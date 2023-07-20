Why subscribe?

Zionism has a long and proud history in Canada. Canadians have made and continue to make important contributions to the movement for Jewish national liberation.

At the same time, Zionism in Canada is increasingly subject to intense criticism. Academics, media figures, and politicians are propagating a false and hostile narrative of Zionism. This propaganda often meets the definition of antisemitism under the IHRA working definition.

Instead of recognizing that these critiques cross a line and promote hatred against Canadian Jews, the IHRA definition itself is challenged and defamed as an attempt to suppress criticism of Israel. It is important that Canadian Jews and other people of good will inform themselves about the history of Zionism and the contemporary political landscape in order to be able to understand what’s happening as well as to be able to explain Israel’s legitimate actions in its own defense.

In this forum I will write regularly on the issues that interest me, which include Israeli politics and the challenges posed by antisemitism in Canada. Join to get full access to everything I write. I look forward to our conversation.

