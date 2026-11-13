A Memorable Gathering

Thanks to the support of paid subscribers, I traveled last week to Toronto to attend an event marking the release of a new book by Casey Babb, PhD. Held at the home of Canadian Liberal Senator Jerry Grafstein, the event was attended by a number of people who who are active in documenting the impact of recent events on the Canadian Jewish community, and mobilizing a response to it. Senator Grafstein introduced the author and praised the book as important and worthy of our attention because “He tells the truth!”

From Casey Babb’s Biography at CaseyBabb.ca: Dr. Babb is the Director of the Promised Land project with the MacDonald Laurier Institute in Ottawa, an International Fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, a Fellow with the Royal United Services Institute in London, England, and an Instructor of International Security at the Norman Paterson School of International Affairs in Ottawa, Canada. He's also a strategic advisor to Secure Canada in Toronto, and a Research Fellow with the renowned Max and Tessie Zelikovitz Centre for Jewish Studies in Ottawa.

Casey Babb’s book is called, “The Moral Case for Zionism.” The book begins with a heartfelt and personal account of the author’s experience since the invasion of Israel by Hamas. Its first chapter, “The Realization”, describes his reaction to the news of the October 7 atrocities, and how the global upsurge of anti-Israel hatred affected him. He describes the way these events changed the way he thought about Israel, Zionism and his own Judaism.

Beyond the initial horror of the attacks, the most striking fact thing for him, about the events of that day, was the way a chorus of commentators immediately began denying, justifying and celebrating the atrocities being committed by Hamas. “Virtually all of them referenced Zionism.” As the weeks went on, it became clear that a campaign to vilify Zionism was was becoming pervasive in Canadian culture. A similar phenomenon was affecting the United States and much of the world. This in turn led to an upsurge of defamation, harassment and violence directed at Jews.

In his remarks at the home of Senator Grafstein, Dr. Babb described seeing video of the Hamas atrocities on the morning of October 7, while trying to carry on with professional commitments and caring for his young children. He explained how the astonishing venom that was unleashed against the Jewish community and the flood of invective against Zionism, galvanized his decision to write a book that would reclaim the term from those who seek to weaponize it against the Jewish people. He wanted to reassert that for Jews Zionism represents a core element of identity, a refuge, and a triumph. He emphasized in his talk, as he does in his book, that Zionism is a powerful force for good; that the abandonment of Zionism would represent a disfigurement of Jewish identity, but also deprive the wider world of a positive influence.

As he wrote the book, the author realized that the ethical and civic values he had grown up with were Zionist values, even though they had never been framed as such. This insight motivated him craft an argument laying out the moral case for Zionism. His goal is to reclaim the truth about Zionism from the powerful social forces that aim to demonize it; and to remind Jews and everyone else of the many benefits that Zionism has to offer.

Zionism as a Movement to Build a Better World

The second chapter of the book, entitled “Zionism”, sets out to reclaim Zionism from those who demonize it, recognizing that even many Jews are experiencing doubt as to whether it remains a useful idea. The author argues that Zionism is a force for good, with ongoing relevance and value for both Jews and the wider world. He groups these arguments into four themes.

Hope Over Despair

His first theme is “The Triumph of Hope over Despair.” We are reminded that political Zionism arose in response to concrete catastrophes which disrupted the lives of Jews in Europe and sent millions of them in search of a better life elsewhere. These were the wave of pogroms in Russia in the 1880’s, the Dreyfus affair in France in the 1890’s and the Kishinev pogrom of 1903. In response to these calamities Jews chose hope and action over despair.

In response to the pogroms, Leo Pinsker rejected his prior belief in assimilation into Russian culture and wrote “Auto-Emancipation”, envisioning the revival of Jewish independence in their homeland. In response to the Dreyfus affiar, Herzl wrote “The Jewish State”, laying out a vision of a modern, secular, and Jewish democracy which would provide justice and equality for all of its inhabitants. After Kishinev, Bialik wrote “The City of Slaughter”, a poem in Hebrew which inspired the Jews of that era. It is a call to arms, rather than an expression of grief and despair.

Surveying the spectrum of Zionist thought, from the Marxism of Ber Borochov and the Labor Zionism of Ben Gurion, to the Liberal Zionism of Jabotinsky and the religious Zionism of Rav Kook, he brings out the common thread among these diverse perspectives. All were aiming to make the world a better place. All were rooted in the love of the Land of Israel and Jewish peoplehood. None of them set out to displace or harm anyone else.

