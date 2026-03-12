Pessimism and Confusion

As we encounter the 13th day of the American and Israeli air campaign against Iran, the news may look grim. The Strait of Hormuz is closed to oil traffic and the Arab states of the Persian Gulf have reduced production by 10 million barrels of oil a day as they run out of places to store it. Two oil tankers were struck overnight in the strait, oil prices are over $100 per barrel, and it’s unclear what the US plans to do about it. A statement purporting to be from Iran’s new supreme leader, Moqtada Khameini declares that the strait will remain closed and that all American bases in the region must be removed. Meanwhile illicit Iranian oil exports are said to be passing through without interference from the massive US fleet in the region.

Iranian attacks on their Persian Gulf neighbours, from Oman to Iraq, continue unabated. So far this has not brought those states into the war. Beyond diplomatic protests and partially successful efforts to intercept incoming missiles and drones, the Gulf monarchies have taken no action against Iran, even as the toll of dead and injured climbs. Warnings from the Gulf states of catastrophic consequences if the closure of the Strait of Hormuz continues must be encouraging to the Iranians.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is said to be cackling with delight at the windfall from much higher oil prices. President Trump have spoke on the phone with the Russian dictator early last week, and seems to be contemplating lifting sanctions on Russian oil temporarily.

Among those who see the war as misguided or illegal, this is all taken as evidence of America’s comeuppance for launching an ill-planned and reckless attack on Iran. Trump’s comments suggesting that the war is nearing its end have created confusion, as he has also said that there is no time limit on the war and that the US will only accept Iran’s unconditional surrender. Pessimistic commentary is not coming only from those who support Iran and hate America. Denys Davidov, who has provided excellent commentary on the Ukraine war for the past four years has turned very negative on the Iran war, insisting that it is already lost. A recent example of what he has been saying can be seen here:

There is Good News we are not Hearing

News reports pay less attention to the steadily decreasing military capabilities of the Iranian forces, as day after day of relentless bombing targets the factories that build their ballistic missiles, and the apparatus of repression that keeps the regime in power. As we saw in Gaza, the news coverage and commentary can paint a highly misleading picture of what is happening and the daily news cycle is not necessarily the right time frame for understanding the unfolding of battle plans that are expected to take weeks or longer to achieve their objectives.

While war is an inherently high risk and unpredictable undertaking, it seems clear that the United States and Israeli armed forces are implementing an operation which has been planned for many months, if not many years. The coordination required for the campaign is something that must have been rehearsed and carefully gamed out. It will have clear objectives, which are not shared with the public in order to keep the enemy in the dark. The details of what is being accomplished are also not being discussed, which leaves us plenty of time to imagine the many ways in which things may end in disaster.

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In the past day, I listened to an excellent podcast which goes into some depth on what is happening and how to think about it, given that there is much that we can’t know yet. This is another thoughtful interview by Haviv Rettig Gur. Gur speaks with John Spencer, an American military strategist with decades of experience in past US military campaigns. Spencer presents an upbeat assessment of what is happening and how to think about what is likely to come next. Spencer says that contrary to much of what you will be hearing the operation has well-defined goals. He encourages us to listen to those who are in charge of the operation to understand those goals, and says that the actions of the American and Israeli forces so far are well tailored to achieving them. You can watch that video here.

Some Patience is Required

So let’s watch carefully, but keep our heads. Most of what matters in the war will not be immediately made public. The Iranian regime understands that this is an existential war and will do whatever it can to demoralize the western public and undermine support for the war which threatens to bring it to an end. As I wrote in the previous article on this site, this is a just and necessary war.

It is just because Iran has consistently attacked and organized violence against both Israel and America for the entire 47 years of its existence, and because the Iranian regime has repeatedly shown itself to be the worst enemy of its own people, murdering thousands and perhaps tens of thousands who dared to call for their freedom, only a few weeks ago. Contrary to those decrying the harm being caused by the Israelis and Americans, independent Iranian journalist Maziar Bahari tells a CBC interviewer that Iranians support the US and Israel, and that regime officials are disappointed that the war has not caused more civilian casualties in Iran.

It is necessary because all diplomatic avenues to put an end to Iranian aggression have long ago been explored and shown to be ineffective. Israel and the US have every right to use force to put a stop to the evil schemes of the Islamic Republic and help the Iranian people to create a new and better government.

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A Trying Time Here Too

While we watch events in the Middle East with anxiety, the war is also having an impact here at home. Multiple shootings have been reported at synagogues in Canada since the beginning of the campaign against Iran. The news coverage in the Canadian broadcast media continues to focus on the impact on civilians, with scant coverage of the rationale for the war except when “experts” come on to explain why the war is wrong or illegal.

As this article is published there is news coming in of a shooting and car ramming at a synagogue in Detroit. We wish all of our readers strength and courage. May we remain safe and may the war against Iran soon end with the collapse of the Islamic Republic and the start of a new era of peace for the whole region. May that peace extend to those of us living in the rest of the world as well.

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