Editor’s Note: Today we present the third and final installment of Fred Litwin’s report on the sad story of his former collaborator, Salim Mansur. Fred has spent many years researching and debunking conspiracy theories around the JFK assassination and we see here that there is an overlap between JFK conspiracy and antisemitic conspiracy therorists.

I feel obligated to include a trigger warning. This article consists mostly of excerpts from antisemitic propaganda which is being distributed on line and consumed by millions of readers and viewers. You may want to think about what you will do to recover after reading the article.

If these ideas were confined to the fringes, it would perhaps be better to ignore them. Unfortunately they are increasingly finding their way into the content produced by influencers with millions of followers. The flood of anti-Israel propaganda that has become a staple of the Canadian broadcast media, as well as many outlets in the US, seems to be creating an atmosphere in which explicitly antisemitic material is also permitted.

After all, if Israel is a racist, settler-colonial, apartheid, genocidal state, what are people to make of Canadian Jews and our allies who by and large support Israel?

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Here is the final installment of Fred’s series on Salim Mansur:

Thanks to social media, the ‘new’ Salim Mansur has found a set of friends who also traffic in anti-Israel venom and who can even enjoy a joke or two about the perfidy of the Jews. It’s a much more fun place to play – you can make things up, you can throw things, and who doesn’t enjoy discussing the latest Jewish/Zionist conspiracy.

Here are just a few of Salim’s new found friends.

RB Ham

Salim has appeared sixteen times as a guest on RB Ham’s podcast, Beyond the Pale. RB Ham is actually Richard Brent Wintringham, a resident of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, who has previously run as a candidate for the People’s Party of Canada. He was also associated with the trucker’s convoy in Ottawa in 2022.

RB Ham is a 9/11 truther. On the 21st episode of “Beyond the Pale”, Ham interviewed Richard Gage, founder of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth. Right off the bat, Ham told Gage that 9/11 looked like controlled demolitions. On their website, Ham is described as someone “who saw through the 9/11 lie the very day it unfolded, and he has been exposing deep state deceptions ever since.”

Not surprisingly, Ham hates Israel, and here is a tweet that mixes in 9/11 trutherism.

Of course, October 7th was an inside job:

Ham has also produced three episodes of “Wag the Zog.” ZOG is an acronym for Zionist Occupation Government, a term that was coined in the 1970s by a neo-Nazi.

Ham’s posting on Facebook from February 2026.

Ham even went so far as having the crank conspiracy theorist David Icke on his show. Icke has argued in the past that “Holocaust denial should be taught in schools,” and believes that an inter-dimensional race of reptilian beings have hijacked the earth.

Ham’s latest episode (#132) featured Beata van Berkom, known as the Tinfoil Hat Lady, and Don Jeffries, discussing “alien disclosure – revelation or psy-op?” I don’t want to give away the answer, so you’ll have to watch this yourself.

E. Michael Jones

Salim appeared with E. Michael Jones on two episodes of Ham’s podcast as well as appearing with him on two “Wag the Zog” episodes. Jones is the founder of Fidelity Press, the editor of Culture Wars magazine, and spends most of time writing and talking about the Jews. He believes that the Jews have a “revolutionary spirit” which is wrecking American culture. On top of this, Jones says that “the Holocaust story is a creation of narratives that began with Allied and Hollywood propaganda campaigns in WWII to cover war crimes committed by Eisenhower and the Soviet Union.”

Here is a sampling of some of his tweets:

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Matthew Ehret

Salim appeared with Matthew Ehret on three episodes of RB Ham’s podcast as well as one episode of his “Wag the Zog” series. Ehret is a Canadian fan of the American crackpot politician Lyndon LaRouche and believes that his strategic analyses remain indispensable.

Here is what Fox News had to say about Lyndon LaRouche when he died in 2019.

LaRouche espoused several conspiracy theories, most notably that the International Monetary Fund was “engaged in mass murder” by spreading AIDS through its economic policies, that former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and former Vice President Walter Mondale were Soviet “agents of influence,” and that the Queen of England was involved in the international drug trade. He also called for a quarantine of AIDS victims, referred to Zionism as “cult nonsense” and said the Holocaust was “mythical.” The Anti-Defamation League of B’nai B’rith once characterized LaRouche’s organization as an anti-Semitic political cult.

