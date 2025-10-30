Canadian Zionist Forum

Canadian Zionist Forum

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Klein, Agnes V. (HC/SC)'s avatar
Klein, Agnes V. (HC/SC)
Oct 30

Thank you for the detailed report! Looking forward to your comments upon your return.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jill P.'s avatar
Jill P.
Dec 14

Wow, 40 countries were represented. It must have been such an educational and enriching and moving experience. Looking forward to reading about Day 2.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 David Roytenberg · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture