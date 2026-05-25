Editor’s Note: This is the first of a three part series by frequent contributor (and good friend) Fred Litwin. In an era in which a bewildering number of otherwise rational people have turned on Israel, this is an iconic story of a former ally who has followed the mood of the moment since October of 2023, and joined the ranks of our enemies. Look for the rest of the series coming up soon here at Canadian Zionist Forum. (David Roytenberg, Editor)

The recent embrace of extreme anti-Israel rhetoric by right-wingers like Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and Megyn Kelly illustrates a growing pathology of our times. Seemingly rational people can, in the wink of an eye, embrace elements of antisemitism – now wrapped in antizionism – that would have been completely foreign to them a few years ago.

And I have seen this first-hand. Salim Mansur, who used to teach political science at the University of Western Ontario, and formerly one of my closest collaborators, has come down with a nasty case of Jew-hatred.

I first met Salim at a seminar on immigration in Ottawa at the end of October in 2010. He impressed me with his broad knowledge of Islam combined with his cogent critique of multiculturalism. I sent him a Blues-Indian fusion CD produced by my company NorthernBlues Music, and I wrote him an email asking about Islam and Islamism.

Salim kindly wrote back and included this important paragraph:

The enemy today the West confronts, in numbers spread across vast terrain of nation-states, are those Muslims who have turned a faith into a political ideology, Islam into Islamism, and it is Islamism that has to be defeated and crushed so that Muslims themselves can be liberated from its ideological snares to reconcile with the modern world of democracy and science, while still remaining Muslims and having an entirely new understanding of their faith, Islam. In this respect, the struggle Muslims are faced with in their own cultures and political arrangements as states is not unique. The analogy -- though not perfectly fitting since historic time and space are different -- is with the struggle for the reform of Christianity, that spread across nearly a thousand years, with its own gruesome record of blood-letting, in which the hatred for Jews was as damning as it is among Muslims infected with Islamism is today. Lack of historical imagination is behind the arguments of those critics of Muslims today who refuse to see the difference between Islam and Islamism, and by such refusal suggest that in all of history there is only one set of people defined by faith, Muslims, who are immune to evolution. If you understand this, then you understand the absurdity of those who conflate Islam with Islamism.

That was the start of a warm and close friendship. I launched Salim’s book, Delectable Lie: A liberal repudiation of multiculturalism, in Ottawa, on September 10, 2011. His book also mentioned Islamism:

… the worm inside the doctrine of multiculturalism is the lie that all cultures are worthy of equal respect and equally embracing of individual freedom and democracy. The concerted assault by the Islamists on the essential and life-affirming values basked on individual rights and freedoms is proof of this lie.

Salim’s book praised the west, and Israel:

Only in the West – that is countries of Western Europe, the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand – and in Israel, we find people enjoy freedom as individual rights, and any curtailment of these protected rights may only occur in accordance with constitutional requirements.

Salim’s defense of liberal democracy at his Ottawa book launch was stirring, and I invited him as a regular panelist in events planned by my film society. He participated in panel discussions on immigration in Canada, and on Muslim antisemitism. In 2013, I brought in Daniel Pipes to appear with Salim in Ottawa and Toronto, to discuss Islam and Islamism. And in 2014, I flew American commentator Bret Stephens to Ottawa to appear with Salim to commemorate an anniversary of 9/11.

Many other people also understood that Salim was a bridge to understanding the ills plaguing the Islamic world.

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In 2006, Salim was one of the recipients of the American Jewish Congress’s “Profiles in Courage” award. Among the nominees were several anti-Islamist Muslims including Nonie Darwish, Salman Rushdie, Wafa Sultan, and Tashbih Sayyed.

Salim at the 2006 award ceremony in Beverly Hills.

Salim then began writing a column for the Sun chain of newspapers.

In his article, “Here we go again” about a Bush administration peace conference at the end of 2007, Salim understood what was needed:

Until and unless there is a change of mind and heart among Palestinians and Arabs as demonstrated by president Sadat in acknowledging the Jews as equal partners, and reconciling with Israel, public diplomacy as arranged for Annapolis, will remain an illusory exercise, in which Arab states one-sidedly seek American appeasement and Israeli concessions, as vindication of their rightness.

In 2008, President Bush went to the Middle East and Salim provided a history lesson in his article “Middle East indebted to Bush.”

The independence won for the Arabs from the rule of the Ottoman Turks by Britain and France at the end of the First World War eventually became a cruel mockery, with a people – despite the resources and goodwill available – incapable of lifting themselves up from the broken ruins of their tribal culture. This is the root cause of Arab failure, and instead of embracing the modern world by reforming its culture the Arab political class has indulged in blaming others, most particularly Jews and Israel.

Salim celebrated Israel’s independence in 2008, with an article entitled “Israel Deserves Admiration.”

Israel is a tiny sliver of land in a vast tempest-ridden sea of the Arab-Muslim world, and yet it is here the ancient world’s most enduring story is made fresh again by Jews, to live God’s covenant with Abraham as told in their sacred literature.

