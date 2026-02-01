End of a Nightmare

Last week the body of Ran Gvili was found by Israeli forces in a cemetery in northern Gaza. Ran Gvili was a Staff Sergeant with the Israeli police. On October 7, 2023, he was on medical leave awaiting surgery for a broken shoulder. Despite this, he left his home join his unit and went out to fight terrorists near Kibbutz Alumim. This report from Jewish News Syndicate tells how he rescued 100 people and killed 14 terrorists before being killed and taken to Gaza.

On Tuesday, January 27, International Holocaust Memorial Day, his body was returned to Israel and on January 28 he was buried in his home town of Meitar. For the first time in 12 years, no Israelis are being held captive by Hamas in Gaza. On January 28, the clock in Hostage square which had counted out the days of captivity was stopped after 843 days, 12 hours and 6 minutes.

Image: Glock stops in Hostage Square — Source: Frame capture from video at Times of Israel

That same day, Times of Israel which had been counting the days of the war which began on October 7, 2023 also stopped the count. While the future of Gaza remains uncertain, Iron Swords, the war that began with the Hamas invasion of the Gaza envelope over two years ago, seems to be officially over.

A few days earlier American Middle East peace envoy Steve Witkoff announced the beginning of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire. The second phase is meant to usher in a permanent end to the war, the disarmament of Hamas, the installation of a technocratic Palestinian government in Gaza and the phased withdrawal of Israeli troops. Many of the details of phase II are still to be worked out, and Hamas continues to insist that it will not give up its arms.

The Board of Peace, which is supposed to oversee the Gaza ceasefire now includes Turkey and Qatar, Cambodia and Belarus, as well as Israel, Egypt, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates. Western governments, including Canada, have generally declined to join. The security council resolution 2803 put US President Donald Trump in charge of the Board of Peace.

According to this report in Politico, published Monday, an American spokesman reiterated that Hamas must disarm:

Hamas “signed an agreement – they don’t have a choice, and so that’s what we are going to work on to make happen. And if they decide to play games, then obviously President Trump will take other actions,” a U.S. official told reporters, who like others in this story was granted anonymity to share sensitive details about the discussions.

Israel joined the board of peace in spite of their public expressions of dissatisfaction with the prominent role being given to Turkey and Qatar. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu insisted that no Turkish troops would deploy to Gaza as part of the International Stabilization Force (ISF), but an American official stated that Gaza was now “an American show”.

In other news, the Israeli government staved off a threat of early elections last week by passing the first reading of the annual budget. The budget must pass by the end of March in order to avoid automatic dissolution of the Knesset and a summer election. The passage of the budget remains in doubt as the government has failed to pass a law to exempt most young Haredi Jews from military service. Such a law was promised to the Haredi parties in return for their support of the current coalition, but the measure being advanced is unpopular with the majority of Israelis and the government has so far been unable to get it passed.

Tachlis or TACO?

Meanwhile there were signs that a new war with Iran is imminent. The Iranian regime has cracked down brutally on Iranian protesters who controlled the streets for the first few weeks of 2026. News of the number of protesters killed varied widely, with many reports running into the tens of thousands. This CBC report cited Iranian government reports of over 3000 killed, but said that human rights groups feared the number is far higher.

Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi and US President Trump had encouraged demonstrators to remain in the streets, with Trump announcing that “Help is on the way". The US has sent military forces to the region and appears to be lining up support from regional allies, but so far there has been no overt American action against the Iranian regime.

Image: Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi — source: (Mark Schiefelbein/The Associated Press)

Other signs that conflict may be imminent include the evacuation of Russian personnel and other foreigners from Iran. Israel and Saudi Arabia had reportedly asked the US to hold off, due to fears of Iranian attacks on their homeland in response to a US intervention. Saudi Arabia, which seemed to have been moving away from its posture of cooperation with the US has now come out in favour of regime change after completing a large arms deal with the US Administration.

Earlier in January, President Trump threatened action against Iran if demonstrators were killed but later seemed to back away, saying that Iran cancelled planned executions of protesters. More recently he said that he had given Iran a “deadline to make a deal.”

All of this is happening while the US is threatening new trade measures against Canada. There is uncertainty of what will come next following American intervention in Venezuela. There was also growing unease at home, after two Americans were killed by Federal immigration enforcement in Minneapolis.

An atmosphere of uncertainty pervades the world, following American demands for sovereignty over Greenland. Global financial markets responded by bidding up the price of precious metals to unprecedented levels. These prices remain high, even after a sharp selloff on Friday.

Here at Canadian Zionist Forum, we will monitor events and continue to bring you our insights into how these events affect Israel and the rest of the Jewish world.

