Klein, Agnes V. (HC/SC)
Klein, Agnes V. (HC/SC)
4d

This piece is a excellent reflection of the current situation. It is fluid and no one knows where it will end... One hopes for the better... for all those concerned, and that it will lead to a regime change in Iran, or at least a better stewardship of that country, in whatever government will result... although we may have a preference for who and what government will eventually come into place, and when...

Freedom Lover
5d

I do not believe that Trump will allow Israel to return to war with Hamas. I do not believe he has a strategy for the inevitable failure of Hamas to be disarmed. I do not believe Trump will bring about regime change in Iran. The moment has past whether he attacks or not. There are many opportunities and one of them is that appeasing Democrats don't run the government but Trump is too scattered in his thinking and too transactional in his approach to make it happen. Hope I'm wrong.

