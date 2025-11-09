This is the second part or our report on the voting at the plenary session of the World Zionist Congress, held on the evening of the second day. You can read the first part here. The voting was moved to the evening of the second day from a planned session on the morning of October 30, due to a demonstration against drafting ultraorthodox men (billed as a million man march) which was planned for that day and which was expected to make travel difficult.

The voting at the Congress reflected an efficient and unified center-left coalition and a disorganized and divided right. The resolutions that were approved by the Congress reflected the priorities of the liberal and left wing factions. The resolutions backed by the right were defeated.

The Congress called for a State commission of inquiry, opposed resettlement of Gaza and construction in the E3 zone east of Maale Adumin. Measures calling for annexation of territory were defeated in committee. A measure calling for a more equitable system of military service passed with a strong majority.

Hereunder is a continuation of the notes we recorded as the voting is in progress, together with details on the results of the voting.

Israeli Governance: State Commission of Inquiry

The fourth committee dealt with resolutions pertaining to governance in Israel. The first resolution was a call for the establishment of a State Commission of Inquiry into the events of October 7. This is a demand that has been advanced by many in the two years since the Hamas invasion, but the government has refused to do it so far. The Zionist movement put itself on record calling for such a commission.

The second resolution called for annual reports on progress in promoting women and under-represented groups in the national institutions The third resolution called for action to protect synagogues and schools operated by liberal Jewish groups in Israel that have been subjected to vandalism.

During the voting on resolution 4.2, there was a protest and demonstration on the floor by members of the right, who claimed that the vote was being conducted unfairly. The disruption to the voting lasted several minutes, but after that proceedings resumed and the measure was passed.

The third resolution addressed incidents of vandalism that have been directed at the buildings belonging to the Reform and Masorti movements in Israel. It called for measures to increase security for those establishments.

4.1 Call for the Establishment of a State Commission of Inquiry to Investigate the Events of October 7

For - 321

Against - 216

Abstain - 30

Resolution was Accepted

4.2 Transparency in Equal Opportunity Budgeting for the National Institutions

For - 368

Against - 241

Abstain - 4

Resolution was Accepted

4.3 Security for Liberal Jewish Communities in Israel

For - 323

Against - 219

Abstain - 40

Resolution was Accepted

Fifth Committee: Zionist Policy

There is a law proposed by the current Israeli government that would place an 80% tax on money sent to Israeli NGOs from outside the country. Resolution 5.1 opposes the implementation of the law, and was approved by the Congress.

Resolution 5.2 put the Zionist movement on record as opposing the use of funds from the Zionist organizations to support any resettlement of the Gaza strip.

Image: Congress votes not to fund resettlement of Gaza

A third measure which made it to the floor as a votum separatum called for funding from the Zionist movement for the education of Christian Zionists abroad. This measure was defeated by the plenum.

5.1 Strengthening Civil Society in Israel

For - 302

Against - 235

Abstain - 53

Resolution was Accepted

5.2 Prevention of Participation by the World Zionist Organization in Financing or Implementation of Settlement in the Gaza Strip (Votum Separatum)

For - 300

Against - 242

Abstain - 46

Resolution was Accepted

5.3 Strengthening Relations with Christian Zionist Allies (Votum Separatum)

For - 155

Against - 391

Abstain - 16

Resolution was not Accepted

Sixth Committee: Israeli Society

The Congress votes for increasing support to Israelis suffering from trauma.

The sixth committee considered measures to strengthen Israeli society. A measure in support of research into trauma as a result of the current war passed easily. The second resolution called for protection focused on liberal communities and was opposed by those calling for protection of institutions of all communities. It passed narrowly. A third resolution calling for more support for holocaust survivors passed with only a handful of votes against.

6.1 Creation of a National Mental Health Taskforce for Victims of Terrorism and Soldiers Suffering from Trauma

For - 526

Against - 18

Abstain - 2

Resolution was Accepted

6.2 Strengthening Community Resilience and Combating Violence (Votum Separatum)

For - 297

Against - 263

Abstain - 4

Resolution was Accepted

6.3 Support for Holocaust Survivors

For - 527

Against - 10

Abstain - 3

Resolution was Accepted

Committee 3: Equity and Diversity

The third committee advanced a resolution banning hate speech within the Zionist institutions. This was adopted by a large majority.

The second resolution concerns the platform near Robinson’s arch, which was built in 2013 to provide an alternative site for those who want to worship without a separation between men and women (mechitza). The platform, known as the egalitarian kotel, is set back two meters from the wall, but it has a narrow ramp that would allow worshippers to make contact with the wall. That ramp was damaged by a falling stone seven years ago, and has not been repaired. Resolution 3.2 calls for the completion of those repairs.

Image: The Canadian MERCAZ faction at the egalitarian kotel

During the debate, a speaker opposed to the resolution suggested that the people praying at the egalitarian kotel are not real Jews, which drew loud boos from much of the hall. The resolution was passed with over two thirds voting in favour.

Resolution 3.3 called for an equitable draft system in Israel. This was concerning the fact that a swathe of Israeli Jewish men from the Haredi community have been largely exempted from army service. This issue has caused sharp controversy during the past two years of war, as the burden on those who do serve has been very heavy. The resolution passed with over 80% voting in favour.

3.1 Embracing the Diversity of Zionist Expression in the Diaspora and Israel, Banning Hate Speech within Jewish and Zionist Communities

For - 384

Against - 173

Abstain - 7

Resolution was Accepted

3.2 Opening access to the Egalitarian Kotel to the General Public

For - 371

Against - 175

Abstain - 6

Resolution was Accepted

3.3 Support for an Equitable Draft System in the State of Israel

For - 427

Against - 109

Abstain - 12

Resolution was Accepted

Committee on Antisemitism

Opposition to antisemitism is a cause that almost everyone at the Congress can get behind. A resolution advanced by the Maccabi movement to oppose discrimination against Jews in sport was amended to broaden it to include arts and culture. It was passed unanimously by the plenum.

Another broader resolution calling on the Zionist movement to support increased efforts to combat antisemitism globally was likewise passed overwhelmingly.

The third resolution addressed discrimination on college campuses. It was passed unanimously in committee. During the debate on the floor, a delegate representing American students on campus stood up in opposition to the resolution, saying that the Congress should be doing far more to support students facing a hostile environment on campus. Perhaps due to this, the resolution passed with about a third voting against.

7.1 Addressing Antisemitism and Discrimination in Sports and Arts and Culture

For - 512

Against - 0

Abstain - 4

Resolution was Accepted

7.2 Strengthening Local Efforts to Combat Antisemitism globally

For - 494

Against - 28

Abstain - 5

Resolution was Accepted

7.3 Making Clear Demands on Diaspora Universities to Combat Campus Antisemitism

For - 347

Against - 166

Abstain - 8

Resolution was Accepted

Committee 1: Resolution against construction in E3 Zone

The most contentious vote of the day was saved for the end. This resolution called on the government not to build settlements in the E3 zone in Judaea. Some argue that constructing Jewish towns and villages in this area will make a future contiguous Palestinian state impossible to establish in Judaea and Samaria. (We have argued that settlement does not actually close off options for establishment of a Palestinian state and that it is Palestinian violence and rejectionism that is the real obstacle. The disengagement from Gaza shows that settlement need not be permanent.)

This resolution passed, but a parliamentary tactic was used by those against it in an attempt to deprive the Congress of a quorum. Nevertheless, the World Zionist Organization web site lists the measure as having been passed.

1.3 Halting the Establishment of E1 Settlement- Votum Separatum

For - 219

Against - 39

Abstain - 67

Resolution was Accepted

The resolutions passed by the Congress were uniformly liberal, inclusive and humane. Looking at all the measures, we see revealed a Zionist movement that remains optimistic and inclusive. We are resilient in spite of the attacks of our enemies on the ground and the propaganda defaming us in the world’s media.

The actual Zionism manifested at the Congress bears no resemblance to the demonic straw man repeatedly denounced by our critics in the global left. In spite of a world wide campaign of vilification and defamation, of unprecedented intensity over the past two years of war, the Zionist movement itself remain what it has always been. We are the builders and supporters of the land and people of Israel. We advocate unity, democracy, equality and progress. We harbor hatred for no-one. This conference made us prouder than ever to be a Zionist.