We hear about Max Nordau who envisioned a “muscular Jew”, who did not hide his culture in the shadows in Western Europe or cower from violence in Eastern Europe. There was Ahad Ha’am, who advocated constructing a flourishing centre of Jewish culture and spirituality, freed of the fetters of the diaspora, and Nachman Syrkin who set out to build a new Jewish society based on economic justice and equality, ideas which inspired the radical social experiment of the Kibbutz movement. There was Henrietta Szold who built hospitals, schools and clinics and founded the global Hadassah movement. All of them turned to Zionism and labored to build a better future.

Democracy and Liberal Values

The second theme in the chapter on Zionism is “Democracy and Liberal Values in Practice”.

For Casey, Zionism is much more than the intellectual currents which merged into political Zionism and which succeeded in establishing the State of Israel. It is the practical expression of the Jewish values of peoplehood and mutual aid, and of tikkun olam. Tikkun Olam is the Jewish mandate to make the world a better place, not just for Jews but for everyone. Zionism is thus a movement to overcome degradation, defamation, and oppression, to work for a world in which everyone is treated with respect and dignity because that is what is right. At its core, he tells us, Zionism is a love story of a people for each other and for their land. These efforts have much to teach us about how to confront the present moment.

From the second chapter of the Moral Case for Zionism: We’re taught that Zionism was something that led to the creation of Israel, and that being Zionist today is simply believing that Jews have a right to live in their ancestral homeland. … But it’s much, much, more than that. It’s not just an outgrowth or a reaction to hatred that vanished with the creation of Israel. It is, at its core, an unending bond that echoes across generations—-between a people and their past, between their past and their future, between memory and hope. …. I see Zionism as uniquely complex, exceptional and inspiring, yet also fundamentally basic, having emerged from some of the most universal and unquestionable human rights and aspirations

Democracy and Liberal values are manifested in the institutions Zionists created from the very moment Herzl organized the first World Zionist Congress in 1897. The Congress itself was democratic and instituted votes for women at a time when women’s suffrage was still a dream almost everywhere.

The village democracy of the Kibbutz, the meaningful elections of the Histadrut, and the cacophony of the Israeli Knesset, the libertarian mission of the Israeli Supreme Court and the vibrant civil society that has always flourished in the State of Israel, all these embody the democratic character and liberal values of Zionism. Everywhere the clash of ideas is heard and decisions are taken as a community.

This contrasts with the authoritarian character of the Arab states surrounding the State of Israel, and of Russia and the former Soviet Union. These are the places from which most of the founders of Israel originated, and from which many of today’s Israelis escaped.

From the book: The deeper insight is this: Israel’s democracy is quarrelsome because its founding tradition made argument — in true Jewish fashion — the dominant mode of politics.

Tikkun Olam

The third theme discussed in the discourse on Zionism is “Tikkun Olam and Zionism Beyond Borders”.

Tikkun Olam represents the duty of each of us to repair a broken world. It can be expressed in acts of philanthropy, in working for social justice or in acts to support the community. It also embodies a mystical mission to find the scattered fragments of divine light hidden everywhere and to restore them to their proper place. The author argues that this idea was inherited by the founders of the Zionist movement and that it drove them to envision and build a place that achieved more than Jewish safety and sovereignty. Their aim was to create a state that would make the world a better place.

This is expressed in the ideals of the Declaration of Independence and in Israel’s disaster relief agency which is dispatched wherever it is needed in the world. It is also manifested in Israel’s prolific and vociferous press and media, vibrant civil society, and cutting edge agricultural and medical research. Once secure in our own state, the Zionist spirit takes Jewish aspirations beyond our own borders to the betterment of the human condition. The author calls on all of us to participate in that work.

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Jewish Indigeneity

The fourth theme addressed by the author is “The Greatest Story of Return Never Told”. This is Zionism as the triumph of an indigenous people, once conquered and displaced, which has returned and reclaimed its homeland.

(Zionism) is also, when you look at it clearly and honestly, maybe the most incredible story of indigenous continuity of all time. … a very human, real, and moral story about a people who never stopped loving a particular piece of land, who prayed toward it every day for two thousand years, who wept for it at every Passover and every wedding ceremony, who carried its geography in their prayers and its language in their mouths, and who eventually, against almost impossible odds, went back and returned not to an unfamiliar land — but to their home. How could any decent moral person not see this as something worth celebrating?

In an era which celebrates indigenous rights and admires the efforts of indigenous peoples all over the world to preserve their language and culture and assert their connection to their and, it is an anomaly that Jewish indigeneity seems to be an exception.

The author reviews the multitudinous evidence that connects the Jewish people to the land of Israel and mentions some of the debunked efforts to deny it. He celebrates the revival of Hebrew as a language of everyday life. Above all, he points out the extraordinary success of the Jews in retaining the culture which connects them to their homeland over an extraordinarily long period of exile. This is presented as the most successful story of indigenous survival and flourishing known to us.

Antizionism

From Soviet Propaganda to Contemporary Woke Ideology

In the third chapter Dr. Babb examines antizionism, the force that has gained unprecedented influence in the world around us since the beginning of the war. He compares it to reactionary movements which arose in other times and places in response to the emancipation of other formerly oppressed groups. These include the Ku Klux Klan which organized in response to the end of slavery and the fight for civil rights in the US, the Nazi party which reacted to the establishment of liberalism in Germany, and other organizations which have appeared in response to the extension of political and social rights to women, gay people and other formerly marginalized groups.

Antizionism has its roots in Soviet propaganda, which originated much of the vocabulary of antizionists continue to use in our own day. Originally antizionism was a highly successful effort by the Soviets to build support in the Arab world for their own geopolitical aims. Israel was recast in the Soviet narrative from a successful liberation struggle to an imperialist and colonial project. This upside down depiction of Zionism is at the core of the antizionist narrative to this day.

Over many decades the Soviets invested substantial resources to spread this story around the world, and to enlist the support of countries emerging from colonial rule, culminating in the 1975 resolution of the UN General assembly, branding Zionism as racism. At the same time they succeeded in rebranding the Palestinian Israeli conflict from a regional dispute over the boundary between Arab and Jewish territory, to a global symbol of the struggle for liberation for every people in the whole world. This turned Zionists from freedom fighters into oppressors. As the author notes, this Soviet sponsored rebranding of Zionism was destined to outlive the Soviet Union itself.

This post-Soviet incarnation of antizionism was not the strategic tool that the Soviets created to undermine western influence in the Middle East. Instead it constructed a Palestinian identity whose core value was the elimination of the Jewish state. In this form, no territorial compromise could ever bring peace. The very existence of Israel becomes the core grievance. We have seen the consequences of this in thirty years of failure to bring peace to the region; efforts which aimed to negotiate a border between Israel and a Palestinian Arab state.

The post-Soviet era has been marked by the spread of propaganda which increasingly justifies violence. This ideology has been especially visible in the aftermath of October 7, but it did not begin there.

What is striking about the post-Soviet era is the relationship between waves of Palestinian violence and surges in ideological antizionism. They did not move independently of each other. EAch major outbreak of violence was accompanied— and in some cases preceded — by intensified ideological preparation that framed the coming conflict in terms designed to maximize international sympathy and minimize scrutiny of the violence itself.

Beginning with the intifada in the late 80’s the image of Palestinian victimhood and the imbalance of power with the Israeli military was sold with increasing success to the western public.

While the Oslo era temporarily changed this narrative, it returned with a vengeance when the PLO blew up Oslo by launching the second intifada. In spite of the horrific violence perpetrated by Palestinians, the story of Israeli oppression and Palestinian resistance was repeated again and again for decades. The BDS movement, founded in 2005 was rooted in the same narrative.

All of this culminated in the reaction to October 7 and the situation we are living with now. The author says that the celebration of October 7 was the “predictable outcome of an ideological ecosystem that had been under construction for more than half a century, first in Moscow, then in Cairo and Ramallah, and today in universities, NGO offices, and government hallways in Ottawa, New York, Bern, and beyond”.

Message David Roytenberg

Contemporary Expressions of Antizionism

The second part of the third chapter examines the multiple expressions of antizionism in today’s academic and cultural spheres, its influence in civil society and government and its powerful presence on social media. While Soviet propaganda was subject to a skeptical reading by many, the same ideas are delivered today as the opinions of trusted professors, entertainers or online influencers. This makes them easier to transmit. For many, antizionist ideas just feel like common sense.

Another phenomenon examined here is the rise of the woke right. A rash of new voices associated with American conservatism have emerged to condemn Israel, and the influence of American Jews. To an increasing extent these people restore the language of pre-WWII antisemitism to contemporary discourse, suggesting that Jews exercise undue influence from behind the scenes and are not loyal to the United States.

The phenomenon of Jewish antizionists is the final topic of the chapter. The author compares them to other Jews who historically took up the cause of people and movements which ultimately perpetrated great harm against their fellow Jews. From Jewish converts in the time of the Spanish inquisition, to Jewish revolutionaries in the early days of the Soviet union, and even the doomed efforts of pro-Nazi Jews in Germany, there have always been Jews who tried to protect themselves and influence their fellow Jews in misguided efforts to accommodate forces bent on undermining Jewish identity and our very existence.

Dr. Babb concludes the chapter by pointing out that antizionism, like other forms of organized Jew hatred before it, is a marker of a social disorder that is a menace not only to Jews but to the broader societies in which it appears. Antizionism targets the broader liberal values that make western societies good places to live. Defeating it is important for the preservation of those values for all Canadians, not just Canadian Jews.

Looking to the Future

The fourth chapter of the book looks at specific threats posed to western society by the growing influence of antizionism. These are the Destruction of Jewish Identity, the Erosion of Pluralism, Theft of Future Inspiration and Linguistic Hijacking.

In a future in which antizionism continues to grow in influence, Jewish identity, already questioned by some Jews, will come under further pressure. Antizionism forces Jews to pay a price for expressing their Jewish identity publicly, and encourages them to doubt the moral value of the community’s connection to Israel. Attacks on the Jews also casts doubt on the welcome extended to other communities in Canada. The silencing of Zionists prevents societies from learning the many valuable lessons Zionist history has to offer to other peoples. Finally, the language of antizionism distorts the meaning of concepts which are important to the proper functioning of liberal and open societies.

In the fifth chapter the author turns to a more hopeful theme and outlines the benefits of A Zionist Future. Building on the idea articulated in the first chapter that Zionism is deeply connected with Liberal values, Casey Babb identifies ways in which to enrich our own lives, deepen our connection to Jewish practice and culture, strengthen our connection to community and identify ways to make our families, synagogues, companies and communities better places for everyone.

Inspired by the frequently asked question, “What can we do?” the author presents a non-exhaustive list of constructive ways to confront the challenge that we are facing. The list includes “Embrace the Strangeness”, which can mean to engaging more deeply with Jewish ritual or opening our imagination to the modern miracle represented by Jews returning home after two millennia of exile.

Another recommendation is “Don’t Tremble”. Be the emancipated and self-confident person that Zionism calls on you to be. “Know your Story”. Learn Zionist History, deepen your knowledge of Judaism, study your own family’s journey. These and more pithy and uplifting suggestions round out the final chapter and leave us to address our current moment with a renewed sense of purpose.

Casey Babb tells us that just as Zionism embodies a hopeful and constructive orientation to life and a liberal and humanistic orientation to community, living a truly Zionist live entails deepening our own connection to the Jewish community, both in Israel and in here in Canada, and finding ways to enhance the lives of those around us and make our societies better and more just.

Drawing on his broad and generous reading of where Zionism comes from and where it can ideally take us, the author leaves us with some inspiring recommendations and plenty of food for thought. The challenges presented to us by antizionism, serious as they are, should not discourage us, but rather spur us to greater efforts to tell our own very positive and hopeful story and make a positive impact on the world.

“The Moral Case for Zionism was published by Wicked Son Books in 2026, and is an imprint of Post Hill press. You can order your copy at Amazon.ca.

I’d like to thank Casey Babb for inviting me to the book launch in Toronto and for giving me a signed copy of the book. I encourage readers to read it for themselves and let me know what you think in the comments or by writing me directly.

Thanks again to my paid subscribers. Your contributions made this article possible.

Editor’s Note:

Many thanks to all of my subscribers for your ongoing interest and support for Canadian Zionist Forum. For over three years I have brought you news and perspective. My goal is to deepen understanding of Zionism, reporting on the latest developments affecting both the State of Israel and Canadian Jews, at this time of historic upheaval and change.

As it has been from our first issue, everything we publish is free to be read by all. I want as many as possible to have the chance to access what our contributors and I have to say. That said, creating this content is work, and I am very grateful to those of you who have chosen to support that work by taking out a paid subscription. The money you send goes back into expenses (mainly for travel) to strengthen the publication. Thanks to you I’ve reported from the World Zionist Congress in Jerusalem and from the Tafsik Conference on Antizionism in Toronto. And now your contributions have covered the cost of the Toronto trip which made the present article possible.

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