As far I can see, Ehret did not graduate from a university but did attend Dawson College in Montreal. He is also a ‘senior fellow’ at the American University in Moscow – a fake institution that hands out MBAs in the US to Russian students.

Ehret has written over 90 articles for the Strategic Culture Foundation which is affiliated with the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Here is just an excerpt of one of his articles:

Is it possible that the war we thought we won in 1945 was merely a battle within a larger war for civilization whose outcome yet remains to be seen? The decision recently expressed by the Finnish and Swedish governments to join NATO’s collective suicide pact shouldn’t come as a huge surprise to anyone who has been paying attention to the growth of Nazism over the past 77 years. Not only is this growth taking the form of a renewal of swastika-tattooed, black sun of the occult loving, wolfsangel-wearing Azov, C14, Svoboda and Aidar neo-Nazis in Ukraine today, but a whole re-writing of WWII history which has taken an accelerated dive into unreality during the 30 years since the Soviet Union collapsed.

Ehret is a supporter of China’s Belt and Road initiative and downplays China’s human rights abuses. He also believes that Israel is pursuing a “Greater Israel” territorial vision that extends from the Nile to Iraq, and that October 7th was an inside job.

Here is an excerpt from his podcast, “The Truth about the Greater Israel Project”: (1:29)

Ehret: If one were, and I guess it’s increasingly become easier and easier to speak about this otherwise very challenging topic [Greater Israel]. If this was happening three, four years ago, especially before October 7, 2023, this was a very difficult conversation to have, but increasingly with the mess that’s been made in the Middle East, especially since that moment, which was clearly a false flag, by the way. I’ve got to just say that … Host: October the seventh? Ehret: October the seventh, yeah, there was ... Host: Wait, wait a minute.. a false flag. Seriously, are you saying that, that because the Israeli forces didn’t do anything to protect the most, probably the most secure border in the world. They didn’t do anything for seven hours, even though they’re surrounded by these hostile territories. That, that was some sort of false flag. There was a stand-down order. What kind of a conspiracy nut are you, Matt? Ehret: I love your sarcasm, Rich, I really do. And yeah, I mean, people can just ignore all of the actual testimonies of the Blackhawk helicopter pilots, who gave testimony saying that they were just told to shoot at everything that moved, even before identifying, are these Hamas, are these Israelis, who knows?, but just shoot and kill, even though they testified and said that they had to do that, just ignore people have to ignore all of that, and just assume that you know, Hamas hates, you know, was just out to destroy Israeli freedoms, and thus everything that happened with the Gaza, the 100,000 plus deaths of civilians, all that had to happen because, you know, we have to stop evil, by things that look a little evil to me.

Of course, it was not true that Israeli helicopters had orders to shoot at everybody at the site of the Nova music festival. But it was chaotic and sometimes hard to distinguish between terrorists and their hostages. One Israeli was killed by friendly fire at Kibbutz Nir Oz when an IAF helicopter fired at a car with several terrorists.

Ehret’s latest podcast is on “Roswell, the Rockefellers, and the Making of a UFO Myth.” Here is his description:

What if Roswell never happened? In this episode, Matt Ehret dismantles the foundational stone of the entire UFO disclosure movement piece by piece. From Lawrence Rockefeller personally lobbying the Clinton White House to release UFO files, to forged Majestic 12 documents typed on machines built decades after the supposed date, to a CIA director’s memo describing UFOs as a psychological warfare tool, to a stage magician publicly admitting he faked the 1995 alien autopsy broadcast, the evidence points in one direction. The civilian UFO research groups were founded by CIA directors. The key whistleblowers were disinformation operatives. The Hollywood films required government collusion. Ehret also introduces the Aviary, a covert intelligence network of operatives with bird code names managing the entire misinformation pipeline. The myth was always the product. Roswell was just where they launched it.

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Donald Jeffries

Salim has appeared with Jeffries on four episodes of RB Ham’s podcast as well as three episodes of Ham’s “Wag the Zog.” Donald Jeffries is an author who specializes in JFK assassination conspiracy theories. His book, Hidden History: An Expose of Modern Crimes, Conspiracies and Cover Ups in American Politics, covers just about every possible conspiracy theory – from the JFK assassination to the RFK assassination to 9/11. Jeffries is a 9/11 truther: (from chapter 9)

It seems quite clear that there are reasonable doubts about the identities of the men who allegedly hijacked four planes on September 11, 2001. There are strong indications that at least some of them are alive and well. It is very hard to ignore the historical fact that no steel-frame building had ever collapsed from fire prior to 9/11, and none have since. No evidence has been presented that the temperature inside the Word Trade Centers ever came close to being hot enough to melt steel. The analysis done by independent researchers—showing conclusively that the hole in the Pentagon wall, left by whatever crashed into it, was much smaller than a Boeing 757—cannot be refuted. The wings are the key here; if they hit the building, they left no mark, and if they were sheared off upon impact, they vanished into thin air.

But his Substack “I Protest”, with over 12,000 free subscribers, spends most of its time discussing Israel and the Jews, whom he often refers to as the non-Irish. He frequently uses the term ZOG – Zionist Occupied Government.

Here is an excerpt from his article, “Non-Irish Gone Wild: Hail the Synagogue of Satan.”

Sixty three years later, much of the alternative media has begun focusing intently on Jewish disproportionate power, and Zionist control of America (Zionist Occupied Government, or ZOG). It is something I never thought I’d see. ZOG is a term that was expressly forbidden in polite society, uttered only by White Nationalist “extremists.” Now, Candace Owens says it regularly. She also chirps, “Welcome, fellow Goyim,” with a huge smile on her face. Tucker Carlson has said, in at least two different interviews, that he would like to know what is meant by “Israel has a right to exist.” This “right to exist” clearly doesn’t extend to Iran, for instance. No one in the media has ever questioned this. All people have a right to exist. But no one particular nation has the same kind of “right.” But why are Candace, and Tucker, and many other lesser known voices, being allowed to say this kind of stuff? I don’t pretend to know. I can only react to the fact that they are saying it, and I find that extraordinary.

Here is Jeffries’ conclusion:

I’m currying no favors by talking about the power of the magical Two Percent. It isn’t good for one’s career to do that. And, as bears repeating, we don’t even know what “Jew” means now, let alone what “anti-Semitism” means. There are huge numbers of partial Jews in this country, including most of my relatives. Jesus himself said, “I know the blasphemy of those which say they are Jews and are not, but are the Synagogue of Satan.” Those identifying as “Jews” today are not the Biblical Israelites, in my view. The leaders of Israel certainly echo what Jesus meant when he told the Pharisees, “You are of your father the devil.” That’s an odd thing for a supposed rabbi- the “King of the Jews,” to say. Whoever and whatever the people of Israel are, we owe them no allegiance. We should, in fact, demand a refund for all the billions (if not trillions) we’ve lavished upon them. For nothing in return. Except histrionic whining and demands that we finish their perpetual fights with people who never harmed us.

His essay from January 2026, “America 2.0: Under Foreign Occupation,” asks the questions, “How many managers in the entertainment world aren’t non-Irish?

I could provide endless examples like this. All these agents, producers, managers, political advisors, form what amounts to an Occupying force. Planted in seemingly every nook and cranny of this crumbling civilization. The Beatles had their Brian Epsteins and Allen Kleins. RFK, Jr. has his rabbi Shmuley. Donald Trump his Jared Kushner. His Miriam Adelson. His Stephen Miller. His Benjamin Netanyahu. These Occupiers, often out of sight behind the scenes, “install” and then manipulate both the talented and untalented public personas they create. JFK had his Irish mafia. But he also was surrounded by non-Irish advisors. Every president has been, going back at least to FDR. As Thomas Massie revealed to Tucker Carlson, AIPAC assigns a “handler” to every member of Congress. You could call AIPAC the Occupiers of Congress. The fortunate gentiles who are “installed” enter into an unsaid agreement whereby they will not question the Occupiers.