In his March 2009, article “Palestinians can learn from Jews,” Salim wrote that “the demonization of Jews and Israelis in the borrowed language of Nazi Germany discloses the extent to which Palestinians and their supporters are the carriers of revived anti-Semitism in our time.” He concluded that “the finger-pointing at Israelis for all of Palestinian suffering is the oldest canard of blaming Jews for the ills of non-Jews.”

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In August 2010, Salim wrote about hypocrisy, in “Israel facing revival of deep-seated hate”:

The story of modern Israel, as many have noted, is a miracle unlike any… It is a robust and inclusive democracy, and is at the leading edge of science and technology… What hypocrites demand of Israelis and the scrutiny Israel is subjected to by them, they would not dare make of any other nation.

In 2010, Salim went to Israel, and wrote about his moving experience of visiting the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem:

The ease with which I moved — alone and without restrictions — from the inner sanctum of the Muslim sanctuary to Judaism’s holiest site, embracing both, is a testimony to the openness of Israel as a Jewish state and democracy. Palestinian, Arab and Muslim narratives of Jerusalem ‘s recent history, however, is a denial of what my experience affirms, and the larger denial of Jewish rights that is the source of conflict here.

Salim then visited Yad Vashem and was visibly moved:

The resuscitation of anti-Semitism in Europe, and to some extent in North America, comes in the guise of anti-Zionism and support for Palestinian rights. In other words … In such circumstances the remarkable fact is how open, normal and fun-loving Israelis are living under the shadow of an evil that refuses to die … It is the fallen nature of the world that makes of Israel a light unto nations confounding anti-Semites endlessly.

A few days later, Salim was sitting in a café in Tel Aviv, and wrote that “Israel is merely a dot relative to the Arab world, and yet made responsible, in the logic of the anti-Zionist bigots, for the problems of the Middle East and the inability of the Arab-Muslim culture to deal with the challenges of the modern world.”

In November 2010, then Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper gave a speech at a conference on antisemitism and Salim wrote that “The new anti-Semitism — anti-Zionism, and the unending slurs and existential threats against Jews and Israel — is the rage of the Arab-Muslim world.”

In 2011, Salim wrote an op-ed for Sun Media in which he stated: “This year’s UN General Assembly session — or a carnival of lies — will once again rehash lies about Israel and claims about Palestinian rights as Western leaders engage in appeasing the hyenas and jackals of the Arab-Muslim world in our time.”

In 2013, Salim sent an email to Shimon Fogel, who was then head of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), about working together on a forum about Islam and Islamism. At the end of his email, he wrote: “I do hope that I can count on your friendship and support behind our own effort in the struggle against Islamists, and that this struggle is intimately bound with our profound affection and admiration for Israel.”

In 2015, Salim teamed up with Geoffrey Clarfield to write an op-ed for the National Post about violence against Jews on the Temple Mount:

The solution to the contrived “problem” of Jews praying on the Temple Mount is simple. It is to recall Umar’s precedent, and insist Palestinians abide by it. President Obama could remind Palestinians of this tradition, since he boasts of his knowledge of Islam and Muslim history. He could invite King Abdullah of Jordan to join him in Jerusalem with Prime Minister Netanyahu and demand an end to violence in al-Quds with freedom of worship on the Temple Mount. This would be an act of some audacity, and a fitting end to his presidency that began with the 2009 Nobel Prize for Peace awarded to him.

Salim started writing for the Gatestone Institute in 2013 and here are some of the titles of his articles:

· The Bigotry against Israel in the UN (January 2017) · The Atrocious Scandal of the UNESCO Vote on Jerusalem (November 2016) · Europe’s Jihad against Israel (January 2017) · Hamas’s Absurd War against Israel (July 2014) · Trump’s Ban on Muslim: The Discussion the Media Won’t Have (February 2016) · Arab and Muslim Antisemitism: A Muslim Perspective (June 2014)

In 2015, Mansur and Clarfield teamed up again and wrote about the ‘Jordanian option’ to solve the Palestinian issue:

The Jewish state of Israel lies west of the Jordan River and has sovereignty over that territory by historical and legal right. There is no “occupation.” If the Israeli government decides to give back some of this land in a territory-for-peace deal, it will have done so knowing it is sacrificing part of its historic homeland to hostile Islamic expansionists, not to “a people without a land,” for the Arabs of Palestine, that is the Palestinians, are a majority in Eastern Palestine.

Salim was adamant that Jordan was Palestine. In 2019, he copied me on an email which included the following: “If I have a role to play in shaping Conservative foreign policy on this matter, I will do my utmost to persuade Conservatives to accept “Jordan is Palestine” as the party’s policy on the Israeli-Arab (Palestinian) dispute and educate other Canadians in accepting it.”

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At the end of 2015, the think tank POGG (Peace, Order and Good Government), gave Salim its Canadian Values Award, in “recognition of his outstanding contributions and leadership in the furtherance and defense of Canadian values.”

In 2016, Salim and Geoffrey wrote an article for the National Post entitled, “The legal case for Israel.”

Though the concept of an independent Jewish homeland in the ancient land of Israel has been anathema to most Arabs and Muslims since the rise of Islam, their modern-day animus against the Jews and the State of Israel is driven by nationalism and anti-Semitism. While Christian and Muslim theologians have believed that the Jews were punished with statelessness for not accepting Jesus as the Messiah of the Jews and for rejecting the message of Muhammad, neither can deny the historicity of Jewish rights in Palestine on the basis of their own sacred texts.

In October 2017, Salim went back to Israel to present at a conference on the “Jordan Option”:

Jordan is Palestine, Israel is ancient Judea and Samaria re-born, Jerusalem is holy and deservingly the capital of the only Jewish state consistent with the historical record, and Arabs and Jews are people of two-degrees of separation as progenies of Ishmael and Isaac born to Abraham. Peace and justice is only a breath away if those who worship the God of Abraham have the courage to embrace and recognize each other for who they are.

In November 2017, Salim was awarded the Canadian Senate Sesquicentennial Medal for fostering Jewish-Muslim relations by Senator Linda Frum. He wrote about this in 2019:

But the Senate of Canada considered my years of effort in reconciling people of different faiths, especially Jews, Christians and Muslims, and together promote peace, as worthy to award me in 2017 with the Senate Sesquicentennial Medal celebrating the 150th anniversary of the founding of our Dominion.

By this time our paths had started to diverge. He had become a die-hard supporter of Donald. Trump, and I was finding that we had less and less to talk about. Our daily conversations dwindled to near silence. But I knew that I had to go to the Senate to celebrate with Salim.

A view from my seat in the Senate’s visitor’s gallery. Salim is sitting next to the woman in red in the middle.

Salim was then interviewed for the 2017 book, The Challenge of Modernizing Islam by Christine Douglass-Williams, and who asked him about Israel:

From my personal point of view, Israel has a right to exist. It is a wider issue than a Muslim one. The Jews have a moral, historical, and legal right to constitute a state just like any other people. Take for example the Hindus of India. Nepal is a Hindu state. Thailand is a Buddhist and Hindu state, and the OIC is comprised of states that are defined as Islamic countries. The Jews deserve a state and have a right. I would go even further, speaking as a Muslim who takes my faith and tradition seriously, that in the case of the Jews having a place in the Holy Land, it is mandated by my faith and defended by the Koran. So there are Muslims who deliberately pervert those verses of the Koran or say they have been abrogated.

Unfortunately, two events began to influence Salim’s thinking. First, in 2019 he was a candidate for the Conservative Party in London Centre North but was disqualified four months before the election. He claimed that it was either because the party believed he was Islamophobic or because he had criticized ‘globalism’, but it probably had something to do with his increasingly erratic comments. He then became a candidate for the People’s Party of Canada and started hanging out with a far different crowd.

Secondly, in August of 2019, Salim’s son was killed in a tragic car accident. There are no words to describe the pain that Salim must have felt. A few months later, Salim posted this on Facebook about Donald Trump’s speech to the 47th Annual March for Life in Washington:

I watched President Trump speak with tears in my eyes, having lost my dearest son a few months ago in a car crash. This was not only personal for me and my family, this was a Sign from Heavens above that this man whom so many has called a reprobate, a renegade, a man unfit to lead the United States as the President and Commander-in-Chief, is truly providential and chosen by Our God, the Heavenly Father, to be for all of us an example of courage and of faith when the Dark Forces all around us appear to be jubilant in their ability to trample upon and ruin all that we hold dear and sacred in our lives.

Salim was still supporting Israel as late as June 2021. Here is an excerpt of his speech to a “Stand with the Jewish People” rally:

The Palestinian cause in the West has become the instrument by which the aims of antisemitism is kept alive today, and all the piety and solemn promises of the Western elites to stamp out antisemitism after Jews in Europe were nearly exterminated by Hitler and the Nazis, have proven to be rank hypocrisy. We stand together with our Jewish brothers and sisters, and the State of Israel should mean that we, non-Jews, have taken the beam out of our eyes, scrub clean our hearts, and have zero tolerance for antisemitism, anti-Zionism and anti-Jew bigotry of any sort, that singles out Jews in Israel unfairly for condemnation at the United Nations or any other forum.

At the same time, Salim was extremely anti-Ukraine. Here is a comment he made on Facebook in March of 2022:

And once a war begins and its implications goes far beyond the victims caught in the crossfire, then the “Churchill test” – knowing who is the Devil deserving of a favourable reference – comes into play. This is the hard test for anyone at present witnessing the effects and consequences of the War in Ukraine to decide who is the Devil preferable, Putin of Russia or those who have used Ukraine, Zelensky and others, in provoking this war for interests that affect people worldwide.

And then there was October 7th, and Salim turned to the dark side…..

End of Part 1

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