Canadian Zionist Forum

Canadian Zionist Forum

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Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
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I applaud you and people like Pat Johnson who are fighting to save your country. Because as we know a nation that can't protect and support its Jews has no future. I don't think anything will change as long as the present government is in office. I hope that changes. Stephen Harper was a great friend of Israel and naturally of Canadian Jewry. In my opinion this is the area that needs to be concentrated on and Pat is right. It is non Jews who will have to do it.

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