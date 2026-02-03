Today we are pleased to welcome a new guest author to Canadian Zionist Forum. Paul Giles recently watched the NDP leadership debate on Palestine which was held on January 21 between 7 and 8:30 PM. After watching, Paul made some interesting observations that he shares with us in this article. We hope you appreciate his insights as much as we do! — Editor

Image: Poster for NDP Palestine Debate showing leadership candidates Tony McQuail, Tanille Johnston, Avi Lewis, and Heather McPherson

(A fifth candidate, Rob Ashton did not participate)

Where is the Boundary?

The NDP leadership debate on Palestine, hosted by Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East (CJPME), raised important questions about the boundary between antisemitism and anti-Zionism. Notably, candidates’ use of economic metaphors echoed classic antisemitic tropes, such as narratives of Jewish greed and conspiratorial claims of Jewish global control.

One key lesson from the debate is that anti-Zionism often functions not merely as political critique but as a hate movement. Although conceptually distinct from antisemitism, it is frequently entangled with it in practice. Zionism itself is a political ideology that is internally diverse and contested, yet many candidates, and the anti-Israel movement more broadly, consistently personify and moralize this abstract tradition. This move, I argue, shifts discourse from the critique of ideas to the demonization of people, thereby crossing the boundary between political opposition and bigotry. It is obviously not a coincidence that the vast majority of Zionists are Jews, and anti-Israel discourse frequently slides from “Zionists,” to “Israel,” to “Israelis,” and finally to Jews globally. The personification of abstract concepts is a good indicator that a speaker is no longer engaging in critique, but is instead shifting toward bigotry.

Marxist Roots?

What I found most interesting from that debate was the economic language used by the candidates when debating the issue of Palestine. Why would Canada’s socialist party be using economic metaphors when discussing the conflict in the Middle East? Perhaps it is because antisemitism is a part of traditional, Orthodox Marxism. In order to support this argument, I would like to draw on Marx’s writings from “On the Jewish Question”. In that essay, written in 1843 Marx is replying to Bruno Bauer who wrote on the same question with a focus on the political emancipation of German Jews. For Bauer, if the Jew sought emancipation than he must conform to the German way of life and fight for the German people as a collective not just the Jewish people. Marx’s critique is that Bauer failed to capture the true essence of the Jew. He wrote the following:

“Let us consider the real Jew: not the sabbath Jew whom Bauer considers but the everyday Jew. Let us not seek the secret of the Jew in his religion, but let us seek the secret of the religion of the real Jew. What is the profane basis of Judaism? Practical need, self-interest. What is the worldly cult of the Jew? Huckstering. What is his worldly god? Money. Very well: then in emancipating itself from huckstering and money, and thus from the real and practical Judaism, our age would emancipate itself?”

Through this quote we can see that Marx clearly equated Jews with capitalism and the bourgeois, and since he spent his life advocating the abolition of both, it is clear that antisemitism is a part of Marxism as articulated by Marx himself. During the debate the candidates used similar economic language. They consistently used phrases such as “money talks”, “profit over people”, “we need to stop thinking about money”. Further, there was a pretty detailed discussion about economically isolating the state of Israel through a 2-way arms embargo and an end to the Canada-Israel Free Trade Agreement (CIFTA).

Another common comment was for the candidates to lament about Canada’s so-called “Israel Lobby”. This particular line was of interest to me since, due to our strict campaign finance laws in Canada, there is no such thing as an Israel lobby that can directly financially contribute to political campaigns. In fact, no organization of any kind can financially contribute to a political campaign of any sort. Only people can make political donations, and even then, there is a contribution limit of $1,750 per person.

So, if there is not an Israel lobby donating millions of dollars to politicians in Canada, then who were the candidates referring to? I believe that they were referring to Zionists using the same coded language that we have become accustomed to hearing as Jews, since it is no longer palatable to be as direct as Marx was in perpetuating this type of conspiracy theory, even when the target is Zionism.

Familiar Tropes

I believe that this case-study demonstrates that anti-Zionism and antisemitism are different, because we can’t know for sure that the NDP leadership candidates were referring to the Jews when they were speaking. But we can say with a high degree of confidence that they were referring to Zionists. And just because it was not antisemitism does not mean that it was not hatred or bigotry. Anti-Zionism is just as hateful and just as evil as antisemitism. The two forms of bigotry are very closely related because they are targeting the same people (broadly), using the same tactics, and the same tropes (this is of course a variation of the wealthy Jews manipulating the world trope) — just in a different way.

As Jews, Zionists, and allies, we should avoid getting bogged down in definitional debates and opening ourselves up to the common retort that we are “conflating criticism of the state of Israel with hatred of the Jewish people” we should stand firm in our beliefs and not allow our enemies to put us on the defense. Whether they hate us because we are Zionists or because we are Jewish, they hate us. And by highlighting their bigotry, hopefully we will be able to convince more people to stand in solidarity with us on the issues that are closest to our hearts.

We are grateful to Paul for this insightful contribution to the conversation here at Canadian Zionist Forum.

