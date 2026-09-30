We are pleased to bring you a report from our Toronto correspondent, Yaakov ben Avraham. Yaakov has been a witness to three years of anti-Jewish harassment there and in the wake of the armed attack on a Conservative Synagogue in Belleville on Yom Kippur, his message takes on additional urgency.

Special Report from our Toronto Correspondent

Yaakov ben Avraham

I’m all too familiar with the two slogans that frame the pro-Hamas, antizionist propaganda campaign. They’re chanted everywhere from Canada to Australia. But I can hear them every Sunday just a few blocks from my house at the intersection of Bathurst and Sheppard.

Anti-Israel Demo at Bathurst and Sheppard in Toronto — Source: Canadian Jewish News

There’s no consulate at the corner or any MP’s office. It’s just a Jewish neighbourhood, which is what brings the antizionists here, because this isn’t normal politics; it’s a hate movement.

Two Deadly Slogans

Slogan number one: “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” or in short form, “Free Palestine.”

Between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea lies the State of Israel. The meaning of the “Free Palestine” chants heard at every pro-Palestinian demonstration is perfectly clear: free “Palestine” of Israel, wipe it off the map. On October 7, 2023, Hamas demonstrated the preferred means: massacre the Jews, every one of them, man, woman, and child.

Few anti-Israel demonstrators explicitly call for mass murder, not even the ones who openly celebrated the October 7 massacre or who literally danced in the street. As for those who may pick up the butcher knife themselves, they don’t advertise. But the antizionists all glibly excuse the murder of Jews. This is the clear meaning of the second slogan heard at all their demonstrations: “By any means necessary.”

Rape, kidnapping, and murder, sexual mutilations, torture, and executions of whole families one after the other – this is what Hamas deems “necessary” – this is what antizionists excuse.

Sure, many university kids don’t know what river or sea they’re chanting about. Likewise, many writers and artists who sign open letters calling for Israelis to be cast out of humanity don’t understand the words they mouth; they’re just chasing the hatred du jour.

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But Olivia Chow, the mayor of Canada’s largest city?

She can’t claim naiveté, especially as she’s been around leftist politics for decades. The “Free Palestine” crowd are her people.

So, when Olivia Chow called out “Free Palestine” at this June’s Pride Parade, she knew she was calling for death to Israel. At best, she might claim to be pandering to the haters in her base.

But imagine there were a movement to murder gay people that had massacred 1,200, perhaps in New York’s West Village and taken another 251 hostage. Imagine Toronto held many supporters of this movement and that dozens of restaurants, shops, and schools in Toronto’s gay village at been shot at.

Suppose also that Constable Marc Pinizzotto was shot and killed while executing a search warrant connected to these hypothetical anti-gay attacks – rather than in connection to the many shooting attacks on synagogues, Jewish schools, and the US Consulate, as actually happened. Suppose that this imaginary anti-gay hate movement is responsible not only for uncountable murders abroad but also, allegedly, of a police officer here in Toronto.

Imagine also this anti-gay hate movement had the slogan: “Free the village” and Mayor Chow had shouted this slogan to oblige a hate group supporter.

She would be pilloried across the media, denounced by politicians and forced to resign. If she ran for re-election, the media wouldn’t let up. She’d want to talk about anything else, but reporters would ask, “Ms. Chow, do you support the murder of gays?”

Canadians don’t generally make excuses for people who support hate movements. With one all too obvious exception: a significant number of Canadians are fine with Jew-hatred dressed up as antizionism.

The National Post and the Toronto Sun (same media group) reported Chow’s words, and their columnists had much to say about them, none of it complimentary.

A Globe and Mail editorial, “Thoughts and prayers, Canadian Style,” pointed out that most politicians will say a few empty words when a synagogue or Jewish bakery is shot at, but fail to even name antizionism as the hatred fueling these attacks.

As for Mayor Olivia Chow, she’s “failed even more spectacularly,” says the Globe. Yes, she says she’s dismayed when a Jewish school gets shot at, yadda, yadda, but she skips Jewish events and yells “Free Palestine” at the Pride Festival. “Through her actions,” the Globe says, “[she’s] shown where her sympathies lie.”

And Chow continues to skip Jewish events. Recently she took a pass on a debate about the orgy of antisemitism engulfing Toronto organized by Jewish Lawyers of Canada. The two other leading candidates in Toronto’s mayoral election were there – Brad Bradford and Chris Alexander. But not Chow.

Chow happily stands in front of a mic to declare that targeting the Jewish community is “despicable.” But she won’t stand in front of actual Jews. Jew-hatred is the one issue Chow dreads being confronted on.

By and large, the media seems willing to give her a pass. The Toronto Star and the CBC have never even noted Chow shouting the “Free Palestine” slogan.

Possibly, they’re instinctively shielding a politician much of their staff support. But I fear the real problem is that, like Chow, they’re sympathetic to antizionism. They’re okay with people hating Israel, Israelis and “Zionists.” They, too, are chasing the hatred du jour.

And it’s despicable. Because when the Mayor of Toronto shouts, “Free Palestine,” she’s encouraging others to go ahead and use “whatever means necessary.”

In Belleville, we saw this almost play out when a terrorist attempted to murder the Jews attending services there on the eve of Yom Kippur. Only the heroics of Constable Jeff Smith saved us from a mass casualty event, and now Jeff Smith still lies in the hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Of course, Olivia Chow did not desire this outcome, but she should know that the slogan “Free Palestine,” doesn’t only mean “Death to Israel.” It’s also taken as meaning “Death to the Jews.”

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Yaakov ben Avraham is a writer, editor, and creative writing instructor who lives close to Bathurst and Sheppard in Toronto. He’s writing under his Hebrew name for security reasons.

Thanks to Yaakov ben Avraham for this timely piece. Those who live in Toronto please consider this when you vote in this fall’s elections.

We are grateful for the heroism of pilot and passengers on today’s Fly Dubai flight which succeeded in preventing a horrific massacre of over 100 Israeli passengers. This is the route I took when I last flew to Israel for the World Zionist Congress last October. As I write this, the Israeli passengers are safely back in Israel and the wounded pilot is receiving medical care.

Many thanks to my subscribers (now over 1100) for your ongoing interest in Canadian Zionist Forum. As I have for more than three years, I will continue to bring you news and perspective. My goal is to deepen your understanding of Canadian Zionism and the latest developments affecting the State of Israel at this time of historic upheaval and change.

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