An Uneasy Ceasefire in Gaza

Yesterday evening (Israel time), Israeli jets struck targets across Gaza in response to a shooting incident in which Hamas fired on Israeli troops in Gaza, violating the ceasefire that has been in place since the beginning of October. According to the IDF, today’s attack is just the latest in a series of violations which have occurred daily. In an earlier incident, Hamas forces, which are allowed to cross the “yellow line” which runs down the middle of Gaza, separating Israeli controlled territory from Hamas controlled territory, used such a crossing as a pretext to cache weapons in a house on the Israeli side of the line. You can hear more about it here: Daily Briefing Nov. 19: Day 775 - MBS meeting with Trump elevates Saudi Arabia’s ally status | The Times of Israel.

Image: Map of Gaza showing Israeli controlled Zone in dark red (Source: Interactive map by Institute of National Security Studies, Tel Aviv University

New Security Council Resolution

Yesterday, the UN Security Council passed resolution 2803 (2025), which is intended to implement the Trump twenty point peace plan. This is the plan which led to the current ceasefire in Gaza. The passage of the resolution is a remarkable diplomatic achievement for the US, in that it won the endorsement of thirteen of the fifteen members of the council, including Algeria and Pakistan. In order to pass, it required that neither Russia nor China veto it, and neither of these regimes did, in spite of their many disputes with the US in various parts of the world.

Those who wonder why Russia gave the Americans this diplomatic victory might wonder if their is a connection to the rumored US endorsement of Russia’s demands for a settlement of the war in Ukraine. Requiring both surrender of additional Ukrainian territory, and Ukrainian disarmament, if true they amount to an American endorsement of capitulation by Ukraine to Russian aggression. Ukraine has apparently already rejected the proposal. It is not yet clear what the US and other erstwhile Ukrainian allies will do in response.

Examining the Text of the Resolution

The full text of resolution 2803 is available here: UNSC-Resolution-2803.pdf

The preamble to the resolution references Trump’s 20 point peace plan for Gaza and praises the contributions of the US, Qatar, Egypt and Turkiye, referencing the resultant ceasefire in Gaza:

The Security Council, Welcoming the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict of 29 September 2025 (“Comprehensive Plan”), and applauding the states that have signed, accepted, or endorsed it, and further welcoming the historic Trump Declaration for Enduring Peace and Prosperity of 13 October 2025 and the constructive role played by the United States of America, the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the Republic of Türkiye, in having facilitated the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, …

The first clause of the resolution endorses the Comprehensive Plan (20 point plan), affirms that the parties have accepted it, and calls for its implementation:

Endorses the Comprehensive Plan, acknowledges the parties have accepted it, and calls on all parties to implement it in its entirety, including maintenance of the ceasefire, in good faith and without delay;

The Twenty Point Peace Plan (Comprehensive Plan)

At this point we will digress from our examination of the Security Council resolution and look at the twenty point peace plan, which the resolution incorporates by reference in its first clause quoted just above. When we examine the details of the plan, it will become plain that the claim that the parties (Israel and Hamas) have accepted it is a polite fiction, and that any hope for implementing the plan will depend on the expectation that Hamas will be compelled to comply, by persuasion if possible and by force if necessary.

The twenty point plan (Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict of 29 September 2025) is included as “Annex I” to the UNSC resolution in the linked at the top of the previous section. It contains a lot of measures that accommodate Israel’s war aims, including

1. Gaza will be a deradicalized terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbors.

Claiming that Hamas accepted this seems to us to be untrue, but the Security Council has voted 13 to 0 with two abstentions that this is so.

The twenty point plan also states that

2. Gaza will be redeveloped for the benefit of the people of Gaza, who have suffered more than enough.

and Israel has indeed endorsed the plan, including this point. The third clause states:

3. If both sides agree to this proposal, the war will immediately end. Israeli forces will withdraw to the agreed upon line to prepare for a hostage release. During this time, all military operations, including aerial and artillery bombardment, will be suspended, and battle lines will remain frozen until conditions are met for the complete staged withdrawal.