And the non-Irish occupiers are everywhere:

Why are all the sex “experts” non-Irish? Dr. Ruth Westheimer. Dr. Laura Schlesinger. Dr. Drew Pinsky. Why no Dr. Maggiano? No Dr. Callahan? The world’s first child rearing “expert” was Dr. Benjamin Spock. He wasn’t a Vulcan. Don’t forget Dr. Joyce Brothers, who was an “expert” on boxing on one of those rigged game shows of the 1950s, but survived the scandal to become a regular guest on all the talk shows of the era. Dr. Carl Sagan was the first celebrity astronomer. Johnny Carson loved him; they would regularly ridicule those who reported seeing UFOs. Dear Abby and Ann Landers. Twin sisters. Non-Irish sisters. “Competing” for best “advice” column. Dave Portnoy, head of one of those “competitive” gambling sites, which bankrupt sports fans. Portnoy also rates pizza at various establishments. It takes a special mind- one might even call it “chosen”- to excel at that. Occupiers. Everywhere. It is impossible to chronicle this culture of ours without noting these Occupiers in key roles.

But it isn’t hate to point out that the United States is occupied by the non-Irish:

When I talk about the non-Irish, that doesn’t apply to 99.9% of Jews, who are victims of the same rigged system we all are. It certainly doesn’t apply to my many cousins who are half-Jewish, one quarter-Jewish, and one-eighth Jewish. But we have to be able to discuss this, because it is relevant, and is at the heart of whatever truly ugly anti-Jewish bigotry exists. We are told that diversity is our strength. What kind of diversity always includes primarily people from only one tiny group in decision making roles? Movers and shakers should come from a cross section of the population, not just that magical 2 percent. All men, women, and they/thems are created equal. It isn’t “hate” to point out the truth. We all should have a say in this crumbling country of ours. And we all ought to resent being Occupied.

Jeffries uses the term non-Irish to refer to the Jews.

[Representative Randy] Fine is embroiled in his own electoral battle with Dan Bilzerian, a popular figure in alt media, who minces no words when describing the hold Zionists have on this country. Actually, he often uses the more expansive, pejorative term that I call the non-Irish, or the Unchosen. That’s because I’m kind and polite. It’s ridiculous that we have to consider using code words to describe a particular religion. Or race/ethnicity. Or both. It gets very confusing. However they’re categorized, they are indisputably the most powerful group in America.

In April 2026, Jeffries’ essay, “Tel Aviv Terrorists Running the World,” included this graphic.

And he also included this graphic:

And here is another Donald Jeffries graphic:

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Kevin Barrett

Kevin Barrett is an American Holocaust denier who accepted an invitation to speak at the 2017 al-Quds rally in Toronto. Barrett runs a conspiracy theory podcast on Rumble called the False Flag Weekly News. In 2006, Barrett left his teaching job at the University of Wisconsin following the publicization of his views that 9/11 was orchestrated by the American government.

In this interview with Russia Today (RT), Barrett discussed “Who Did 9/11?”

RT: First off, can you summarize for us your take on what happened on September 11th? Barrett: Well, it was clearly a false flag operation – 19 Muslim so-called hijackers and Osama Bin Laden, a guy on dialysis in a cave in Afghanistan were blamed for it. But, let’s face it, those guys didn’t have the kind of access that would have allowed hem to take down the World Trade Center in a controlled demolition using ultra high-tech nano thermite explosives. So, this was a false flag operation designed to demonize Arabs and Muslims to launch pre-planned wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, and possibly elsewhere.

In a 2013 article Barrett proposed that fraud investigators should examine the Holocaust:

I propose that America’s top fraud investigators should be immediately assigned to the Holocaust survivors’ fraud beat. The recent discovery of $42 million in phony “survivor” claims is undoubtedly only the tip of the iceberg; billions more are there for the taking. The money recovered from the “no business like Shoah business” shysters should be applied to the endowment of Holocaust Revisionism chairs in a dozen or so of our leading universities. There, the world’s top Holocaust revisionists should be turned loose to develop their very best historical arguments. A lively scholarly historical debate between the revisionists and the defenders of orthodoxy would ensue.

Some of Barrett’s opinion are on display in this short video.

Salim appeared on an episode with Barrett to discuss his article, “Donald of Eretz Israel, or Genocide Don as Israel’s Gravedigger.” Here is a short excerpt from Salim’s article:

The phony “great war on terror” (GWOT) launched by then president George W. Bush after 9/11 against al-Qaeda and its affiliates was brought to an end by Trump praising al-Julani, the onetime deputy commander and a head chopper of al-Qaeda with his mercenaries as the instrument for American sponsored regime change in Syria, an objective of American neocon foreign policy on the behest of Israel based on the pretext of the “inside job” that brought down the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York.

