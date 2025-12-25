Canadian Zionist Forum

Canadian Zionist Forum

Klein, Agnes V. (HC/SC)
3d

How true, and beautifully written

Freedom Lover
4d

The reality is that there has NEVER been security based on international institutions. The UN security council has authorized military action exactly twice in its history in 1949 and 1990 and both times it was a cover for an almost entirely American led effort. Numerous wars, slaughters and genocides have taken place since 1945 with no involvement of international institutions to prevent it. The only thing that has ever kept peace has been the threat and or use of American power. Sometimes it has backfired. The UN should be dissolved. It should be replaced by an organization of free states with minimum requirements of liberty for a country to belong. The UN has for at least 60 years been a cesspool of American/Israeli hate with billions of American tax dollars spent so a human rights commission can have the Mullahs on the board or the Security Council can have Russia veto a bill. Its a joke and a disaster. So is Trump's transactional approach to the world. We dont have to go rushing into combat. But we do have to stand for the integrity of borders and the deterrence of aggression. It is no longer clear that we do. But it was no better under the Democratic regimes that favored the enemies of the free world and over relied on these vile institutions.

