Confusion, Fear and Anger

We are mourning the loss of four members of the IDF who were fighting Hezbollah late last week in Lebanon. The clash which resulted in these tragic deaths was followed by a US announcement of a truce between Israel and Hezbollah which came into effect on Friday. The truce was reportedly brokered by the US and Qatar, talking to Iran and Israel. Subsequent to the truce, fighting continued, but hostilities have abated in the past 24 hours and restrictions on activity in Israel’s north have been lifted for the first time in many weeks.

The situation in the region is in rapid flux and steeped in confusion in the wake of the recently announced Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the US Administration and the Islamic Republic of Iran. The terms of the truce and the rhetoric directed at Israel by the US President and Vice President have left many of us worried and angry. The domestic political blowback at the Israeli government on the eve of an election campaign has been intense.

Over the weekend talks began between the US and Iran, but they were disrupted by more angry outbursts from the US President, this time directed at the Iranians. Contradictory stories about the talks appeared in the media. The public confusion over what is really happening seems to be the intended result.

Meanwhile Israel announced the discovery of an enormous underground bunker in southern Lebanon. The bunker runs from a Lebanese village captured from by the IDF from Hezbollah, underground toward the Israeli border near Metullah. It contained rocket launchers, stocks of missiles and drones, as well as a command center.

I will continue to monitor events and will write about the current state of the war as events unfold. For now, here is more on the campaign against antizionism here in the diaspora.

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Fighting Back Against Antizionism

On June 3, I published an article looking back to the origins of Canadian Zionist Forum. At the end of July, 2023, the war had not yet begun, but I wanted to write about things that were happening in Canada that seemed to cast a shadow on the future prospects of the Canadian Jewish community. You can read that article by clicking on the image below.

While acknowledging the profound changes in the situation of Canadian Jews since the catastrophic Hamas invasion of the Gaza envelope, the unimaginable cruelty inflicted on the people who fell under their control, and the paradoxical response of many Canadian institutions to those atrocities, the goal of the article was to call attention to the efforts of people who are responding to the newly hostile atmosphere now facing the Canadian Jewish community. In this article I will continue to explore those efforts.

Recognizing the importance of bringing this information to as wide an audience as possible, it is encouraging to see the many others who are engaged in similar work, many of them reaching a much bigger following than this blog. (But do please consider upgrading to a paid subscription and sharing this article to support the work I am doing here! Growing our audience is important.)

The mobilization by Jews and non-Jews alike offers some hope in a landscape which seems to be overrun with anger and hostility.

World Symposium Against Antizionism

In the first article, I reported from the World Symposium Against Antizionism (WSAA), a day-long meeting held in Toronto on Sunday May 17. The event was devoted to educating and mobilizing people against antizionism. In the earlier article, I wrote about the opening panel of the Symposium, “What is Antizionism?”, led by Naya Lekht, which included Einat Wilf and Ben Cohen.

In this and upcoming articles, I will introduce more of the people who are working to combat antizionism in the many domains where it appears. I will look at some topics covered during the symposium, at which these activists and influencers appeared.

Today’s article will cover the second panel at the WSAA, entitled “Islamic Antizionism”, featured speakers with roots in the Arab and Muslim world. The panel was chaired by Ali Siadetan. Siadetan is an Iranian-born Canadian Christian Zionist. He is director of Education and Strategies at Tafsik, one of the two groups that organized the symposium.

The panelists included Rawan Osman, a Syrian-born woman who grew up in Hezbollah controlled territory in Lebanon. She moved to Germany in 2011, where her encounters with Jews transformed her world-view. Today she is an Arab Zionist, and an advocate for normalization of relations between Arab states and Israel. She created a social media site called “Arabs Ask” to debunk regional disinformation. She narrated her story in the 2024 documentary called “Tragic Awakening”. She is currently in the process of conversion to Judaism and works as a full time peace activist.

The second panelist was Abraham Hamra, a Syrian-born Jewish refugee, who produces viral content in English and Arabic to combat the white-colonizer narrative. As a Syrian-born Jew of colour, he embodies the inaccuracy of that false claim. He recently launched a libel lawsuit against Al-Jazeera. He lives in Jerusalem.

The third panelist was Loay Al-Shareef, a Muslim peace activist. He was born in Saudi Arabia and grew up with antisemitic views. His parents were Saudi and Egyptian. His perspective changed radically after being billeted with a Jewish host family on a study program in France. Today he is based in Abu Dhabi and produces content in Arabic to teach Jewish history to his followers, to advocate for the Abraham accords, and for normalization between Israel and the Arab world. He argues that support for Israel is rooted in Islamic texts.

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Image: Screenshot from WSAA session on Islamic Antizionism: From left, Loay Al-Shareef, Abraham Hamra, Rawan Osman, and moderator Ali Siadetan

Ali Siadetan began by posing a question to the panelists: “Is there something particular to Islam that fuels antizionism?” He said that when he was growing up in Iran, there was a sense that something was amiss with the world. If Islam was the ultimate religion, why was the Islamic world weak?

In response, people claimed that there was a need to return to a purer form of Islam to overcome this weakness. This led eventually to the Khomeinist ideology that underlies the Islamic Republic. Previously Shiites saw the king as the guardian of Islam until the arrival of the Mahdi. Khomeinist ideology rejected this role of the king, and replaced it with leadership by the clerics. The ideology viewed the struggle against Israel in religious terms. The victory against Israel would usher in the age of the Mahdi, the Shiite Messiah. This drives the mission of the Islamic Republic, which is an existential conflict with the State of Israel.

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He asked if there were equivalent ideas in the Arab world. Rawan Osman took up this question and said that the underlying conflict driving the war in against Israel was religious. She said that the achievement of Jewish independence was a challenge to Islam. If the Jews succeeded, there were many other groups, Maronites, Kurds, Copts and others who would also seek their freedom. This could not be allowed.

She said that it was Haj Amin al-Husseini who was appointed by the British as the Mufti of Jerusalem, who understood that if the war over Palestine was seen as a political struggle it would be amenable to a political solution. He therefore recast the war as a religious struggle, in which no compromise was possible. He renovated the al-Aqsa mosque, and elevated its status. He promoted the idea that Zionism was a threat to Islam, because the Jews would ultimately rebuild the Temple which had existed on the same site. This meant that Zionists wanted to demolish Al-Aqsa. Therefore Zionism could never be accepted by Muslims.

In answer to Ali Siadetan’s question Abraham Hamra cited the fact that Jews in Syria lived for over 1000 years in a society that had been Arabized. This was similar throughout the Levant and North Africa. Jews sometimes prospered, but they were treated as “other”. They were second class citizens, payed the jiziya tax and knew their place. The establishment of Israel violated the idea that Jews exist on a level below Muslims. This was similar, he suggested, to the theological reasoning of Christians, who once said that the destruction of Israel was proof that God had turned away from the Jews. The restoration of Israel undermines this idea.

Hamra said that when someone becomes a Muslim, they are seen as moving to a higher state. To cease to be Muslim is to go backwards. He said that there is a similar idea about land. Once land has been Muslim, for it to come under non-Muslim rule represents a step backwards. He said that is why the Islamic State talks about reclaiming Andalusia. Zionism is problematic from that point of view, because it establishes non-Muslim rule on land that has historically been Muslim.

He told a story about meeting a Muslim woman from Syria who was afraid to enter his mother’s house, because she thought that entering the house of a Jew would be dangerous. He said such ideas about Jews are prevalent among Muslims in Syria and contribute to suspicion and hostility towards Israel.

Loay al-Shareef said he is a proud Arab and a proud Muslim and a proud supporter of the State of Israel. He said he likes to go back to his Muslim roots when he explains why he supports Israel. He reported that the Koran says that the Jews were the chosen people of God. He mentioned the biblical story of Caleb and Joshua who were favoured by God because they believed that they could go up and conquer the land. They are cited in the Koran as examples of those who submitted to the will of Allah (God).

He also insisted that Jerusalem was not important to the Muslims until the Crusades. The most important mosques were in Arabia and Iraq. In the lifetime of Mohammed Jerusalem was ruled by the Byzantines and Mohammed never went there.

