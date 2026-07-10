Editor’s note: Today’s article by Fred Litwin continues our recent series on people who are pushing back against antisemitism in Canada. Warren Kinsella is a long-time ally of the Jewish community who has recently published a book on the foreign influence promoting Jew hatred in Canada since the beginning of the war.

Fred recently attended a speech by Warren which was sponsored by Ottawa’s AJA 50+ and took place at Kehillat Beth Israel Congregation in Ottawa. We both attended a screening of the new documentary released in conjunction with the book. Here is Fred’s report on what Warren Kinsella had to say:

I first met Warren Kinsella in the early 2000s in Ottawa. The Canadian Council for Israel and Jewish Advocacy was holding a two-day conference on fighting antisemitism in Ottawa, and that’s where I met Kinsella. I introduced myself and because I knew he was a music lover, and I gave him a CD by Watermelon Slim -- one of my artists on my NorthernBlues Music label.

A new strategy for combating antisemitism was unveiled at the conference. Forget about fighting with facts and figures about the history of Middle East. No, that strategy didn’t work, and so, CCIJA had come up with something new. Emphasize Israel’s shared values with Canada.

The campaign did have some success when Prime Minister Paul Martin stated publicly that “Israel’s values are Canada’s values – shared values – democracy, the rule of law, and the protection of human rights.”

But in the end, like all other campaigns, it did not alleviate antisemitism.

And so, twenty years later, we are now facing the worst outbreak of antisemitism in decades. I am indeed thankful that people like Warren Kinsella are on the case. His new book, “The Hidden Hand”, and his new documentary, “The Campaign: Disinformation in a Time of War”, both dissect the problems we are facing.

Image: Warren Kinsella — Source warrenkinsella.com

Social media algorithms are being abused by China, Russia and Qatar and are now spreading antisemitic content in a way never seen. Companies like Meta and X are unwilling to do much to stem the tide. TikTok, the preferred news site for young people – thanks to China - is now shaping the minds of our youth. Qatari money is turning our universities into hotbeds of antisemitism. And people like Neville Roy Singham, a billionaire who resides in Shanghai, fund anti-Israel protests across North America –while his wife, Jodie Evans, co-founder of Code Pink, also spreads a toxic brand of antizionism.

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Warren Kinsella thinks we are losing the war. And I suspect that he is right.

Towards the end of his talk, he was asked what we should do. He had a few suggestions – like making sure that foreign ministers of Israel speak proper English and are able to explain exactly what they are doing. He also suggested that everybody create social media accounts and do their part in supporting Israel.

I certainly do not disagree. But this isn’t much of an answer to the massive problem we are facing. And to be honest, it shouldn’t be up to Warren Kinsella to have all the answers.

Over the past twenty years, I have repeatedly heard people say that Israel needs a new PR campaign, as if the country was facing a simple public relations problem. Or that we need more education on the Holocaust. If only the problem were that simple.

It’s not.

Antisemitism is washing over our culture. It’s in our Universities; it’s in our bureaucracy; it’s in the media; and it’s in our public schools. Yes, we should have more education on the Holocaust – perhaps with an emphasis on Zionism. Yes, we should try and get our social media companies to do something, and yes, we need our governments to enforce the current laws.

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Just take our bureaucracy. We’ve seen the Canadian government give out grants to antisemites like Laith Marouf, to Toronto Palestinian Families, and to the Arab Canadian Lawyers Association. The latter two grants were related to their promotion of ‘anti-Palestinian racism.’ We’ve seen Jewish charities delisted by the Canadian Revenue Agency. We have a Museum of Human Rights that ignores Jewish concerns.

Sometimes funding gets pulled after the fact – only after we scream bloody murder. But as the rot rolls through the bureaucracy, we can expect more horrible funding decisions. Do we have any idea how to scrub the civil service so that these sorts of decisions aren’t made in the first place?

Image: Warren Kinsella speaks: Source ualberta.ca

Our government wouldn’t know where to start, and it certainly doesn’t have the will.

A recent article about antisemitism in the UK by Jonathan Boyd in The Jewish Chronicle had a very unsettling conclusion:

We know very little about what reduces antisemitism over time. Serious evaluations for interventions designed to combat antisemitism are almost non-existent. All we know is that antisemitism has existed for centuries, constantly adapting to new political, religious and technological conditions in ways that make it extraordinarily difficult to control, and highly flammable under certain conditions. If there were a simple fix, we wouldn’t still be looking for it.

Several years ago, I was having an email debate with a friend about same-sex marriage. I argued for it, noting that its acceptance by young people would mean that, sooner or later, it would be adopted in law. My friend agreed but added that young people also think poorly of Israel. That stopped me in my tracks – how on earth do you deal with something washing over the culture?

And so I wish I had the answers.

This time, I only have questions.

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I hope you appreciate Fred’s article as much as I do. Warren Kinsella is an important ally of the Jewish community who recognize the threat of surging antisemitism in Canada and is acting against it. I am proud to call attention to what he is doing. Please consider ordering his book.

You can listen here to Pamela Wallen interviewing of Warren Kinsella about his book on her podcast “No Nonsense with Pamela Wallen”.

You can watch the trailer for “The Campaign Documentary” by following the link.

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