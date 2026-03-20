Canadian Zionist Forum

Canadian Zionist Forum

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Klein, Agnes V. (HC/SC)'s avatar
Klein, Agnes V. (HC/SC)
5d

Loved the ending of your piece. Amen, may it be so.

I was in Israel when Hamas first won and foresaw trouble, and hoped against hope that it might not come about. I, we, my late husband and I were well against the Oslo accord. And those who were against that accord, knew, or at least "felt" that it was to pacifist. To quote Churchill in a way: you don't make deals with folks who want to destroy you... He was proven to be correct, despite having been vilified at the time...

Reply
Share
Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
5d

Mazel tov on the birth of your niece. The real problem with Oslo was not Hamas. It was Arafat and the PLO. You see they lied. Arafat not only pretended that he was ready to lay down his arms and accept a truncated state next to the Jewish one, he told Rabin he would destroy Hamas ruthlessly. At the time Hamas was a dangerous terrorist group but just a terrorist group. Rabin was very naive to believe this. Arafat was always an evil murderer. He pretended to fight Hamas, occasionally jailing some then releasing them while paying the families of suicide bombers and actually forming his own squad of them (The Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigade) all of this was crystal clear by 1995 when Rabin was assasinated. Netanyahu was right to oppose it as were all the others who were denounced as war mongerers. This was all BEFORE the Barak disaster and the Second Intafada. The second Intafada should have led to the end of the fake peace process but we all know that once a concession is given by Israel it cannot be taken back. Vacating Gaza and turning it over to the PLO was an even worse mistake. As we know a year later Hamas won an election then overthrew the PLO when it refused to turn the place over to them. At that point Iran turned Gaza into another one of their terror outposts and the rest is history. This whole shameful debacle has destroyed the Israel left. Meretz no longer exists and Labor is what Meretz used to be. There will never be a Palestinian State. Certainly not in any of our lifetimes.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Roytenberg · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture