

A debate, would it have been lively, would have been better however, than to listen a one-sided view which espoused mainly tired tropes...

