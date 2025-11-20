Canadian Zionist Forum

Canadian Zionist Forum

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jill P.'s avatar
Jill P.
Nov 24

Peace in Gaza - it sounds like paradise in our lifetime. So much can go right, but so much can go wrong. I suggest that those awful "terror" tunnels should be filled in using the rubble that needs to be removed before rebuilding can begin.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
Nov 20

There is a zero percent chance this will lead to peace. Not a single one of the conditions necessary is present. Hamas has not agreed to any of it and will never agree to disarm or leave Gaza voluntarily. There will never be a "technocratic" government. There will never be de-radicalization. Reports are that NOTHING at all has changed in terms of the lies taught in Palestinian schools. No power other than the IDF will EVER agree to go into battle to shut down Hamas. Israel will NEVER (and rightfully so) agree to place its security in the hands of a "board of peace" or any other entity besides itself. Additionally the presence of this complex plan on which Trump has now staked his reputation and which will never be actually implemented is now self perpeatuating as Trump and all others but Israel have an incentive to ignore violations rather than "blow up the peace process" (Sound familiar?) Israel will be blamed for refusing to look the other way as Hamas remains in power and begins the process of re-arming. In short there is nothing here that wasn't part of Oslo and ever other foolish concession Israel made to a hate filled maniacal enemy more dedicated to Israel's destruction than its own well being.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by David Roytenberg and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 David Roytenberg
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture