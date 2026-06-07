Canadian Zionist Forum

Canadian Zionist Forum

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Jill P.'s avatar
Jill P.
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The conspiracy theories are disgusting, and scary. I'm torn between wanting to make a difference, and finding someplace to hide. But thank you for all your efforts to put them all together for us.

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