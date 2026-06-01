Editor’s Note: This is the second part of Fred Litwin’s series on his former collaborator Salim Mansur, a one-time ally of Canada’s Jewish community, strong supporter of Israel, and the recipient of awards for building bridges between the Muslim and Jewish communities in Canada.

In this installment, Fred presents examples of Salim’s writing since the Hamas invasion of Israel on October 9, 2023. It is painful reading, as the former bridge builder now promotes conspiracy theories blaming the Jews for world events, and perpetuating the libel that the American alliance with Israel is the product of some kind of covert control of America by the Jews.

Fred is a long-time debunker of conspiracy theories around the JFK assassination and notes that Salim has also started promoting the fantasies of conspiracists from that domain as well.

If Salim were a lone kook, his dramatic transformation from Jewish ally to a promoter of defamation would be a sad story of one man who lost his way. Unfortunately, many of the ideas he now presents on Israel and the Jews, have become far too prevalent in online discourse, and are gaining traction among a credulous fraction of the Canadian population.

History shows that demonization of Jews leads to abuse and violence against Jews. Thus Salim’s story epitomizes the growing threat to the equal status and the basic security of Canada’s Jewish population. The dissemination of these false ideas is a threat to all of us and must be challenged and debunked whenever they are encountered. (David Roytenberg, Editor)

Here is part two of Fred’s series on Salim Mansur:

A Former Ally Adopts the Rhetoric of Israel’s Enemies

Part one of my essay examined the writings of Salim Mansur before the massacre of October 7th. His first essay after the bloodbath was dated November 3, 2023.

Any event, big or small, in the life of individuals, peoples, and nations is prefixed by prehistory. Guterres’s observation that “attacks by Hamas did not happen in a vacuum”, given the continuing “56 years of suffocating occupation” Palestinians have been suffering since the June 1967 war, underscores the prehistory of October 7.

In January 2024, Salim published a transcript of a sermon given in Bethlehem by Reverend Munther Isaac. Here is how Salim described the sermon:

This Sermon is also a message, born of great anguish and pain, to the collective West and to the Churches in the West; it is a message, I believe, that captures in essence the moral vacuity of Christians in the West who have stood silently watching the mass murder and genocide of Gazans carried live into their homes on televisions and the internet.

I could hardly believe my eyes when I saw Salim promote George Galloway on Facebook in March of 2024:

In 2009, Galloway publicly gave £25,000 in cash and three cars to then Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. He also hosts the program Have It Out With Galloway, on the Iranian propaganda outlet Press TV.

At the beginning of 2025, Salim wrote about Israel’s “continued genocide:”

Since Israeli genocide has not been stopped, international law is in abeyance, the collective West remains complicit in the genocide, the regional conflict ignited by the Israeli genocide is at the threshold of escalating into potentially a wider war going global, and this is all because, as in the case of Canada, the “collective West” and by extension the Global North, is morally bankrupt.

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Holocaust Inversion and Tying Epstein to Israel

Salim was critical of the 2025 International Holocaust Remembrance Day:

Once again people in the Global North marked the International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27, as they did last year, without acknowledging that those who were victims of the Holocaust have become perpetrators of the same against another people, the Palestinians. But there are Jews with conscience and who are righteous. They spoke condemning Israeli genocide in Gaza. Their words should shame Christian Zionists in the Global North, in the U.S. and Canada, but won’t, since Christian Zionists are people soaked in an aberrant and deviant theology that makes them Pharisees whom Jesus condemned in no uncertain term as hypocrites and liars.

By August 2025, Salim was really in the grips of conspiracy fever:

The connectivity of the Epstein story with exposure of Trump’s abiding support for the Anglo-Zionist agenda built around the interests of Israel as a colonial-settler state in West Asia, and his intimate relationship with the Zionist donor oligarchy in America spawned by the wealth and influence of the banking houses in City of London (the Rothschild family) and Wall Street (Rockefeller, J.P. Morgan Chase group, Lehman Brothers) underscore the extent to which Trump has been a willing tool of the cabal behind the curtain controlling the Deep State. “Who was Epstein?” is the real story. The suspicion gaining credibility is Epstein was groomed as a Mossad agent working in tandem with the British MI-6 and the CIA, and sex trafficking of underage girls was his honeypot for entrapment and blackmail to serve Israeli interests.

His conclusion:

In 1975 the UN General Assembly voted in favour of the resolution determining “Zionism is racism” in the context of the declaration eliminating all forms of racial discrimination; this “Zionism is racism” resolution was subsequently revoked by the General Assembly in December 1991. There are presently more than two-third votes in the General Assembly for recognizing the State of Palestine if such a resolution is moved as expected in the opening of the 2025 UN session, and then seating Palestinian representatives among all the representatives of UN member-states. There are also the minimum two-third votes in the General Assembly for a resolution expelling Israel from the UN should such a resolution is moved given Israeli impunity of continuing with the genocide in Gaza and the ethnic cleansing program in the West Bank. A morally depraved nation and a morally depraved individual possess the hubris that they can override the tides of history. Trump and Netanyahu and their respective nations are trapped in the vortex of the on-going historic transition in global politics and their reckoning, as cries of children starved and slaughtered in Gaza are joined with tears of underage girls trafficked for sex and blackmail by Epstein with the complicity of Trump and Netanyahu, draw ever nearer as did the “Birnam wood be come to Dunsinane” for Macbeth’s reckoning.

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Tropes of Medieval Antisemitism

And here are a variety of other direct quotes from Salim:

Instead, the Quisling Norwegian committee awarded the same to a fellow Quisling from Venezuela set up to play her role in the bid to overthrow Maduro’s regime in Caracas. The beat goes on... in our Orwellian world where peace is war, where genocide is cover-up for pederasty in the Epstein’s Mossad who’s who file, where Jesus’s name is taken in vain and vilified in the religious text of those who condemn him to an eternity of terror that I cannot, will not, quote since it is an abomination and yet Christian Zionists go along with such blasphemy without blinking. (October 2025)

This is the grand awakening as the legacy of the last century unfolding in our time, and the moral centre of this awakening as the legacy of the last century unfolding in our time, and the moral centre of this awakening is the line that runs through the heart of Bethlehem where the child Jesus was born and where today his people, Palestinians Christians and Muslims, are risen against those who have brought the last remaining vestiges of European colonialism-imperialism as a colonial-settler state into the midst of those who because of ethnic cleansing and genocide were turned into the most wretched of the earth. (November 2025)

Antisemitism as a Hoax

The endless crying out “antisemitism” you guys have been doing for 2,000 years after your ancestors put Jesus to death, and that was the defining crime of antisemitism, most people ever since know but out of politeness and decency do not say to your face that you guys are specialists in deceiving, deflecting, and projecting your conduct on to others. Anyhow, you want to keep displaying your smallness go ahead. I have no interest in wasting my time with your pathetically small little minded comments. [Salim comment on Facebook, November 2025]

Gerard is a writer and film-maker. The interview done was about the hoax of “anti-Semitism” perpetrated by Zionists. In the interview he discusses the most toxic subject of our time, the Holocaust, since anyone who questions it is tarred and destroyed across the collective West by officialdoms that pay lip service to free speech. But questioning it will not go away, since making the subject forbidden to questioning only raises suspicion of its veracity. [Salim on Gerard Menuhin, son of Yehudi Menuhin, who has become a holocaust denier, December 2025]

Jews as the Enemy of Christians

It is evident to me, unless I am gladly proven wrong, that American politicians head to the Western Wall in obeisance to the State of Israel and indicate their fealty as Christians, if they are so to speak Christians, to a religion and people to whom literally they have sold their souls. If truly they possessed a scintilla of Christian faith Trump and company when visiting Jerusalem would first pay homage to Jesus by walking to the Holy Sepulchre and then to the Western Wall. In doing so they would also be sending the message that it is unacceptable in this day and age that Jewish Orthodoxy maintain, according to their Talmud, that Jesus is boiling in human excrement and that Mary, his mother, was a harlot, and that from a young age Jews are taught to spit at Christians. I have witnessed this sitting in the old quarters of the ancient walled city of Jerusalem. And to me writing this is immensely painful, as it should be to all Christians. (December 2025)

Christian Zionists are Pharisees in modern history, a people that Jesus denounced in no uncertain term. In other words, Christian Zionists, especially their leaders such as John Hagee, Franklin Graham, Robert Jefress, are incarnates of Judas Iscariot paid thirty shekels by Elders of the Sanhedrin in Jerusalem that Passover weekend 2,000 years ago to betray Jesus. (January 2026)

Isarel as the Hidden Mover Behind World Events

The American/Israeli narrative -- Ayatollah Khomeini got it right when he described the two as the “Great Satan” and the “Little Satan” -- has been that the Iranian Islamic Republic lacks popular support. I travelled in Iran following the end of the near decade long Iraq-Iran war that was greenlighted by Washington to overthrow Khomeini and the republic in mid-1990s and met a cross-section of Iranians in various cities and heard from them the extent of support for their republic. Several so-called “colour revolutions” were orchestrated by CIA/MI6/Mossad, as was the most recent one triggered at the end of December 2025 two weeks ago, and each one of them were effectively contained and crushed by Tehran. (January 2026)

The longing for peace and justice by Christians cannot and will not come through the false belief of Zionists and their cronies, the biggest of them all at present is the Zionist-in-Chief Donald Trump. (January 2026)

The installing of the colonial-settler state of Israel as a Crusader state in the heartland of the Arab-Islamic civilization was an exercise of Eurocentrism that will likely be dismantled as was the Crusader state of the 11th -12 century in the new post-Eurocentric Age. (January 2026)

And moreover, if you are not gullible to the predictable folks who as usual gather on my FB page with their ad hominem, and pitiable efforts to deny the mounting evidence of the orchestrated evil designs of Zionists (Jews and Christians) to subvert and wreck what remains of Christendom as a civilization and culture. The simple rule, which I adhere to, is to ignore them recognizing the more shrill their effort in apologetics, denial, and deception the greater is the truth of the evidence of Zionism as a plague on humanity which is awakening Americans to what has been done to their republic and by whom. (February 2026)

The Epstein saga is right out of the pages of 2000-year history of the Talmudic Rabbinate’s design to pollute and destroy Gentile cultures and civilizations by serpentine means of seduction, deception and betrayal. The backstory of this saga is about them, as Jesus warned, who run the synagogue of Satan. (February 2026)

Jews as Bolsheviks - Taken Directly from Hitler

The plotting for the 1000-year Third Reich of Nazi Germany went down in flames in a dozen years. The plotting of the Bolshevik Jews for Russia went down in flames in 74 years. The plotting of the Pahlavi dynasty hoisted upon Iran by the CIA / MI6 went down in flames after 26 years. How long will the plotting of the Zionist entity as the tail of Anglo-American colonialism-imperialism will last is anyone’s guess, but the certainty is of it going down in flames as did the Pharisaic rule in what Romans named Palestine in 70 AD and the lesson the “chosen people” never learned since then that abusing others as Goyim (cattle) is the foreshadowing of their own implosion. (February 2026)

The concerted effort by the Jewish lobby in vilifying Tucker Carlson is therefore directly in inverse relation to the extent of Carlson’s reach to that body of Americans who are awakening or awakened to the Zionist subversion of America as a constitutional republic. (February 2026)

Instead, what the attentive public around the world has learned since the Twin Towers in New York were brought down by big body jetliners through the dedicated effort of independent investigative reporters and analysts, professional architects and engineers, forensic specialists and historians that 9/11 was very likely a false flag inside job, as were the Israeli bombings to sink USS Liberty (US naval research ship) in the Mediterranean during the June 1967 Arab-Israeli war, the Tonkin Gulf incident in 1964 that expanded the Vietnam war and America’s direct participation in it, the killing of President Kennedy in November 1963, or the Maidan coup of February 2014 in Kiev, Ukraine, removing the elected president to trigger a “colour revolution”. (February 2026)

If you make time to watch and listen to Tucker Carlson’s interview with an American-Palestinian pastor, also be aware of the Pharisees forming mobs to abuse and attack him. The Pharisees are all around in North America and the worse among them are Christian Zionists. And because of them America has fallen into the pit of infamy. (February 2026)

US Congress Occupied?!

I just watched Tucker Carlson’s interview with Amb. Mike Huckabee. Watch it and draw your own conclusions. Mine was very simply confirmation of what Pat Buchanan, former White House assistant during the Nixon era and Republican candidate during 1988 primaries for GOP nomination, famously said nearly 40 years ago that the U.S. Congress was an Occupied territory as is the West Bank and Gaza. That occupation has bled America of blood and treasure and those Americans, such as the Ambassador, who have become like the three monkeys either deaf, or dumb, or blind to the reality of them being an occupied people and thus remain in denial of their abject humiliation. (February 2026)

What we are witnessing is, as Churchill once said of another war and another warmonger, this is the beginning of the end of the Orange Caligula and his handler the fake Israelite from Poland Bibi Mileikowski. And as Don Jeffries suggests, given the results of the Gallup poll cited and the 2026 mid-term election over the horizon, if and when Americans decide to cut loose their ties with the colonial-settler state then Herzl’s Der Judenstaat might well go the way of Marx and Lenin’s Bolshevik Russia. (March 2026)

The current war against Iran, as Chief Dennis Fritz speaks with the good Judge, has completely unmasked this reality of the extent to which the Orange Caligula occupying the White House has gone in putting American treasure and American soldiers in harms way that has nothing to do with America’s national interest for the messianic bloody-mindedness of Israelis and their Zionist agenda. (March 2026)

In my own small way I devoted my entire professional career until the Gaza genocide to build a common ground among the people of the Abrahamic faith-traditions through speaking and writing. But the path Israelis chose with open eyes and closed minds was inevitably self-defeating. Like Macbeth and his army, Israelis believed they would cheat history as the conceited “chosen people.” And so here they are, as the world watches, in a war they cannot win, in a choice made from which they cannot walk away, caught in a blind alley where Ben Gurion’s apprehension of their eventual fate consumed his sleepless nights. (April 2026)

Jews as “Leeches” with no Culture of their Own

In this entire period of nearly two millennia they have nothing to show of culture and civilization as a people and political entity, as was Rome and Greece, Persia and China and India, Arabs and Turks, Christendom and Islamdom, except to leech an existence amidst people whom they reviled as Amalek, Goyim, Gentile. The reprieve they got as leech in the 20th century came from becoming tool of imperial-colonial powers, first Britain and then its successor the United States. (April 2026)

JFK Conspiracy Theories

Salim has also become a believer in conspiracy in the JFK assassination. He wrote this on June 7, 2023, the 60th anniversary of JFK’s so-called peace speech, that “Kennedy was gunned down in Dallas, Texas, on November 22 in a regime change coup orchestrated by the CIA.”

Two months less two days after the Senate ratification of the test ban treaty, Kennedy was killed. The warmongers of the military-industrial complex and the war profiteers of the finance-banking complex got their hirelings from America’s underworld murder in broad daylight the 35th president of the United States in Dallas, Texas, and then physically eliminate while held in police custody Lee Harvey Oswald, the patsy set-up as the alleged lone assassin of the president. Kennedy’s murder was crime of the century, and with it the American myth began rotting in a miasma of unending lies and crimes of the Deep State that a new generation of Americans have awakened to. It was the inflection point in the transition of the constitutional republic into a vile rogue state and lawless unipolar hegemon.

In July 2024, Salim commented on the attempted assassination of President Trump:

This incident bears a striking resemblance to the successful assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963, suggesting that the Deep State will employ any means necessary to safeguard the interests of the Military-Industrial Congressional Complex.

In December 2025, Salim continued to discuss the JFK assassination:

Don is so right that if JFK had lived and won his second term we would be living in a different world, a world whose glimpse was provided in JFK’s signature policy titled “Alliance for Progress” beginning in Latin America after the Cuban crisis of Oct 1962. There would have been no Vietnam and its domino effect across continents. There would have been no fabricated wars in the Middle East and Israeli genocide we are witnessing. There would have been no USS Liberty false flag incident, no 9/11, no nuclear proliferation bringing us to the edge of Doomsday in Ukraine and in West Asia. There would have been no vilification of the United Nations, no two-tier abuse of the rule of law, no murder of promising third world leaders such as Patrice Lumumba of Congo, or regime change coup d’etat led by CIA and MI-6 in removing an elected prime minister of Iran, Mohammed Mossadegh, that set in motion colour revolutions, regime change, and decapitation of leaders who sought to preserve the independence and resources of their countries.

I was a JFK conspiracy theorist when I was eighteen. Fortunately, I grew out of it. Salim has grown into conspiracy theories.

What a shame!

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