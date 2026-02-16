Theodor Herzl

I recently finished reading “Herzl”, the 1975 biography by Amos Elon. Elon covers his subject in detail, drawing on diaries that Herzl wrote prolifically, as well as his many letters to his parents and his wife. The author did extensive research in the Zionist Archives. We discover a Herzl full of enthusiasm and romantic passion, who grows up in an assimilated German-speaking household in Hungary, then a province of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, before moving to Vienna in 1878 to study.

Herzl was the product of a society influenced by liberal ideas, which formally emancipated the Jews in 1867. Many Jews in Austria-Hungary, like Jews in North America, embraced the opportunities opened up by emancipation and identified strongly with the European societies they belonged to. Jews rose to prominence in politics, science, literature, and many other fields.

Herzl started out identifying enthusiastically with German culture and the German speaking people of which he considered himself a part. He graduated from law school in Vienna. In college he joined a nationalist fraternity, which expected its members to to duel with swords and required a scar on the face as a rite of initiation. Herzl later left the fraternity when it adopted antisemitic views.

Image: Cover of Amos Elon’s 400 page biography of Herzl, published in 1975

Herzl aspired to be a play-wright, but for a long time his plays had limited success. Elon depicts the plays as rather shallow and frivolous, reflecting Herzl’s romantic view of life. Unable to make a living in the theatre, Herzl turned to journalism, where he soon revealed a talent for vivid and engaging prose. After a period of free-lance work, he secured a full-time position as Paris correspondent with the the Neue Freie Presse, a leading Vienna newspaper.

Many of us are familiar with the story of Herzl’s shock and dismay at seeing the mobs screaming “Death to the Jews”, as he covered the trial of Alfred Dreyfus in Paris in 1895. As Elon describes it, Herzl had been pre-occupied for a number of years before the famous Paris incident, with how the Jews of Europe could secure their future. While many had prospered, certain doors remained closed to them and antisemitism began to emerge in the societies where the Jews had been set free. Contrary to the hopes of the Jews who eagerly assimilated into European culture, the liberal societies that had initially welcomed them began to exhibit suspicion and hostility.

In this era, the “Jewish Question” was a subject of public debate and division. The Jewish question was how (or whether) Jews could be full members of European societies while retaining their identity as Jews. Theorists of antisemitism published books explaining why Jews could never be truly Austrian or German or French. (For an examination of some of these writers see, “The Politics of Cultural Despair”, by Fritz Stern). Antisemitic political movements emerged in Austria and elsewhere, and began to draw significant public support.

The Jewish Struggle to Reconcile Tradition and Modernity

In their own way, the newly emancipated nineteenth century Jews also wrestled with this problem. Some chose to convert to Christianity, an option briefly considered by Herzl, but rejected by him as an intolerable humiliation for a proud people. Famously, the Russian Jewish poet Yehudah Leib Gordon, wrote in his monumental 1878 poem, “Kotzo Shel Yod” (“The Tip of the Yud”), of being a “Man on the Street and a Jew in the Home.” This phrase became something of a credo among some modernizing Jews of the era. The early innovators who founded the Jewish Reform movement tried to integrate modern non-Jewish elements into religious services to make them more appealing to culturally assimilated Jews.

Herzl’s devastating insight during his 1895 coverage of the Dreyfus trial was that whatever choices Jews might make in reconciling traditional and modern ideas, the host societies would ultimately reject them. This was the bolt of lightning that led him to found the Zionist movement. In the months after his moment of insight in Paris, Herzl wrote “The Jewish State”, the book which vaulted him to prominence and galvanized the founders of the Zionist movement who would meet in Basel in 1897. By all accounts, Herzl was in a driven and highly emotional state during the time that he wrote the book.

Herzl’s wrote:

"The Jewish question persists wherever Jews live in appreciable numbers. Wherever it does not exist, it is brought in together with Jewish immigrants. We are naturally drawn into those places where we are not persecuted, and our appearance there gives rise to persecution. This is the case, and will inevitably be so, everywhere, even in highly civilised countries—see, for instance, France—so long as the Jewish question is not solved on the political level."

Covering the years after 1895, Elon’s biography introduces us to a range of contemporary Jewish figures, some who became Herzl’s supporters, and others who tried to undermine what he was doing. The Chief Rabbi of Vienna refused for a long time to meet with him, but after the publication of “The Jewish State” he spoke encouragingly to Herzl. In the end, likely due to opposition from prominent members of the Jewish community, he did nothing to help.

Herzl’s employers, the editors of the New Freie Press were assimilated Jews who were staunchly opposed to Zionism and refused to allow anything related to the movement to appear in their pages. They wanted the newspaper to be seen as purely Austrian, with the Jewish identity of the owners irrelevant to the material that appeared in its pages. Like many established Jews of the day, they saw Zionism as a threat to their standing in non-Jewish society.

Shifting Social Atmosphere for Jews in Austria

When Theodor Herzl was born in Budapest in 1860, the Austrian Empire was caught up in a whirlwind of social and political change, which had spread across Europe. In 1848, the continent was swept by popular uprisings fueled by liberal ideas. Following an uprising in Hungary, the Emperor of Austria abdicated, and a new Emperor Franz Joseph I took the throne. Vienna was granted an elected city council. Legal restrictions on Jews were relaxed.

