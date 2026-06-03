Looking Back

When I started writing this blog a little less than three years ago, I did it because I wanted to call attention to political and cultural developments that I found disturbing, developments which seemed to augur poorly for the future of Canadian Jews. There were stories about Israel that were being distorted or ignored, but even more strikingly, there was a push to silence the voices of Canadian Jews, by redefining the things we say as hate speech.

Early on, I published a series of articles about the film “Israelism”, which was presented by Mira Sucharov at Carleton University in the summer of 2023. The film purported to expose the way young Jews were being misled about the plight of the Palestinians. The film put the blame on mainstream Jewish institutions, such as B’nai Brith and the Ramah camps affiliated with Conservative Judaism. The movie went on to suggest that while falsely raising concerns about anti-Jewish rhetoric coming from “pro-Palestinian” groups, these same Jewish institutions were ignoring or even enabling a growing antisemitic threat from the extreme right.

Altogether we published three articles about the film, just before the war began. You can read them here (Antisemitism or Criticism of Israel), here (Israelism), and here (Israelism’s One-Sided Anecdotes).

The outbreak of the war a few days later turned our attention to other matters, but with almost three years behind us, it seems like the concerns we raised about the film were precisely on point. The “pro-Palestinian” movement which the film tried to characterize as harmless to North American Jews has mushroomed in influence, and the situation of Canadian Jews has changed profoundly for the worse as a result.

A Growing Chorus Reacts to Antizionism

In the summer of 2023, I had the sense that I was putting out a message that was being ignored by other writers on the Canadian scene. While the situation that worried me back when I started has gotten much worse, there are now many others writing about alarming developments in Canadian politics, culture, media, workplaces, and scholarship. While facts on the ground have gotten worse it is not for lack of effort by many able writers and commentators who are calling attention to the problem.

Discovering these people and getting to know some of them helps to recognize that the task I took on three years ago is not one that I am carrying alone. Indeed many of these folks reach a much bigger audience than I do. (But do share this publication with others who might be interested, and consider upgrading to a paid subscription today! )

In recent weeks I’ve attended some events that featured a few of the able people who are working to call attention to the explosion of antizionism and antisemitism currently under way in Canada and beyond. I’ll touch on a few of them here. In the days to come, I plan to return to this subject and report further on this growing army of advocates.

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B’nai Brith Annual Survey of Antisemitism in Canada for 2025

On April 27, I was privileged to attend an event tied to the launch of the B’nai Brith annual survey of antisemitism in Canada. Simon Wolle, the recently appointed CEO of B’nai Brith Canada spoke, and members of Parliament and the press were present. While Canada’s established Jewish organizations have come in for criticism for not doing more about the surge of antisemitism and antizionism, the annual report is a vital project which documents the impact of antisemitism on individuals and the community.

Image: Screen capture: The cover of this year’s annual audit of Antisemitic Incidents

Mr Wolle called attention to the efforts B’nai Brith Canada has made to ensure that incidents are reported. He talked about the distinction between police statistics which only track criminal acts and the broader ‘lawful but awful” acts that are tracked by the B’nai Brith survey. He emphasized that it is important to recognize that antizionism is antisemitism. In order to understand the impact on Canadian Jews, these numbers gathered in this annual report are essential. Pointing to this, he emphasized the importance of reporting antisemitic incidents. B’nai Brith relies on community members to provide the input into their annual report. The link for reporting an incident is here. I encourage readers to download and read the 48 page report.

The headline from the report is that after an enormous increase from 2769 documented incidents in 2022 to 5792 in 2023, the number of antisemitic incidents documented by B’nai Brith in Canada increased further to 6219 in 2024 and again to 6800 in 2025. Incidents are broken down by type, by month, and by region. Over 90% of the incidents fell into the category of on-line harassment. There were 10 incidents of violence and 299 incidents of vandalism. Overall incidents increased by 11% from 2024 and increased from month to month as 2025 went on, indicating that reports of antisemitic incidents in Canada continue to grow.

The report drilled down to examine the spread of antizionism and the correlation between increasing antizionist propaganda and increasing attacks on Canadian Jews. It examined the impact on Canadian Jewish students, both in Universities and in K-12. The report concludes with comments from Mr. Wolle:

At a time when truth is too often drowned out by noise and moral clarity is tested daily, B’nai Brith Canada’s Annual Audit of Antisemitic Incidents stands as one of the country’s most vital instruments of accountability. This year’s findings are not just numbers on a page. They reflect lived reality for Jewish Canadians, our neighbours, colleagues, students, and families, who are increasingly confronting hatred not in the shadows but in plain sight. Let me be clear: Antisemitism is not only a Jewish problem. It is a Canadian problem. It strikes at the very foundation of a pluralistic, democratic society. When Jewish communities are targeted, the social fabric of this country is weakened for everyone. The data we are releasing confirms what too many have already felt: Antisemitism is not only rising, it is becoming more normalized, more visible, and, in some cases, more brazen. This is unacceptable. But this moment demands more than concern. It demands leadership. We call on all levels of government to move beyond statements and take decisive, measurable action, strengthening enforcement, ensuring accountability, and fully implementing policies that protect vulnerable communities. We call on institutions, academic, corporate, and civic to uphold their responsibilities as stewards of safe and inclusive spaces. And we call on every Canadian to reject indifference, because silence in the face of hate is not neutrality; it is complicity. At B’nai Brith Canada, we will continue to document, to advocate, and to act. But we cannot, and should not, stand alone in this effort. Canada’s promise has always been rooted in dignity, diversity, and mutual respect. That promise is now being tested. The question before us is not whether antisemitism exists; we know that it does. The question is whether we have the collective will to confront it. We believe that we do. And we will not relent until that belief is matched by action. After all, the safety of one community is inseparable from the safety of all. Share Canadian Zionist Forum

World Symposium Against Antizionism (WSAA)

On Sunday, May 17, I attended an event billed as the first world symposium against antizionism. The event was organized by Tafsik and Stop Antizionism. Tafsik and Stop Antizionism are examples of new organizations that have emerged in response to the rapidly growing impact of antizionist discourse and propaganda here in Canada.

The WSAA featured an impressive roster of speakers. All of them are doing their part to oppose the dissemination and normalization of antizionism in North America. The symposium consisted of a series of one hour panels, beginning at 10 AM, with a one hour break for lunch at 1:00 and then four more panels from 2 through 5 PM.

The event concluded with a keynote address by Ben Shapiro followed by a conversation between Shapiro and Naya Lekht. Naya Lekht is a leader of Stop Antizionism. She is also one of three founders of the Jewish Studies Zionist Network (JSZN). JSZN is a group that was created to call on faculty who teach Jewish studies to speak up against anti-Zionism in the academy, and in Jewish Studies particularly. Cofounded by Naya, Jarrod Tanney and Adam Fuller, the JSZN provides a forum where Jewish Studies faculty can trade information and ideas.

WSAA First Panel

The opening panel at the symposium was called What is Antizionism?

If you click on the image you can listen to the whole discussion, which also included Einat Wilf, a coauthor of the notable book “War of Return”. Naya Lekht, who grew up in the Soviet Union, began by tying the antizionist idea to its origins in Soviet propaganda.

She introduced the idea of “Three eras of anti-Judaism”. In each era the Jew is cast as demonic. The nature of the demonization depends on the values of the era. The Jews don’t change, but the notion of evil does.

The first era is the era of Christian antisemitism, in which Jews are characterized as the killers of Christ and the enemies of salvation. In the second, the era of race science, Jews are characterized as racial polluters. In the present era, the era where the highest ideal is human rights, Jews are presented as the quintessential violators of human rights, guilty of racism, apartheid and now genocide.

She reported on her own experience in the Soviet Union in which she saw the tropes of antisemitism married to the political language of antizionism. By recasting these hateful ideas as a political critique, the current era of Jew-hatred tries to escape the odium of antisemitism. Naya like all of the speakers at the symposium, emphasized the importance of calling out antizionism itself as a hate-movement targeting Jews, and avoiding the debate about whether antizionism is antisemitism.

Naya then presented the other members of the panel, Ben Cohen and Einat Wilf. Ben Cohen is affiliated with the Foundation for the Defense of Democracy. He emphasized the way that antisemitic ideas have provided the content of antizionism. He said that there is no clean break between antizionism and antisemitism. He provides a history of the Soviet campaign to link Zionism with Apartheid, culminating with the infamous “Zionism is racism” resolution passed in 1975. Fifty years later we are still living with the legacy of that campaign.

Einat Wilf spoke about the need for Palestinian Arabs to abandon what she calls “Palestinianism” and adopt Zionism. She explained that this means turning from the project of destroying Jewish sovereignty to a positive vision of building up a hopeful future for themselves.

Asked how she would answer a Palestinian who accused her of denying the lived experience of Palestinians, she said that she does not think that she is doing that. She said that her position on Palestinianism fully acknowledges the calamity of Palestinian experience. Her message is precisely about pointing out the disastrous consequences of pursuing an ideology rooted in the project of eliminating Israel, rather than in the project of building Palestine.

Ben Cohen concluded the hour with a discussion of the institutions created by the UN which are dedicated to promoting the idea that Zionism is racism originally spurred by the Soviet campaign to link Zionism with racism. The result is that Israel alone has an annual agenda item at the UN Human Rights Council dedicated to reporting on supposed Israeli offences against human rights. No other nation, regardless of their human rights record, has such a standing agenda item. Not North Korea, nor Iran, nor Russia, nor China has an annual country specific item on the agenda.

Another result was the creation of the position of Special Rapporteur who is likewise dedicated full time to the project of examining claims of Israeli human rights violations in the “Occupied Palestinian Territories including Jerusalem”. Asked in the past about human rights violations against Palestinians by the Palestinian Authority or Syria, special rapporteurs have insisted that this is not part of their mandate, which is exclusively focused on presumptive wrongdoing by Israel.

Message David Roytenberg

Upstanders Canada

I will be reporting on the other panels and speakers from the WSAA in later articles in this series. For now, I want to turn my attention to one more encouraging event I attended recently. This one was held at my synagogue here in Ottawa. It was called MEDIA BIAS: How Media Has Mainstreamed Antisemitism ... And What to do About It.

The event introduced Upstanders Canada, an organization dedicated to mobilizing non-Jews who care about Israel, who want to help push back against anti-Israel bias. The evening was introduced by Pat Johnson, author of the Substack “Pat’s Beaten with a Shtick”. Pat spoke about the threat to Canadian society entailed in the rapid spread of Jew-hatred. He emphasized that this is a problem created by non-Jews and that it is up to non-Jews to fix it. To the Jews present he said, “This is literally the least we can do!”.

Pat then introduced Dave Gordon and Rob Roberts. Dave writes regularly in the National Post about issues affecting Canadian Jews. Rob Roberts is the editor of the National Post.

The discussion between Dave and Rob was about the important role played by the National Post as the only major Canadian news outlet which reports on Israel in a way that seeks to convey events there in a balanced way. The Post’s opinion section reflects a policy is explicitly pro-Israel, but in an era of media bias, the Post stands out most clearly in the way it reports the news. They discussed a case where an opinion piece highly critical of Israel was also published.

Rob remarked that the Post’s coverage of Israel simply follows the tenets of responsible journalism. Claims by all parties are fact-checked and unsubstantiated allegations are not reported or are reported as such when they themselves become the news. Asked about the infamous article by Nicholas Kristof which reported unproven allegations of sexual abuse by Israelis of Palestinian prisoners, Roberts said that it was remarkable that the New York Times editors did not fact check the article, nor, apparently did they look into the credibility of the people quoted in the article, making extraordinary allegations against the Israeli prison service.

The event in Ottawa was part of a cross-country road show conducted by Upstanders Canada, aimed at publicizing their mission and signing up supporters. The evening concluded with the presentation to Rob Roberts of the first annual Upstanders Award acknowledging the important work of the National Post in providing fair coverage of Israel, free of the usual media bias.

It is easy to become discouraged when surveying the situation of Canadian Jews at the moment. This article aims to identify people who are setting aside discouragement and taking action. It is my hope that this will help readers to channel any sense of futility you may be feeling into positive action. The situation of Jews in Canada is difficult and may well become worse. At the same time, we have allies. The work cannot fall only on us, nor can we avoid doing our part.

To quote Rabbi Tarfon in Pirkei Avot, “We are not required to complete the work, neither are we free to neglect it.” And as Joshuah said to the people as they were about to enter the land of Israel, “Chazak v’Ematz”, Be strong and resolute. There is a large potential audience of thoughtful people who are still interested in evidence and don’t want to be told what to think by antizionists. Speaking up for ourselves in the face of hatred is still essential and worthwhile work.

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