Whether the war has actually ended was a frequent topic of discussion among the Israelis we met during our visit for the World Zionist Congress. Some told us that they were skeptical that the war is really over, but that for the sake of the hostages it was right to accept the ceasefire.

Israel has withdrawn to the agreed upon line referenced in paragraph 3. This boundary is known as the yellow line. However, as we mentioned at the beginning of the article, hostilities have not completely ended.

Paragraphs 4 and 5 cover the release of hostages, both those who survived and those murdered by Palestinian terrorists.

4. Within 72 hours of Israel publicly accepting this agreement, all hostages, alive and deceased, will be returned. 5. Once all hostages are released, Israel will release 250 life sentence prisoners plus 1700 Gazans who were detained after October 7th 2023, including all women and children detained in that context. For every Israeli hostage whose remains are released, Israel will release the remains of 15 deceased Gazans.

The agreement by Hamas to free the hostages was an achievement that seemed miraculous to people we spoke to while visiting Israel in October. Before our arrival, the living hostages were back. They were indeed returned within 72 hours. In return 250 Palestinians serving life sentences in Israel for violent crimes were set free. 1700 Gazans who had been detained during the war were also released. For many of the families of the victims of the crimes committed by the 250 convicted terrorists, the release of these people is a bitter development. Perhaps this is why the Knesset is currently considering a bill that would provide for the death penalty for such people in the future.

The return of the deceased has been a much more difficult matter and is still not complete at the time this is being written. Of the twenty eight murdered hostages held in Gaza twenty five have been returned to Israel and three remain. The process has taken just under six weeks so far. As long as the return of the murdered hostages is not complete, the plan cannot proceed to the second phase.

While Hamas has dragged out the release of murdered captives, they have been busy reimposing control over the part of Gaza that is west of the yellow line. In the early days of the ceasefire, accused collaborators were publicly murdered in the streets. Hamas has also continued sporadic attacks on Israelis. Tunnels in the Israeli controlled zone are said to contain up to 200 Hamas fighters who are stranded there. Hamas has asked that they be given safe passage and Israel has insisted that they should surrender.

Second Phase of the Twenty Point Plan

The sixth point of the twenty point plan envisions voluntary disarmament by members of Hamas.

6. Once all hostages are returned, Hamas members who commit to peaceful co-existence and to decommission their weapons will be given amnesty. Members of Hamas who wish to leave Gaza will be provided safe passage to receiving countries.

Under paragraph 6, the disarmament of Hamas is assumed, but the decision to do so is left up to “Hamas members”. Hamas itself is not mentioned. The question of what happens to those Hamas members who do not “commit to peaceful co-existence and to decommission their weapons” is not addressed here.

Paragraph 7 calls for the restoration of aid flows. With Hamas still in control of half of Gaza, much of this aid will continue to be controlled by Hamas.

7. Upon acceptance of this agreement, full aid will be immediately sent into the Gaza Strip. At a minimum, aid quantities will be consistent with what was included in the January 19, 2025, agreement regarding humanitarian aid, including rehabilitation of infrastructure (water, electricity, sewage), rehabilitation of hospitals and bakeries, and entry of necessary equipment to remove rubble and open roads.

While it continues to paint a dire picture of living conditions in Gaza, this New York Times article quotes the Israeli authorities as saying that they are complying with the terms of the ceasefire and allowing hundreds of truckloads of aid into Gaza every day.

In spite of the language of paragraph 8 (below), this article from Reuters shows that Hamas is exercising a great deal of control over the supply of food and other necessities. A Hamas official claims that this is “only until the transition” of power, but others claim that Hamas is exploiting the delay in the implementation of phase 1 to entrench itself in power.

