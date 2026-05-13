Canadian Zionist Forum

Canadian Zionist Forum

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Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
2d

Trump is all over the place bellowing and threatening and making obviously absurd statements and then doing nothing. To his cult he can do no wrong. They can't see how he is throwing away the huge advantage and opportunity his initial decision to attack Iran brought. It is difficult to see the situation being rescued at this point. Obviously Democrats who would never do a thing are even worse. Israel will have to learn to operate independently of the US alliance.

As a point of historical correction, Britain and France were NOT obligated to go to war over the German invasion of Poland. They WERE obligated to go to war (Or at least France was) to protect Czechoslovakia but instead sold them out. Then when Hitler violated the Munich accords by taking over the rest of Czechoslovakia, they made a pledge to declare war if Hitler invaded anywhere else. A pledge which they honored. But there was no treaty with Poland.

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Jill P.'s avatar
Jill P.
2d

It's complicated to know what is really going on, having only poker faces, blustering, secret talks, and so much posturing to try to decipher. Thank you for adding a lot of clarity. And although I should have done it sooner, I took a good look at the map of the area - it helped to clarify the issues, as well. I look forward to the article on Israeli politics.

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