Canadian Zionist Forum

Canadian Zionist Forum

Home
Notes
Archive
About

Why subscribe?

Zionism has a long and proud history in Canada. Canadians have made and continue to make important contributions to the movement for Jewish national liberation.

At the same time, Zionism in Canada is increasingly subject to intense criticism. Academics, media figures, and politicians are propagating a false and hostile narrative of Zionism. This propaganda often meets the definition of antisemitism under the IHRA working definition.

Instead of recognizing that these critiques cross a line and promote hatred against Canadian Jews, the IHRA definition itself is challenged and defamed as an attempt to suppress criticism of Israel. It is important that Canadian Jews and other people of good will inform themselves about the history of Zionism and the contemporary political landscape in order to be able to understand what’s happening as well as to be able to explain Israel’s legitimate actions in its own defense.

In this forum I will write regularly on the issues that interest me, which include Israeli politics and the challenges posed by antisemitism in Canada. Join to get full access to everything I write. I look forward to our conversation.

Subscribe and stay up to date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new article goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interest in Israel and the Jewish people.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.

User's avatar

Subscribe to Canadian Zionist Forum

A space for discussing Zionism and the status of the Jewish people in Canada

People

David Roytenberg

@davidroytenberg
David Roytenberg's avatar
I am a Canadian Jew with an interest in Israel and Zionism. I'm married and the father of two sons. I live in Ottawa Canada. I wrote on Israel and Zionism for the Canadian Jewish News from 2017 to 2020. I currently blog at Times of Israel.

Frederick Litwin

@onthetrailofdelusion
Frederick Litwin's avatar
Author of On the Trail of Delusion. www.onthetrailofdelusion.com

Max

@max878
Max's avatar
Old fogey!

Sheri Oz

@sherioz1
Sheri Oz's avatar
Retired family therapist, expert in field of sexual trauma, one newsletter shares my clinical experience. Following a youthful dream, learning to be an investigative journalist, I focus on Israel and Israeli society in my other newsletter.

Brian Henry

@brianhenry1
Brian Henry's avatar
I teach creative writing, publish the Quick Brown Fox blog, and write about Jewish issues and Jewish kids books.

Adina Horwich

@adinahorwich
Adina Horwich's avatar
Hello, I spent my childhood in Halifax then later in Montreal. Made aliyah in 1975. Raised an ever growing family here and enjoy writing about the many experiences and challenges of life in Israel.

Adam Louis-Klein

@adamlouisklein
Adam Louis-Klein's avatar
PhD candidate in Anthropology at McGill University. BA in Philosophy from Yale. Writing on Jewish peoplehood, antisemitism, and antizionism. http://adamlouisklein.com
© 2025 David Roytenberg
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture