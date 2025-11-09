Note: Because its length exceeds the standard size allowed for eMail this article is being sent out in two parts. This is part 1.

We are back from Israel and working on articles about the proceedings of the World Zionist Congress. While we have been working, there have been a series of dramatic developments regarding the election by the Congress of new leadership for the Zionist national institutions. As the Congress prepared to wrap up on October 29, an agreement among the parties on the leadership fell apart when it was revealed that Likud would insist on the appointment of Yair Netanyahu, son of the Prime Minister, to an important role at the World Zionist Organization.

Image: Official portrait as a guest of the Congress with the MERCAZ delegation.

A few days later, a revised agreement was in the process of being approved by an electronic vote, when Yair Lapid, the leader of Yesh Atid, abruptly announced that his party was pulling out of the agreement. Furthermore he announced that he would propose legislation to nationalize the JNF/KKL, which is the source of most of the funding for projects supported by the Zionist movement. Yesh Atid was slated in the emerging agreement to rotate in the leadership of the WZO and the JNF/KKL with representatives of Likud, and this move left the plans for Zionist leadership over the next five years in disarray.

Negotiations to resolve this crisis are ongoing. We will update our readers as further developments become clear.

Resolutions at the 39th World Zionist Congress

The second day of the World Zionist Congress was devoted to examining resolutions proposed by the various factions. Approval of a resolution requires a majority vote of the Congress plenum. Before resolutions are presented to the plenum, they are considered by a subject matter committee. Committees discuss the resolutions and may amend them. In order to be presented to the plenum, a resolution must be approved by a majority of the members of the committee. An exception is when a resolution is amended. In that case the original proposer of the resolution can demand a Votum Separatum. In that case the original text will be presented at the plenum, and only if the original text is rejected will the amended version be considered.

In general, the resolutions passed by the Congress reflected a humane and liberal approach to Zionism and maintained a vision of a Jewish and Democratic Israel with equal rights for all.

As the plenum proceeded on the evening of October 29, we recorded our impressions of the voting in real time.

Share

Committee 2: Hebrew Language

Unanimous support at the Congress for increasing access to Hebrew language learning for all Jews.

Here are the results of the votes from the WZO web site:

2.1 Promotion of Modern Hebrew Studies in Diaspora Jewish Communities

For - 556

Against - 0

Abstain - 1

Resolution was Accepted

2.2 Expansion of Hebrew Language Study and Accessibility

For - 534

Against - 0

Abstain - 0

Resolution was Accepted

Share Canadian Zionist Forum

Committee 8: Youth Education

Congress supports youth education.

Here is the summary of results on resolutions from the Education Committee. The resolution results depicted in the image are for 8.1, which received nearly unanimous support, as did a resolution (8.2) to improve the central Zionist archives. The third resolution drew some opposition due to what was considered by some to be divisive language, but was endorsed by the congress nevertheless.

8.1 Strengthening the Youth Movements, the Magshimim Movements and Informal Education in the Diaspora

For - 569

Against - 2

Abstain - 2

Resolution was Accepted

8.2 Draft Resolution Proposal in the Matter of the Central Zionist Archives in Jerusalem

For - 464

Against - 6

Abstain - 1

Resolution was Accepted

8.3 Expanding Successful Efforts to Educate About Israel and Fight Antisemitism in Primary, Secondary, and Higher Education

For - 287

Against - 169

Abstain - 30

Resolution was Accepted

Proposed Constitutional Amendments

This constitutional amendment, ensures that everyone working for the the World Zionist Organization, the Jewish National Fund (Keren Kayement L’Yisrael), the Jewish Agency, and the Keren Hayesod adheres to the Jerusalem program, which is the fundamental statement of ideology for the Zionist movement. The result of the vote is shown just below.

2. Establishment of Regulation 1A (New) for the Regulations for the Implementation of the Constitution (Articles 2 and 2A of the Constitution).

For - 355

Against - 161

Abstain - 6

Resolution was Accepted

Change to Voting Eligibility

An proposal to lower the voting age in Zionist elections to 17, while restricting the vote to members of Zionist organizations was defeated. The current rules which leave the vote open to any Jew, 18 or over, who accepts the Jerusalem platform will be maintained.

7. Lowering the eligibility age to vote and be elected to the congress (Votum Separatum)

For - 186

Against - 350

Abstain - 14

Resolution was not Accepted

This is the end of the first part of our report on the second day of the World Zionist Congress. The remainder will be sent out soon as Part 2.

We are grateful for the interest of all our readers, including over 1000 subscribers. We are especially grateful to our dedicated group of paid subscribers who pay $10 (Canadian) per month or $100 per year and founding subscribers who pay $240. (HST will be added if you are in Canada.)

Paid and founding subscribers have provided the resources which allow us to report to you from the World Zionist Congress. Paid subscribers can also post comments. We hope you will become one and join the conversation.

Leave a comment

If you would rather make a one time contribution you can buy me a coffee.

Thank you to everyone for reading Canadian Zionist Forum!