In that article, Salim once again blamed Israel for the JFK assassination:

Trump does not stand apart from the other men who have resided in the White House beholden to Israel. There have been 14 presidents since Franklin Roosevelt as the 32nd president of the United States. Beginning with Truman every president — (except for Eisenhower, who compelled Britain, France, and Israel to restore status quo ante following their collusion against Egypt in the Suez war of 1956; and Kennedy, assassinated by Mossad and the CIA for his demand that Israeli leaders come clean on the secrecy surrounding Dimona nuclear research center in the Negev and other controversies, such as, the failed Bay of Pigs invasion and the fallout from the Cuban missile crisis) — pledged their loyal support for Israel regardless of whether Israel abides by or acts with impunity against international law within the UN system. Indeed, the American political establishment went along with Israel in falsely smearing and demeaning the UN as antisemitic, and this even though apart from the UN vote to partition the Palestine Mandate in 1947 there is no other basis for Israel’s legitimacy in its establishment.

To give you an idea of their podcast, here an excerpt of one of Salim’s rants:

Salim Mansur: … the Epstein case is not going to go away, but it can be controlled to some effect, because the media is controlled by the Zionists, the MI-6, that’s where the 80, 90% of the American people who are still not awake get the news from, get the perspective from, you know, the headlines from, and so that factor keeps him more secure …. So, my point is that the only consistency there is, as you correctly point out, is that he is a tool of the Israeli First. He is a total neocon man, you know. And to that extent, his, his, this peace through strength, the strength is being used on the Arabs, is being used on the children of Gaza, who has been killed and destroyed, you know, and the, and the genocide goes on, and, and the Western world says it’s totally numb, totally silent ... So there it is. He [Trump], he is doing the bidding of the Israelis completely, that is of Netanyahu. Netanyahu holds the blackmail cards over him, you know.

In a rare moment of honesty, even these people can’t believe what they can get away with. On a recent episode of Wag The Zog, RB Ham played a short video clip from JakeGTV – a website that produces videos about the Jews and even sells the poster below for $62 (go to 7:00 to see the clip and the subsequent discussion).

JakeGTV has 106K followers on X, and 60K followers on YouTube.

RB Ham: I just want your quick reaction to that. What do you think? So, the counterculture, I mean, that is, if you would have played that on YouTube or something, say, even six months ago, you’d get your channel banned so fact that you wouldn’t make your head spin. But here we got that. Why Candace Owens is allowed to speak openly, Tucker Carlson’s allowed to speak openly. Something is changing the culture. What do you think? Don? Don Jeffries: Yeah, something definitely happened. That was amazing, but it just.. it shows you what kind of comedy fodder you could get out of this. There’s so much to spoof there, but you know, again, I always question, that looks like it was a pretty classy production, and they had talent there, lots of talent, lots of good-looking talent. I’m skeptical. I thought, why they’re allowing that, because I mean, they were, they weren’t holding anything back. RB Ham: No. Don Jeffries: That was pretty amazing. That was amazing. So, yeah, I loved it, but I do question, why is this all being allowed? I mean, I say, I guess they’re just going to be openly talking about the Holocaust everywhere, because they’re doing everything but that, they’re kind of nibbling at it. Candace Owens was talking about Jewish ritual murder the other night, just cavalierly. This was something that was verboten, anyone, and I mean, I think it’s great, but you know, I do wonder why they’re allowing this.

Yes, Don Jeffries thinks it is great that we can finally talk about Jewish ritual murder. And Salim was part of the panel, grinning at the JakeGTV excerpt.

This is just a sampling of a few of the people that Salim Mansur now hangs out with.

Here is a table which summarizes their social media platforms and the number of their followers:

This table underestimates their reach. While YouTube banned Kevin Barrett’ channel, you can still see him on many videos on the platform. His 521 videos on Rumble have received 2.8 million views. Many of the others have accounts on other platforms – E. Michael Jones has 10K followers on Instagram for example, and Matthew Ehret uses several different social media accounts.

I don’t what it will take to bring Salim Mansur back to reality. He is a brilliant man, and I have to believe that he actually knows better. I certainly hope he’s the last collaborator of mine to go down the conspiracy rabbit hole.

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