8. Entry of distribution and aid in the Gaza Strip will proceed without interference from the two parties through the United Nations and its agencies, and the Red Crescent, in addition to other international institutions not associated in any manner with either party. Opening the Rafah crossing in both directions will be subject to the same mechanism implemented under the January 19, 2025 agreement.

The Rafah crossing remains closed pending the completion of phase I, but the crossing at Gitin in the North, which was closed at the beginning of the Gaza City operation in September, was reopened this week.

Back to the UN Resolution

Turning back to the UN resolution we look now at the second clause, which endorses the creation of a Board of Peace and talks about the redevelopment of Gaza and the reform of the Palestinian Authority.

(The Security council)

2. Welcomes the establishment of the Board of Peace (BoP) as a transitional administration with international legal personality that will set the framework, and coordinate funding for, the redevelopment of Gaza pursuant to the Comprehensive Plan, and in a manner consistent with relevant international legal principles, until such time as the Palestinian Authority (PA) has satisfactorily completed its reform program, as outlined in various proposals, including President Trump’s peace plan in 2020 and the Saudi-French Proposal, and can securely and effectively take back control of Gaza. After the PA reform program is faithfully carried out and Gaza redevelopment has advanced, the conditions may finally be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood. The United States will establish a dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians to agree on a political horizon for peaceful and prosperous coexistence;

The skeptical language in Clause 2 of resolution 2803, concerning the readiness of the Palestinians for self-government represents a sharp break from the position taken over many years, by many UN agencies and officials on the Palestine question. This is also in sharp contrast to the position taken by the Canadian, British and French governments, which recognized a “State of Palestine” before the onset of the ceasefire in September.

Conditioning Palestinian statehood on reform of the Palestinian Authority and peaceful coexistence with Israel is the missing piece. Without it UN pronouncements on the conflict have lived mostly in the realm of fantasy for the past quarter century.

Clause 2 of the resolution is based on the ninth paragraph of the Comprehensive plan:

9. Gaza will be governed under the temporary transitional governance of a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee, responsible for delivering the day-today running of public services and municipalities for the people in Gaza. This committee will be made up of qualified Palestinians and international experts, with oversight and supervision by a new international transitional body, the “Board of Peace,” which will be headed and chaired by President Donald J. Trump, with other members and heads of State to be announced, including Former Prime Minister Tony Blair. This body will set the framework and handle the funding for the redevelopment of Gaza until such time as the Palestinian Authority has completed its reform program, as outlined in various proposals, including President Trump’s peace plan in 2020 and the Saudi-French proposal, and can securely and effectively take back control of Gaza. This body will call on best international standards to create modern and efficient governance that serves the people of Gaza and is conducive to attracting investment.

Paragraph 9 references President Trump by name and states that he will be the head and the chair of the Board of Peace. This will give him the final say on what will happen in Gaza, and the Security Council resolution grants him this authority.

Clause 3 of the Security Council Resolution addresses humanitarian aid, emphasizing that aid should not be diverted by armed groups.

(The Security Council)

3. Underscores the importance of the full resumption of humanitarian aid in cooperation with the BoP into the Gaza Strip in a manner consistent with relevant international legal principles and through cooperating organizations, including the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the Red Crescent, and ensuring such aid is used solely for peaceful uses and not diverted by armed groups;

Clause 4 delegates power to the member states to take measures to implement the twenty point plan, specifically

the establishment of the transitional government,

the Gaza reconstruction project,

delivery of public services and humanitarian aid,

movement of people into and out of Gaza, and

anything else that is necessary.

(The Security Council)

4. Authorizes Member States participating in the BoP and the BoP to: (A) enter into such arrangements as may be necessary to achieve the objectives of the Comprehensive Plan, including those addressing privileges and immunities of personnel of the force established in paragraph 7 below; and

(B) establish operational entities with, as necessary, international legal personality and transactional authorities for the performance of its functions, including: (1) the implementation of a transitional governance administration, including the supervising and supporting of a Palestinian technocratic, apolitical committee of competent Palestinians from the Strip, as championed by the Arab League, which shall be responsible for day-to-day operations of Gaza’s civil service and administration; (2) the reconstruction of Gaza and of economic recovery programs; (3) the coordination and supporting of and delivery of public services and humanitarian assistance in Gaza; (4) any measures to facilitate the movement of persons in and out of Gaza, in a manner consistent with the Comprehensive Plan; and (5) any such additional tasks as may be necessary to support and implement the Comprehensive Plan;



Clause 5 of the UNSC resolution places entities created under clause 4 under the control of the Board of Peace and assumes that they will be funded by various donors

(The Security Council)

5. Understands that the operational entities referred to in paragraph 4 above will operate under the transitional authority and oversight of the BoP and are to be funded through voluntary contributions from donors and BoP funding vehicles and governments;

Clause 6 calls on the World Bank and other financial institutions to help fund Gaza reconstruction

(The Security Council)

6. Calls upon the World Bank and other financial institutions to facilitate and provide financial resources to support the reconstruction and development of Gaza, including through the establishment of a dedicated trust fund for this purpose and governed by donors;

Clause 7: Demilitarization and Disarmament

Clause 7 of the Security Council resolution contains language that offers some hope for an end to Hamas rule in Gaza. There are many unanswered questions on how this is to be accomplished, but this clause makes it plain that the Security Council intends that “non-state actors” are to be disarmed and that “demilitarizing the Gaza Strip” is to be accomplished.

We have seen multiple times in Lebanon that a declaration of intent by the UN Security Council is not sufficient to make something happen, and that an international force cannot be relied on to enforce a UN mandate. Therefore we must acknowledge that there is a lot that can go wrong in the attempt to implement the peace pan in Gaza, and that the disarmament of Hamas is a task that may yet fall to the IDF.

The proposed International Security Force is to coordinate with Israel and Egypt, while training “vetted Palestinian Police”. Crucially, Israeli withdrawal is conditional on the demilitarization of the Gaza strip and the decommissioning of weapons from non-state armed groups. This means that if the ISF is not successful in demilitarizing Gaza and disarming Hamas, the IDF will stay where it is.

(The Security Council)

7. Authorizes Member States working with the BoP and the BoP to establish a temporary International Stabilization Force (ISF) in Gaza to deploy under unified command acceptable to the BoP, with forces contributed by participating States, in close consultation and cooperation with the Arab Republic of Egypt and the State of Israel, and to use all necessary measures to carry out its mandate consistent with international law, including international humanitarian law. The ISF shall work with Israel and Egypt, without prejudice to their existing agreements, along with the newly trained and vetted Palestinian police force, to help secure border areas; stabilize the security environment in Gaza by ensuring the process of demilitarizing the Gaza Strip, including the destruction and prevention of rebuilding of the military, terror, and offensive infrastructure, as well as the permanent decommissioning of weapons from non-state armed groups; protect civilians, including humanitarian operations; train and provide support to the vetted Palestinian police forces; coordinate with relevant States to secure humanitarian corridors; and undertake such additional tasks as may be necessary in support of the Comprehensive Plan. As the ISF establishes control and stability, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will withdraw from the Gaza Strip based on standards, milestones, and timeframes linked to demilitarization that will be agreed between the IDF, ISF, the guarantors, and the United States, save for a security perimeter presence that will remain until Gaza is properly secure from any resurgent terror threat. The ISF shall, (A) assist the BoP in monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire in Gaza, and enter into such arrangements as may be necessary to achieve the objectives of the Comprehensive Plan; and

(B) operate under the strategic guidance of the BoP and will be funded through voluntary contributions from donors and BoP funding vehicles and governments;

Clause 7 of resolution 2803 is based on the paragraph 13 in the twenty point peace plan, which provides for the demilitarization of Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas and the creation of a new Gaza which will be at peace with its neighbours. The text of paragraph 13 is:

13. Hamas and other factions agree to not have any role in the governance of Gaza, directly, indirectly, or in any form. All military, terror, and offensive infrastructure, including tunnels and weapon production facilities, will be destroyed and not rebuilt. There will be a process of demilitarization of Gaza under the supervision of independent monitors, which will include placing weapons permanently beyond use through an agreed process of decommissioning, and supported by an internationally funded buy back and reintegration program all verified by the independent monitors. New Gaza will be fully committed to building a prosperous economy and to peaceful coexistence with their neighbors.

In addition, paragraph 14 of the twenty point peace plan relies on regional partners (presumably Turkiye and Qatar) to make sure that Hamas complies with paragraph 13. This is especially important, as Hamas has already responded to the UNSC resolution 2803 by stating that it will not disarm and that resistance is a fundamental right.

14. A guarantee will be provided by regional partners to ensure that Hamas, and the factions, comply with their obligations and that New Gaza poses no threat to its neighbors or its people.

Time Limit on the ISF Mandate

Clause 8 of resolution 2803 sets the initial mandate of the ISF at 2 years. This means that the US will have to come back to the Security Council for renewal if, as seems likely, the goals of the interim government have not been accomplished by then. Russia and China may then extract new concessions in return for their abstentions. Without the security council endorsement, the ISF would lose it’s international mandate, perhaps leading to withdrawal by participating nations.

(The Security Council)

8. Decides the BoP and international civil and security presences authorized by this resolution shall remain authorized until Dec. 31, 2027, subject to further action by the Council, and any further reauthorization of the ISF be in full cooperation and coordination with Egypt and Israel and other Member States continuing to work with the ISF;

The remainder of the resolution is housekeeping. Member states are urged to help. The Board of Peace is to report every six months on progress.

(The Security Council)

9. Calls upon Member States and international organizations to work with the BoP to identify opportunities to contribute personnel, equipment, and financial resources to its operating entities and the ISF, to provide technical assistance to its operating entities and the ISF, and to give full recognition to its acts and documents; 10. Requests the BoP provide a written report on progress related to the above to the UN Security Council every six months; 11. Decides to remain seized of the matter.

What Next?

While the Security Council seems to have adopted a more realistic view of what is necessary to settle the war between Israel and the Palestinians, there are many remaining questions on how the shiny words of the Trump peace plan can be turned into reality. The question of which countries will contribute troops to the ISF, and whether they will agree to be involved in enforcing the disarmament of Hamas, remains unresolved.

The US military has been busy for weeks already setting up a base in southern Israel in preparation for the implementation of the peace agreement, which will entail the transition of power to the interim government under the direction of the Board of Peace and the deployment of the International Stabilization Force (ISF).

Israel’s Prime Minister has reiterated his own position that a Palestinian State will not be created. Meanwhile, the Saudis have insisted that a Palestinian state is a condition for normalization with Israel. The US seems to have given up on a normalization agreement between the Saudis and Israel and is going ahead with its own new arrangement with the Saudis. The Saudis are to receive the F-35, which will eventually give them air power similar to Israel’s. This may violate a US law which requires the US to maintain Israel’s qualitative military advantage in the region.

In response to Hamas statement that they will not disarm, the US has warned that it may give Israel the green light to resume the war. Perhaps this is intended to encourage those regional partners to try to change the Hamas position. This afternoon President Trump met with freed hostages and told them that they were now heroes, not hostages.

Peace in Gaza would be a transformational event for the State of Israel, which should put an end to the cloud of international opprobrium which has gathered over the state during the recent war. Already we have seen the end of the German arms embargo and a resumption of direct air links between Canada and Israel. Whether the rapid increase in antisemitism here in Canada and around the world, will also begin to subside, remains to be seen.

We will be watching with interest and hope as the peace plan for Gaza unfolds in the coming days and weeks, and we will be back to update our readers on all important developments.

