Canadian Zionist Forum

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Klein, Agnes V. (HC/SC)'s avatar
Klein, Agnes V. (HC/SC)
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As usual, all this is so useful to read. Sadly, I do agree with the three stages as outlined. Some of those approaches, and in particular the one from the one generated after the advent of the revolution in Russia, the consequent formation of the USSR. etc. etc. has been confirmed to me by several Russian-Jewish colleagues and friends who emigrated to Israel when the occasion arose. One of those families left Israel only because they could not find appropriate jobs, but still tell the stories of the subterfuge needed to even be able to apply to University... and that is the least of them. I can also attest to life under Soviet occupation at the end of WWII.

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