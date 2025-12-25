My Political Origin Story in Brief

In the year to come, this writer will complete his seventieth year on the planet. Since developing an intense interest in politics and world affairs at an early age, I’ve spent my life trying to support causes and ideas I thought most likely to lead to a better world. As a teenager, I was drawn into protesting the Vietnam war and supporting the movement to ban testing of nuclear weapons. I was also an avid supporter of the campaign to free Jews trapped in the Soviet Union.

Underlying all of this was an unexamined belief in an orderly world governed by law. Like many young people growing up in the 1960’s and 1970’s, I took this law-based world for granted. I didn’t appreciate how unusual the post World War II era was. The United Nations seemed to provide a framework for orderly governance of world affairs. The Six Day War directed the attention of my 11 year old self to the idea that a country invading its neighbour is in violation of international law, and that self-defense is the only-legal justification for war.

The outcome of the Vietnam war, and the catastrophe of Khmer Rouge rule in Cambodia, changed my ideas about who the good guys were in that conflict. By the time I was 20 years old, I came to view the United States foreign policy as a force for good in the world. I realized that Eastern Europe was under foreign occupation and that a mutual defense pact like NATO was necessary to prevent further Russian expansion.

As Soviet Jews began to emerge from captivity, their stories reinforced my understanding that the Soviet claim to be working for a better world was a lie, and that their influence in the world was generally for the worse. I learned during my second trip to Israel in 1975 about the role the Soviets had played in arming the Egyptians and Syrians, and creating the conditions that led to the Six Day War. I understood that Soviet driven rhetoric depicting Israel as the aggressor in 1967 was lying propaganda.

Decolonization and Antizionism

In the wake of the second world war, the United States threw its weight behind independence movements in the vast stretches of the world that had been conquered by the western European powers in the 19th Century. Exhausted by war, Britain and France retreated, and their former colonies emerged as newly independent states. As one of the first new states to emerge after the war, Israel looked to these new nations as natural allies. Diplomacy and foreign aid helped to build relationships.

As over 100 newly independent nations joined the UN, the Soviet Union was taking advantage of the retreat of Western European power to try to extend its influence. The United States found itself backing forces around the world that resisted the spread of Communism and Soviet power. Vietnam was a case where the Soviets succeeded in replacing Western European influence and defeating American intervention. Their proxies established regimes modeled on their own violent and repressive model, all in the name of national liberation.

Around the world, Soviet-US rivalry was a driving force for conflict. In some places this would manifest itself in civil war between pro-Soviet and pro-Western factions. Some newly independent states tried to avoid this by claiming to be non-aligned, rejecting an alliance with either power. Some so-called non-aligned states were pro-Soviet and tried to tilt the non-aligned movement in that direction.

In the Middle East, American power mostly prevailed and the Israeli American alliance emerged. Soviet allies in Syria and South Yemen remained to cause trouble, but Egypt, the leading Arab power of the day, switched sides and made peace with Israel after the Yom Kippur war, cementing its ties to the US which sponsored the peace.

The Soviets responded to military defeat of their Egyptian and Syrian proxies in 1967 by launching a global propaganda campaign against “Zionism”. At home, this campaign became a movement to marginalize Soviet Jews. In the rest of the world, the Soviets endlessly repeated the lie the that Israel was responsible for the Six Day War (which the Soviets had engineered themselves, expecting that Israel would be defeated). The Soviets promoted ideas that are still widely repeated by antizionists today: that Israelis were white settlers, that Israel is an Apartheid state and that Israelis were committing genocide against the Palestinians.

In addition to lying propaganda about the six day war, the Soviets translated the Protocols of the Elders of Zion into Arabic and promoted old fashioned Jew hatred throughout the Arab world. They armed and supported Palestinian terrorist groups. The PLO charter had been signed in Moscow in 1964, preparing the ground for the pro-Soviet regime that they expected would emerge, once Israel had been defeated on the battlefield.

While the Soviet efforts to destroy Israel by military force were unsuccessful, their propaganda campaign against the Jewish state bore fruit. Many of the newly independent nations of Africa broke off diplomatic relations with Israel after 1967. The Arab sponsored boycott of Israel was peddled as a progressive movement and states that relied on Soviet support and members of the non-aligned movement parroted the Soviet anti-Israel line. The UN General Assembly voted in 1975 that Zionism is Racism.

The Undoing of International Law

In the 1970’s the western powers generally rejected the campaign to weaponize international law against Israel. The hypocrisy of the Soviets, holding eastern Europe captive while lecturing Israel and NATO states about respecting the sovereignty of their neighbours, was evident to western leadership in that era, even as the Soviet narrative was embraced by elements of the western left.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union and the liberation of the captive nations of eastern Europe, the establishment in the west began taking the strictures of international law more seriously. American Presidents began to entertain the idea that they should get a UN mandate before intervening abroad. This coincided with intensified efforts to hold Israel responsible for events in the territories captured in 1967.

Elements within Israel’s leadership started to believe that the removal of Soviet influence had created an opportunity to settle the conflict with their neighbours. With American encouragement, Israeli leaders entered into negotiations with the Palestine Liberation Organization, leading eventually to signing of the Oslo accords. As with the increasing importance ascribed in the minds of western leaders to the UN, the Oslo Accords rested on the belief, by some Israelis, that an enduring peace could be established by international agreement, backstopped by guarantees from the United States, the sole remaining superpower.

Unfortunately, Israel’s trust in the PLO turned out to be misplaced, and the Islamic Republic of Iran stepped in to sabotage any efforts to establish peace between Israel and its neighbours. Thousands of Israelis died as a result. Iran’s malign influence was manifested through the growing power of Hamas and Hezbollah. The Iranians also played an important role in launching of an intensified campaign of anti-Israel propaganda, at a large convention on Human Rights held in Durban in 2001. At Durban, the global institutions established to promote human rights in the dying days of the Soviet Union, were highjacked and weaponized against Israel.

Over the past 25 years, this has brought both international law and international human rights NGOs into disrepute. The western left has continued to embrace the politics of global human rights, even as the global human rights NGOs have been increasingly diverted from their core mission, replaced by a singular focus on demonizing Israel and the west generally. In reaction to the growing anti-western tone of the global left, right wing populist parties have grown rapidly. They have been elected to power in more and more western nations.

These populist parties are skeptical of the American-led global order, which they see as having been highjacked by an anti-western, illiberal left. This has culminated with the election of Donald Trump for the second time as the President of the United States. With the United States itself now led by people who reject the American-led global order, the foundation that underpins that order is rapidly evaporating. As a result the rationale that supported increasing Western respect for international law in the 1990’s and into the current century, has unraveled before our eyes.

A New World Disorder

What does it mean when the United States no longer even pays lip service to international law? We have seen in Ukraine, that the US administration’s position is not that Ukraine is right or that Russia is wrong, but that Ukraine “doesn’t have the cards”. The fact that the Americans under President Biden were providing Ukraine with some of those cards is rejected by the Trump Administration as a stupid waste of resources, rather than as an attempt to defend the American led international order. They are indifferent or oblivious to the ways that order gave America advantages, both in soft power and in commercial opportunities.

If large countries like Ukraine are not safe in this new world, what are the chances for smaller powers? If we look around the world, we see war and disorder in more and more places. The Chinese are behaving in a menacing way towards Taiwan, which benefitted in the past from American military support. In Africa, some countries are falling under Chinese influence or being torn apart by civil wars fueled from abroad. The United States itself is challenging the sovereignty of Denmark, a NATO member, over Greenland, and has repeatedly expressed the opinion that Canada should become “the 51st state”.

Ironically, when it comes to Israel the entire world is being flooded with international law rhetoric. Genocide is a concept in international law. Israel was taken to the International Court of Justice by South Africa, on a charge of genocide, within a few weeks of the Hamas invasion of Israel. Canadian media have been saturated with accusations of Israeli genocide for the past 26 months. Yet the institutions that exist to give relevance to international law have demonstrated their decadence as the war has unfolded.

International Women’s organizations failed to acknowledge sexual violence against Israeli women in the wake of the October 7 massacre. Organizations nominally devoted to Gay rights mobilized in support of Hamas which is known for murdering Gay people. UNRWA, an arm of the United Nations was exposed as having been complicit in the October 7 atrocities. The UN special rapporteur on Palestine has spent the war spreading antisemitic libels. New information is coming out to show that Hamas controlled the NGOs in Gaza which ran hospitals and distributed food aid. The International Criminal Court (ICC) ignored its own rules in indicting Israeli leaders for war crimes. The ICC prosecutor behind the charges has been accused of sexual misconduct.

In a world where the institutions backing international law have lost legitimacy and the powers which formerly gave international law some credibility are treating it with contempt, all that is left is the empty rhetoric that has been deployed against Israel, and the feeling of righteous anger against Israel and Jews that has been fueled by endless repetition of Hama propaganda in the world’s media. But the media and the hopelessly biased UN operatives haven’t noticed yet that the foundation that gave them an aura of legitimacy is disappearing.

How Will Small States Survive?

Israel’s present government is itself right wing and populist, and skeptical of the institutions of international law. In Israel’s case, the disillusionment started with the collapse of Oslo and the world’s failure to ascribe any fault to the Palestinians for that failure. Israelis remember the risks they took and the price they paid for Oslo, even if the rest of the world has forgotten. While Israel has many significant internal challenges, Israeli voters have chosen their present leadership repeatedly because they want leaders who will stand up to pressure from an international system that they recognize has been rigged against them.

Israel has known for longer than many in the West, that its survival and the safety of its people depend on its ability to defend itself, and not on the fairness of international institutions or the force of international law. While small states are vulnerable to larger ones, and Israel will always need powerful allies, they have maintained a freedom of action that has enabled them to stand up to international pressure where necessary. This has allowed them to turn around from the October 7 disaster and create a situation where the many enemies that had massed against them in recent years are now wounded and in disarray.

The states that vote against Israel at the United Nations might want to look to Israel for an example of what it will take to survive in an openly lawless world where the advantage will go to those who “have the cards.”

Izabella Tabarovsky's new book about antizionism in the Soviet Union where she grew up and its current manifestation in North American universities.

Wishing a belated Happy Chanukah, a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to our readers around the world. We look forward to new articles soon on the many political issues roiling Israeli politics at the moment, and on the prospects for maintaining the ceasefires on various fonts.