He went on to cite the importance of Jesus in the Muslim faith. He says if you read what Jesus said, he is a Likudnik. According to him, the land is Judaea and Samaria, not Palestine. Jesus was called King of Israel and lived his life as a Jew. Muslims who hate Jews fail to connect the dots, in his opinion. If they understand the Koran they will realize that Israel is legitimate and the Jews are the rightful owners of the land of Israel.

Having discussed the Islamic roots of antizionism, the panel was then asked to turn to the influences that came from outside the Islamic world, from the Nazis, the Soviets and elsewhere.

Rawan Osman explained that Nazi influence is widespread in the Arab world. She said that she was easily able to purchase Hitler’s “Mein Kampf” in Arabic in Damascus. The Arab version omits Hitler’s negative depiction of the Arabs. The edition that she owns was printed in Beirut. A friend of hers bought a copy of the “Protocols of the Elders of Zion” in Cairo for less than a dollar. She cited David Matlow, the world’s biggest collector of Herzl memorabilia. He has a book printed in Damascus, which he bought it in Cairo. The book calls Herzl the devil of modern history. She said that these books are treated sometimes even by academics as serious literature in the Arab world.

She spoke about a Syrian television series that was produced in 2000, called “The Diaspora”. The series involved prominent Syrian actors and showed the Rothschilds plotting to control the world. It depicted Herzl as luring politicians to a brothel operated by his girlfriend. He would then blackmail them into doing favours for him in the service of Zionism. The series ran in Syria, Jordan and Iran.

In school in Syria Osman was taught that Zionism was a plot hatched by Europeans to take Palestine. The Jews were depicted as all being from Eastern Europe. In summary she said that it is inevitable that people living in those places and exposed to this kind of propaganda at home and in school will come to hate Jews.

Abraham Hamra cited parallels between Muslim supremacism and White supremacism and spoke about how the Mufti, Amin Husseinie worked with the Nazis to attack the Jews of Baghdad in 1941. He later worked with Hitler to plan the Nazi conquest of the Middle East. The antisemitic right saw an ally in the Arabs, who like them, wanted to rid themselves of Jews, who were depicted as being foreign invaders. Ironically, he pointed out that antizionist ideas which aligned well in the 1930’s with the ideas of the Nazis, have been recycled and sold to today’s western left as anti-Fascist.

Loay al-Shareef pointed out that the very word Jew tells us where they are from, which is Judaea. He noted that before the Babylonian exile the people were not known as Jews, but rather as Hebrews or Israelites. He recalled that growing up in Egypt he saw shows which depicted the British conquest of Egypt as being plotted by Zionists.

He said that he believes that Jews have to be resolute in their Zionism, and that Jews who fall away from Zionism are a threat to Jewish rights in the land. He also said that Jews should better understand Muslim culture in order to know the sources for Zionism in the Koran and other Muslim writings. Likewise, he said that Muslims have to learn more about the content of the Hebrew bible and how important it is as a document that is foundational to Islam. He finds it effective to cite both the Bible and the Koran in promoting his ideas when talking to Muslim antizionists.

As an example he pointed out that Muslims refer to the Temple Mount as Bayt al-Maqdis, which is nothing other than the name of the Jewish temple. If Muslims understood this, it would be harder to depict Jews who pray on the Temple Mount as intruders. He said that his own ideas about Israel were transformed through education. He now believes that Israel’s legitimacy should never be questioned.

The discussion concluded with an exchange on anti-normalization and the obstacle it presents to the dissemination of accurate information about Israel. Rawan Osman said that this must be overcome to reach the millions who have been misled about Israel and the Jews. Abraham Hamra pointed out that normalization was in the interests of all the surrounding peoples. Syria only lost land to Israel because they involved themselves in the Palestinian project to destroy Israel. The policy that leads to peace and prosperity is via the Abraham accords and an end to war. Loway Al-Shareef said that the spread of understanding and the expansion of the Abraham accords is the path to a better future. The presence of all three of the panelists on social media means that it is possible to reach people anywhere in the world and show them the truth about Israel and the Jews.

You can watch the entire panel on Muslim Antizionism by clicking on the image above.

A note from the publisher: I hope you appreciate this article and over 250 others published at Canadian Zionist Forum since July of 2023. Thank you very much for reading. If you value this work, and you have the means, please support us by upgrading to a paid subscription to Canadian Zionist Forum.

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