Canadian Zionist Forum

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Klein, Agnes V. (HC/SC)'s avatar
Klein, Agnes V. (HC/SC)
17h

And as usual an excellent commentary. I had read about this in a JTS mailing that comes to me. And was equally taken aback, not say outraged at the sorts of letters and the chutzpah of the young folks who fail to understand what really is happening. Or shall I say refuse to hear and to think about the facts...

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Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
18h

These students should be expelled. Particularly the 4 rabbinical students. It is clear they have strong anti-Zionist beliefs and are parrotting the lies of our blood enemies. There is no place for them in Conservative Judaism. Period. End of story. There are some lines that cannot be crossed and this is one of them. I cannot believe I even have to write this. It is really not surprising. The students at JTS have been getting increasingly and stridently left wing. At one time this meant being a die hard for the "two state solution" and of course all the other things that the left stood for. Naturally today it means standing against Israel altogether and with our enemies as it fights a war for survival against actual demons.

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