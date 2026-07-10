Canadian Zionist Forum

Canadian Zionist Forum

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Klein, Agnes V. (HC/SC)'s avatar
Klein, Agnes V. (HC/SC)
Jul 10

I heard Warren Kinsella in a programme from the Wiesenthal Cbentre some months ago. Very impressive he was. My late husband liked his article very much. While Kinsella cannot combat antisemitism by himself, his book outlines wellboth are the roots of the current situation. He has documented the entire process meticulously and well. We should make use of it when we are confronted by anitsemites. And another thing: while Adam Louis Klein drew a line between antismeitism and antizionism at some point, it appears to me that he is now coming to the realization that they are both the very same thing: they are both, but especially antizionism, wolves in sheep's clothings... More's the pity that intellligent people and amongst them Jews don't realize that we are dealing with the same beast. And yes, we are dealing with the same beast when people shoot down Netanyahu... but he is guilty of other things: not the ones he is commonly accused ot. And yes, I could go on, but won't as others can do all of this better thank I

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Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
Jul 11

If Canada is to have any chance of coming back from this, they will have to elect a conservative government. The left is irrevocably hostile to Israel and by extension the Jews now and it isn't going to change anytime soon.

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