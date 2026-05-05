Preliminary Note

I am a lifelong member of the movement for Conservative Judaism. I had my Bar Mitzvah in a Conservative synagogue. I was married in a Conservative synagogue and my sons celebrated their Bar Mitzvah’s in a Conservative Synagogue.

I have served twice on the board of my synagogue and I have been chair of Adult Education for ten years. I have been a member of the executive of MERCAZ Canada for six years and proudly attended the 39th World Zionist Congress as part of the MERCAZ delegation. I’ve been on the board of MERCAZ Canada for over 15 years.

This article is not meant to disparage the Conservative movement. The vibrant connection between the Conservative movement and the State of Israel has always been very important to me. When this is challenged from within, I feel compelled to speak out. Of course these opinions are my own and do not represent those of any of the organizations for which I volunteer.

Youthful Arrogance from the Ivory Tower

As I arrived in England on Monday, my Facebook feed offered up an eloquent post by Rabbi Menachem Creditor. This post was a reaction to a letter signed by six graduates (not rabbis) and four rabbinical students (not graduates) at the Jewish Theological Seminary (JTS). JTS is the leading educator of Conservative Rabbis in North America. The letter expresses the displeasure of the signatories that Israel’s President Isaac Herzog was invited to deliver the commencement address at this year’s JTS convocation.

Image: Jewish Theological Seminary in New York — Source: Alamy.com

According to the protesting students, President Herzog is a “particularly divisive figure” who leaves them “morally conflicted about attending” the graduation ceremony. His selection as speaker serves to “confirm the suspicion that JTS is only for Jewish students who align with a specific political viewpoint.”

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To support their request to cancel President Herzog, the authors of the letter cite some dubious accusations directed at him by Israel’s enemies. They blame President Herzog for showing solidarity with the IDF by signing an artillery shell that was subsequently fired into Gaza. They characterized this as “relying on weapons, many of which target civilians.” They accused him of denying “the existence of the very famine his state engineered in Gaza.” They further claim he is guilty of “direct and public incitement of violence against an entire nation.” Citing Abraham Joshua Heschel’s criticism of the Vietnam war, they claim that by contrast, Herzog expresses “pro-war sentiments”. The final sentence of the letter captures its arrogant tone:

“Living in a world full of complexity and hurt, we face the invitation of a speaker at our graduation celebration who condones the suffering of others, compelling us to ask: Where is God present now?”

Why the Signatories of this Letter are Wrong

Rabbi Creditor’s response focuses on a particularly insidious lie embedded in the students’ claim (after belonging to the JTS community for four years) that JTS is “only for Jewish students who align with a specific political viewpoint.”

In response, Rabbi Creditor writes:

Zionism is not political preference. It is the modern expression of ancient covenant. It is the insistence that Jewish life, Jewish memory, and Jewish destiny require a home in the world. To strip Judaism of that commitment is not to refine it. It is to hollow it out.

He rightly calls the students out for giving aid and comfort to our enemies:

Let us be honest about the stakes. In a world where antisemitism is resurging with terrifying clarity, antizionism offers a convenient vocabulary through which ancient hatreds can be reframed as moral virtue. When Jews lend their voices to that project, even in the name of justice, they do not purify it. They legitimize it.

Rabbi Creditor correctly identifies the comments of these students as antizionism. Antizionism thrives on false accusations that seek to delegitimize Israeli self-defense as a crime.

Image: Rabbi Menachem Creditor — Source: Jewish Theological Seminary

We can see several examples of this in the letter. Calling Herzog a divisive figure is one of them. As President of Israel, Herzog represents all Israelis. Likewise he speaks for the state to the vast majority of Jews outside Israel who are concerned for the state when it comes under attack. In fact, by trying to characterize Herzog as a divisive figure it is the signatories of the letter who are promoting division, at a time when the Jewish people are under attack, not just in Israel but throughout the world.

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By accusing Herzog of “relying on weapons” which “target civilians”, the writers of the letter disparage the very act of self-defense. Judaism does not teach pacifism. Rather it teaches “when someone plots against you, to kill you, rise and kill them first.” (Sanhedrin 72a) These students may be pacifists, but they shouldn’t pretend that their pacifism arises out of Jewish values.

The claim that shells fired into Gaza “target civilians” is a libel that Israel’s enemies want everyone to treat as an established fact. But as we have been told repeatedly, the IDF is used to being under international scrutiny, and there are legal advisors closely supervising every move they make, to ensure that it is lawful. Those of us who study the history of warfare know that civilians are frequently killed as a result of fighting, but we also know that under international law, it is a war crime to target civilians deliberately. Thus the claim that shells signed by President Herzog are “frequently used to target civilians” is a criminal accusation, widely disseminated by Israel’s enemies, that has not been established in any court of law. Treating it as established fact is lying propaganda.

The letter also treats famine in Gaza as an established fact. This glosses over the fact that the relevant UN authority ignored its own definition of famine in order to claim that Gaza was experiencing famine, and that Israel ended its blockade of food supplies when credible evidence of impending famine was provided. So when they accuse Herzog of denying the existence of famine, they hold him culpable for stating the truth. In fact they are the ones who are guilty of spreading libel.

When they accuse Herzog of inciting violence against an entire nation, they use a quote taken out of context, which was also used in a corrupt and improper process at the International Criminal Court (ICC), as the basis for laying charges of promoting genocide against Herzog. Nothing in Herzog’s history or behaviour supports the idea that he would countenance the mass killing of civilians. Herzog has repeatedly explained that the Palestinians are responsible to the extent that they elected Hamas to power when they had the chance, and that they are supportive of the Gaza regime which perpetrated atrocities against Israel.

Conflating Herzog’s angry but accurate remarks in the immediate aftermath of the obscene actions of Hamas on October 7, 2023, with inciting criminal behaviour is despicable, but can perhaps be understood when it comes from malicious or ignorant figures. When it comes from people who have been immersed for four years in Jewish education, it is harder to understand or to excuse.

The final paragraph, quoted in full from the letter, accuses Herzog of “condoning the suffering of others”, as though his support for the IDF and Israel’s just war of self-defense is at odds with Jewish values. One might rightly ask the student signatories of the letter whether they are aware that it was Hamas which started the war. We might ask if they “condone” the suffering of the hostages who were held by the enemy in Gaza, of the warriors who have spent months away from their families, and of the families of 1200 Israelis who were murdered by Hamas on October 7 and the dozens more who were murdered in captivity. Above all, we must act what kind of cartoonish version of Jewish values they are bringing to bear on what they themselves call “a world of complexity and hurt.”

A Final Word

I will give the final word in this article to Rabbi Creditor

President Herzog does not represent a political party. He represents the State of Israel and the Jewish people. To refuse to hear him is not an act of conscience. It is a cowardly refusal to engage the complicated reality of Jewish sovereignty itself. We can and must debate policies. We can and must wrestle with moral complexity. That is what Torah demands of us. But there is a line, just as rooted in the Torah and tradition, that must not be crossed. When critique becomes a denial of Israel’s legitimacy, when it echoes the language of those who seek not reform but eradication, it ceases to be Jewish discourse.

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