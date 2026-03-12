Canadian Zionist Forum

Canadian Zionist Forum

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Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
3d

Thank you for using the word "evil" to describe the Islamic Republic. Witnessing the Western media openly root for our failure is maddening. Its like going through the looking glass with Alice. I believe we are winning. The media is simply not reporting it.

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Klein, Agnes V. (HC/SC)'s avatar
Klein, Agnes V. (HC/SC)
3d

Well summarized! This is much in line with what I have heard from other sources.

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