While Franz Joseph was no Liberal, liberal ideas were popular in Austria and Hungary at the time. In the decades after 1848, the Viennese city counsel was dominated by liberals. When Herzl moved to Vienna in 1878, the Mayor was Cajetan von Felder, a Liberal who had served in the role for ten years. Opposing them were German nationalists, who advocated for closer ties with Germany which had been unified as the German Empire by 1871.

Ten years later, the atmosphere was changing. The “Jewish Question” was everywhere debated and emancipated Jews with a memory of the ghetto felt under pressure to justify their equal status. Myths of Jewish power spread among the population, tied to misconceptions about the influence of the Rothschilds. Elon states that the lower and middle classes in Austria and Germany became antisemitic in the 1880’s. In 1895, with Europe up in arms over the Dreyfus affair, Carl Lueger, an antisemitic German nationalist won the election to be Mayor of Vienna. His followers took two thirds of the seats on the counsel, ending the long dominance of the Liberals.

According to Elon

The assimilated Jew was psychologically troubled because, having lost his Jewish links, he was still denied the equality he so desired. Barely twenty years after his emancipation, Jews were accused of polluting the Kultur they so admired. (Herzl, p.65)

In hindsight, Lueger’s political success is seen as a foreshadowing of Hitler’s political career in Weimar Germany.

Lessons for our Time

Amos Elon notes that the Jews of Austria in the 1890’s were inclined to keep their heads down, worried that they would lose the rights that they had gained in the preceding decades. Jews were busy navigating the boundary between the traditions of their ancestors and the appeal of modern German culture. There was disagreement inside the Jewish community between traditionalists and modernizers. Jews were not publicly outspoken or organized against the rise of antisemitic politics. At the same time they were bewildered that the role and status of the Jews, a relatively small minority of the European population could so dominate the politics of the age.

This is in contrast to the Jews of our own time living with the memory of the Holocaust. Jewish organizations in North America are constantly on the lookout for resurgent antisemitism, and do not hesitate to criticize anything that evokes the anti-Jewish ideas and politics of the pre-World War II era.

In spite of this, the Jews in Canada and the United States today appear to be under similar political and cultural pressure to that which was described in Elon’s biography of Herzl. Our institutions are at odds over how to confront this new social pressure. Meanwhile, new movements arise within the Jewish community. Some try to adjust to the new pressure, while others call for militant Jewish resistance.

In 2021, I took note of the attack on the IHRA working definition of antisemitism by the Jewish Faculty Network. This group of Jewish professors spoke out against the IHRA definition, claiming that it was an attempt to silence the voices of Palestinian critics of Israel. Through the Adult Education Committee at my synagogue we brought in David Hirsh to discuss this. Hirsh identified such claims as an example of what he calls the Livingston Formulation. The Livingston formulation tries to influence antisemitic rhetoric and actions from scrutiny by claiming it is merely “criticism of Israel”.

At the very beginning of the publication of Canadian Zionist Forum in 2023, Fred Litwin and I called attention in two separate articles to the Film “Israelism”, which purported to expose the complicity of mainstream Jewish institutions in the oppression of Palestinians. The institutions targeted included Conservative synagogues and Jewish summer camps.

Since the Hamas invasion of Israel in October of 2023, much of what I have published on this platform has addressed issues of how the coverage of the war in our media, the reaction of prominent people in academia and the arts, and the behaviour of human rights NGOs, has been overtaken by a kind of moral panic, which requires that Israel should be unreservedly condemned; and that conversely any defense of Israel, and any attempt to show that Israeli conduct of the war is justified under the circumstances does not deserve a hearing, and that people trying to make such arguments are depraved.

These developments have had a deep impact on Jews living now in North America. Like the Jews of the late 19th century, we are bewildered that contemporary events in Israel, which followed the worst attack on the Jews since the Holocaust, occupy such a large fraction of the world’s attention, and that the world’s take on those events is so profoundly unsympathetic to the Israeli position.

In the nineteenth century and the first half of the 20th, the status of the Jews became a central issue in European politics, leading finally to the murder of a large part of the Jewish population of Europe. In our own day, the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians is similarly formulated in existential terms. This past week, the UN Special Rapporteur for Palestine, Francesca Albanese, about whom I’ve written here before, was denounced by a number of European leaders, who called for her resignation. In a panel discussion in Davos, Albanese said “We now see that humanity has a common enemy.”

Those who call for her resignation accuse her of suggesting that Israel is that common enemy. She denies this saying:

“I have never, ever, ever said ‘Israel is the common enemy of humanity’,” she said. Earlier in the week, Ms Albanese posted a video clip of her comments on social media, writing that “the common enemy of humanity is the system that has enabled the genocide in Palestine, including the financial capital that funds it, the algorithms that obscure it and the weapons that enable it”.

Whatever one may think of Albanese’s comments, it is certainly bewildering that such language is applied to the Israel Palestinian conflict, with its 70,000 dead, when it is not used to describe far more deadly conflicts, such as the brutal civil war in Syria, which killed 600,000, or the devastating four year Russian aggression against Ukraine with has left a million dead.

Looking back on events in Europe over a century ago, it is hard not to conclude that the fact that the state of Israel is connected with the “Jewish Problem” continues to magnify the world’s attention and to fuel the world’s hatred.

